Pope Francis lands in northern Iraq's Mosul

  • Pope Francis visits Iraq
  • Pope Francis visits Iraq
  • Pope Francis visits Iraq
  • Pope Francis visits Iraq
  • Pope Francis visits Iraq
1 / 5

Pope Francis lands in northern Iraq's Mosul

Pope Francis visits Iraq
·1 min read

MOSUL, Iraq (Reuters) - Pope Francis arrived in Mosul on Sunday to pray in the decimated northern Iraqi city that was once a stronghold for Islamic State and where Christians now number little more than a few dozen families.

The 84-year-old pontiff flew by helicopter from nearby Erbil on the third day of his historic tour of Iraq.

Francis's trip is the first papal visit to Iraq, where he has preached coexistence and urged an end to violence in the name of religion.

He will pray at a church square decimated in 2017 during the fight to drive Islamic State out of Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city.

Iraqi priests and clergy prepared to welcome the pope and Iraqi and Vatican flags fluttered in the centre of Mosul, Reuters reporters said.

(Reporting by Eleanor Biles, Philip Pullella; writing by John Davison in Baghdad, editing by Louise Heavens)

Recommended Stories

  • In photos: Pope Francis spreads message of peace on first trip to Iraq

    Pope Francis was on Sunday visiting northern areas of Iraq once held by Islamic State militants.Why it matters: This is the first-ever papal trip to Iraq. The purpose of Francis' four-day visit is largely intended to reassure the country's Christian minority, who were violently persecuted by ISIS, which controlled the region from 2014-2017.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: On the third day of his historic trip to Iraq, which is heavily featured in the Old Testament, the pope met at the the city of Erbil's airport Sunday with Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan, and Masrour Barzani, the region's prime minister.He then flew by helicopter to the former ISIS stronghold of Mosul.On Saturday, he met with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the head of the Shiite Islam religious establishment in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, where he denounced extremism in the country and pushed for peace.What they're saying: "We believers cannot be silent when terrorism abuses religion," the pope said. "Dark clouds of terrorism, war and violence have gathered over this country. All its ethnic and religious communities have suffered.""From this place, where faith was born, from the land of our father Abraham, let us affirm that God is merciful and that the greatest blasphemy is to profane his name by hating our brothers and sisters," he continued. "Hostility, extremism and violence are not born of a religious heart: they are betrayals of religion"Al-Sistani, in a statement issued by his office after the meeting, maintained that Christians should "live like all Iraqis, in security and peace and with full constitutional rights," noting the “role that the religious authority plays in protecting them, and others who have also suffered injustice and harm in the events of past years."The Vatican said Francis expressed thanks to al-Sistani for having "raised his voice in defense of the weakest and most persecuted" amid violence in Iraq’s recent history, adding the meeting "underlined the importance of collaboration" between religions.Of note: The Washington Post reported some challenges were "evident" during his visit Saturday: "At the interreligious event occurring in the founding land of Islam, Christianity and Judaism, no Jews were present onstage."In photos: Iraqis gather in the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception (al-Tahira-l-Kubra), in the northern city of Mosul, ahead of the Pope's visit, on March 7. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP via Getty Images A giant billboard bears portraits of Pope Francis and Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani in Baghdad on March 3. Photo: Sabah Arar/AFP via Getty Images Pope Francis arrives at the Baghdad International Airport on March 5 on the first papal visit to Iraq. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP via Getty Images Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi welcomes Pope Francis at Baghdad International Airport's VIP Lounge, on March 5. Photo: Ayman Henna/AFP via Getty Images Iraqi President Barham Salih welcomes Pope Francis with an honor guard at Baghdad's Presidential Palace March 5. Photo: Ameer Al Mohammedaw/picture alliance via Getty Images Pope Francis is welcomed by Iraqi President Barham Salih at the presidential palace in Baghdad on March 5. Photo: Sabah Arar/AFP via Getty Images Muslim clerics listen as Pope Francis speaks at the presidential palace in Baghdad's Green Zone, on March 5. Photo: Ayman Henna/AFP via Getty Images Pope Francis delivers a sermon at the Syriac Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of Salvation in Baghdad at the start of the first ever papal visit to Iraq on March 5. Photo: Ayman Henna/AFP via Getty Images Ignatius Joseph III Yunan, Syriac Catholic Patriarch of Antioch and all the East of the Syriacs applauds as Syriac Catholic Archbishop of Baghdad Ephrem Yousif Abba Mansoor presents Pope Francis with an ornamental candlestick gift after his sermon March 5. Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images Pope Francis is received at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province, on March 6. Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images Pope Francis speaks with Iraqi religious figures during an interfaith service at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur, on March 6. Photo: Ayman Henna/AFP via Getty Images Pope Francis is pictured before his speech at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur, on March 6. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP via Getty ImagesGo deeper: Pope Francis' itineraryEditor's note: This article has been updated with additional details of the pope's trip and more photos. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • She was 1 of the 1st COVID-19 deaths in the US. A year later her kids are still grappling with the shocking loss.

