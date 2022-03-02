Pope Francis honors Ukrainians seeking refuge from war in Ash Wednesday address

Speaking at his weekly general audience on Wednesday, Pope Francis declared a day of fasting and prayer for the people of Ukraine. Breaking tradition of neutrality, Francis condemned the attacks by the Russian military and commended the Polish people for welcoming refugees. The pope went further off-script to honor Father Marek Viktor Gonzalo, the Polish-Ukrainian translator on the stage with him, who has family stuck in Ukraine.

INTERPRETER: I cordially greet all Poles. You were the first to support Ukraine by opening your borders, your hearts, and the doors of your homes to Ukrainians fleeing the war.

INTERPRETER: You are generously offering them everything they need to live in dignity despite the drama of the moment. I am deeply grateful to you and I bless you with all my heart. This Franciscan friar, who is the speaker here, speaks Polish but he is Ukrainian.

INTERPRETER: His parents are now in underground shelters to protect themselves from the bombs in a place near Kyiv, and he continues to do his duty here with us.

INTERPRETER: By accompanying him, we accompany all the people who are suffering from the bombings, including his elderly parents and so many elderly who are in underground shelters defending themselves.

Let us remember these people in our hearts, and thanks to you for continuing your work.

