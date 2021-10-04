Pope Francis joins calls to halt Tuesday execution of Missouri death row inmate

Pope Francis has joined lawmakers and activists in calling on Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) to grant clemency to a death row inmate set to face execution on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Ernest Johnson was sentenced to death row for killing three people during a 1994 robbery at a convenience store, but his lawyer says executing him would violate the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which bans executions of intellectually disabled people, per AP.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Johnson, 61, was born with fetal alcohol syndrome and lost roughly 20% of his brain tissue after a benign tumor was removed in 2008, according to his lawyer, who noted that multiple IQ and other tests have also shown he has the intellectual capacity of a child.

Parson is considering reducing his sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

What they're saying: A representative wrote in a letter that Pope Francis "wishes to place before you the simple fact of Mr. Johnson’s humanity and the sacredness of all human life."

"[W]hen all violence of all types is restrained, even the violence of legal execution, all of society benefits."

Rejecting the death penalty "would be an equally courageous recognition of the inalienable dignity of all human life."

The big picture: Racial justice activists and two Missouri Congress members have also pushed Parson to grant clemency to Johnson, who is Black.

Reps. Cori Bush (D) and Emmanuel Cleaver (D) argue that executing Johnson would be a "grave act of injustice," according to the Kansas City Star.

"The fact of the matter is that these death sentences are not about justice," they wrote in a letter reported by the Star. "They are about who has institutional power and who doesn’t. Like slavery and lynching did before it, the death penalty perpetuates cycles of trauma, violence and state-sanctioned murder in Black and brown communities."

Black people are overrepresented in death row executions, per the nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free