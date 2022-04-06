Pope Francis kisses Ukrainian flag from 'martyred' Bucha

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pope Francis
    Pope Francis
    Religious leader

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Wednesday kissed a battered Ukrainian flag that he said was brought to him from the “martyred” Ukrainian city of Bucha as he denounced the “massacre” there and called again for an end to the war.

Francis held the flag as he welcomed a half-dozen Ukrainian refugee children up to the stage of the Vatican audience hall at the end of his Wednesday general audience and gave them each a giant chocolate Easter egg. He urged prayers for them and for all Ukrainians.

“The recent news from the war in Ukraine, instead of bringing relief and hope, brought testimony of new atrocities, like the massacre in Bucha, even more horrendous cruelty carried out against civilians, defenseless women and children," he said.

"They are victims whose innocent blood cries up to the sky and implores that this war be stopped, and that the weapons be silenced. Stop disseminating war and destruction.”

He held up a dirtied Ukrainian flag that he said had arrived Tuesday at the Vatican from Bucha, where evidence has emerged since the Russians pulled out of what appears to be intentional killings of civilians.

Kissing it, the pope said: “This flag comes from the war, from that martyred city Bucha. … Let us not forget them. Let us not forget the people of Ukraine.”

And gesturing to the children, Francis said: “These children had to flee to arrive in a safe place. This is the fruit of war.”

Francis has amplified his outrage at the Russian invasion after his initial tepid response, though he has refrained from citing Russia or President Vladimir Putin by name in keeping with Vatican diplomatic tradition.

Francis has sought to keep open a path of dialogue with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, the Putin-allied Patriarch Kirill. Speaking to reporters en route home from Malta last weekend, Francis said he was working on organizing a second meeting with the patriarch, who has seemingly justified the war by evoking Russians and Ukrainians as “one people” and describing the conflict as a “metaphysical” battle against the West and its “gay parades.”

He said a Mideast location was possible, and the Vatican confirmed Tuesday that a June visit to Lebanon was under study, suggesting a possible encounter there.

During his weekly catechism lesson, Francis lamented that the war made clear the failure of the United Nations and the post-World War II international system of peace and security.

“After the Second World War they tried to lay the foundations for a new history of peace, but unfortunately — we do not learn — the old story of competing great powers continued,” he said. “And, in the current war in Ukraine, we are witnessing the impotence of United Nations organizations.”

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli FM condemns "war crimes" in Ukraine

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned on Tuesday Russia's "war crimes" in Ukraine, intensifying Israel's criticism of Russia since the fighting in Ukraine started. Russian forces committed war crimes against a defenseless civilian population.

  • Russia's Bucha horrors are pushing India, Turkey, other studiously neutral countries to the brink of condemnation

    Russia's Bucha horrors are pushing India, Turkey, other studiously neutral countries to the brink of condemnation

  • Russian forces pound key cities as Ukraine demands tougher sanctions

    Artillery pounded key cities in Ukraine on Wednesday, as its president urged the West to act decisively in imposing new and tougher sanctions being readied against Russia in response to civilian killings widely condemned as war crimes. Western sanctions over Russia's invasion have gained new impetus this week after dead civilians shot at close range were found in the town of Bucha after it was retaken from Russian forces. As Pope Francis described the killings there as a "massacre", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the West needed to act decisively in taking "more rigid" steps.

  • Ukrainian MP tweets image with claims that Russian soldiers carved a swastika onto a woman they raped and killed

    Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko shared a graphic image on Twitter depicting what appeared to be a swastika carved crudely into someone's skin.

  • Bucha killings: Man 'survived executions by playing dead after being shot'

    The town just outside of Kyiv has become the scene for alleged war crimes, with bodies reportedly left lying in the street for weeks.

  • S.Korea's president-elect wants U.S. nuclear bombers, submarines to return

    The team of foreign policy and security aides to incoming president Yoon Suk-yeol met U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan as Yoon seeks a more constant security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests. "Deploying the strategic assets is an important element of reinforcing the extended deterrence, and the issue naturally came up during the discussions," Park Jin, a four-term lawmaker who led the delegation, told reporters.

  • Exclusive-China state refiners shun new Russian oil trades, teapots fly under radar -sources

    China's state refiners are honouring existing Russian oil contracts but avoiding new ones despite steep discounts, heeding Beijing's call for caution as western sanctions mount against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, six people told Reuters. State-run Sinopec, Asia's largest refiner, CNOOC, PetroChina and Sinochem have stayed on the sidelines in trading fresh Russian cargoes for May loadings, said the people, who all have knowledge of the matter but spoke on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the subject. Chinese state-owned firms do not wish to be seen as openly supporting Moscow by buying extra volumes of oil, said two of the people, after Washington banned Russian oil last month and the European Union slapped sanctions on top Russian exporter Rosneft and Gazprom Neft.

