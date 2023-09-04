Pope Francis inaugurates charity in Mongolia's capital

STORY: Situated in a converted school and the brainchild of Mongolia's top Catholic cleric, Italian Cardinal Giorgio Marengo, the House of Mercy is destined to serve a sort of charity central coordinating the work of Catholic missionary institutions and local volunteers.

The main purpose of the pope's five-day trip was to visit the small Catholic community, but it took on international connotations because of his overtures to neighbouring China over freedom of religion in the communist country.

"The true progress of a nation is not gauged by economic wealth, much less by investment in the illusory power of armaments, but by its ability to provide for the health, education and integral development of its people," Francis said at the house.

He said he wanted to dispel the "myth" that the aim of Catholic institutions was to convert people to the religion "as if caring for others were a way of enticing people to 'join up'”.

Predominantly-Buddhist Mongolia has only 1,450 Catholics in a population of 3.3 million.