  • Top general calls for more U.S. troops in Eastern Europe

    Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Congress that the U.S. should look at the development of more bases in Eastern Europe to protect against Russian aggression, but suggested that forces be rotated through them.

  • Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after World War II. Over the past few days, grisly images of what appeared to be intentional killings of civilians carried out by Russian forces in Bucha and other towns before they withdrew from the outskirts of Kyiv have caused a global outcry and led Western nations to expel scores of Moscow’s diplomats and propose further sanctions, including a ban on coal imports from Russia.

  • In space, Russians and Americans remain 'dear friends': astronaut

    After nearly a week back on Earth, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei said Tuesday the relationship between US astronauts and Russian cosmonauts remained positive while on board the International Space Station, despite their countries' animosity over Moscow's February invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

  • Afreximbank sets up $4 billion trade fund to cushion against Ukraine-related shocks

    Afreximbank said on Wednesday it had set up a $4 billion trade finance programme to cushion economies and businesses on the continent against shocks arising from the war in Ukraine, that demand for financing already exceeds the amount. Cairo-headquartered Afreximbank said its Ukraine Crisis Adjustment Trade Financing Programme for Africa was approved by its board at the end of March. "Given the importance of both Russia and Ukraine as sources of crude oil and gas, raw materials and grains, the outbreak of the conflict has wider repercussions on a global scale, including adversely affecting African economies, especially those that rely heavily on grain, fertiliser and fuel imports," it said in a statement.

  • India condemns killings in Ukraine's Bucha in apparent hardening of stance

    India on Tuesday condemned the killings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha and called for an independent investigation, having earlier declined to explicitly criticise the invasion of Ukraine by its long-time partner Russia. A Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman said on Tuesday that between 150 and 300 bodies may be in a mass grave by a church in the town of Bucha, where Ukraine accuses Russian troops of killing civilians. Moscow denies targeting civilians in Ukraine, calling images of the dead in Bucha that have shocked the world a "monstrous forgery" staged by the West to discredit it.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: EU announces new sanctions, ban on Russian coal

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report that the European Commission has announced new sanctions including a ban on coal from Russia.

  • 2 killed as damaging storms strike South

    Violent storms killed at least two people, one in Georgia and another in Texas, on Tuesday as hail, strong winds and tornadoes tore across the South, where authorities warned a second day of dangerous weather of violent weather could follow. (April 5)

  • Pope Francis to visit Lebanon in June during economic crisis

    Pope Francis will visit Lebanon in June, the president's office said Tuesday, in an apparent show of support for the country experiencing an unprecedented economic meltdown. Francis has held special prayers for Lebanon and has repeatedly said he plans to visit the small country since the economic meltdown began in October 2019. The announcement about the visit came two days after Francis said he was still working on arranging a meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, despite that leader’s seeming justification for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Sanctions hit Russian car sales, which are plunging amid skyrocketing vehicle prices

    A number of global auto companies have ceased their operations in Russia, impacting car sales and prices.

  • Bolivia: Chile is hampering efforts to resolve river dispute

    Lawyers for Bolivia said Monday that Chile's decision to file a case at the United Nations’ top court about a dispute about a river that crosses their border in the Atacama Desert has hampered diplomatic efforts to resolve the disagreement. The case between the Latin American neighbors at the International Court of Justice is focused on a small water system but is seen as an opportunity to lay down important jurisprudence at a time when fresh water is becoming an increasingly important world resource. Chile filed the case in 2016, asking the world court to rule on the nature of the Silala River and use of its waters.

  • Tiger Woods to return to the Masters

    Fourteen months after he was injured in a car accident, Tiger Woods announced he will play in this year’s tournament.

  • Tiger Woods announces he intends to play Masters tournament one year after crash

    NBC News' Kerry Sanders reports on Tiger Woods saying that he will play nine more practice holes on Wednesday before making a final decision, but will be doing so with the intention of playing Thursday.

  • In U.N. speech, Ukraine's Zelenskiy accuses Russia of worst war crimes since WW2

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday that "accountability must be inevitable" for Russia as he accused invading Russian troops of committing "the most terrible war crimes" since World War Two. Zelenskiy showed a short video of burned, bloodied and mutilated bodies, including children, in Irpin, Dymerka, Mariupol and Bucha, where Ukraine accuses Russian troops of killing hundreds of civilians. Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia then told the Security Council that Russian troops are not targeting civilians, dismissing accusations of abuse as lies.