    Over 520,000 American families are grieving the loss of a loved one to COVID-19 -- but one of the first was the Kruegers. Marion Krueger, an 85-year-old mother of five, died on Feb. 26, 2020, becoming one of the first COVID-19 victims in the U.S.

  • Pope visits Iraq's war-ravaged north on last day of tour

    Pope Francis arrived in northern Iraq on Sunday, where he planned to pray in the ruins of churches damaged or destroyed by Islamic State extremists and celebrate an open-air Mass on the last day of the first-ever papal visit to the country. The Vatican hopes that the landmark visit will rally the country’s Christian communities and encourage them to stay despite decades of war and instability. Francis has also delivered a message of interreligious tolerance and fraternity to Muslim leaders, including in an historic meeting Saturday with Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

  • Cuomo skipped sexual harassment training - that he himself mandated - by having a staffer complete it for him, accuser says

    When asked by a reporter Wednesday if he had taken the sexual harassment training, Cuomo said, "Short answer is yes."

  • 'I will cry if I see the Pope': the last Christian in Mosul's Old City on what the pontiff's visit means to Iraq

    Saadallah Rassam says he is the last Iraqi Christian left in Mosul’s Old City - but the 63-year-old fears his family’s 1,800-year heritage there is at an end. Mr Rassam’s slim hope for the future of Mosul’s Christians now hinges on a momentous first visit from the Pope on Sunday. “I can’t tell you how important the Pope’s visit will be,” Mr Rassam said. “I will cry if I see him… I want to tell him to rebuild these churches and Christian homes.” The capital of Nineveh province was once a cosmopolitan and diverse city on the banks of the Tigris River, with a population of 50,000 Christians before the 2003 US invasion of Iraq. But when Pope Francis visits on Sunday, he will stand amid the rubble of that heritage. Mr Rassam's life story is intimately entwined with the historic district, where his stonemason forebears carved the ornate marble lintels and doorways of the old homes. “The engraving on this church was made by my ancestors 500 years ago,” he said, standing in the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Al-Tahira church. “This is my father’s grave,” he said, standing on a patch of church ground scarred by mortar blasts. “All my grandparents are here.”

  • Meghan Markle says it's 'liberating' to be able to speak for herself after leaving the royal family

    Markle said she wasn't allowed to accept an interview request from Oprah when she was first approached before her wedding three years ago.

  • Ted Cruz ‘traitor’ billboards go up in his Texas neighbourhood

    Activist group says Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘deserve most blame for firing up violent mob of Trump supporters that attacked US Capitol and killed five people’

  • Fighting Biden virus aid, GOP rekindles Obama-era strategy

    Republicans have one goal for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package: erode public support for the rescue plan by portraying it as too big, too bloated and too much wasteful public spending for a pandemic that’s almost over. Senate Republicans prepared Saturday to vote lockstep against the relief bill, taking the calculated political risk that Americans will sour on the big-dollar spending for vaccination distribution, unemployment benefits, money for the states and other outlays as unnecessary, once they learn all the details. Reviving a page from their 2009 takedown of President Barack Obama’s costly recovery from the financial crisis, they expect their opposition will pay political rewards, much like the earlier effort contributed to the House Republicans' rise to power.

  • 'Lesson fully received': An 18-year-old charged in the Capitol riot says he was 'wrong' and begged a judge to release him

    A Georgia teenager who boasted on Instagram about storming the Capitol in January begged a federal judge to release him ahead of his trial.

  • Biden says $1,400 stimulus payments can start going out this month

    President Biden said Saturday that the Senate passage of his $1.9 trillion COVID relief package means the $1,400 direct payments for most Americans can begin going out later this month. Driving the news: The Senate voted 50-49 Saturday to approve the sweeping legislation. The House is expected to pass the Senate's version of the bill next week before it heads to Biden's desk for his signature.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: As part of the legislation, individuals who make less than $75,000 or heads of households who make up to $112,500 will qualify for the $1,400 payments. Couples who make less than $150,000 will get $2,800.Individuals who make between $75,000 and $80,000 and couples who earn between $150,000 and $160,000 will receive a reduced payment.Parents who qualify will get an additional $1,400 for every child claimed on their most recent tax returns.What he's saying: "Everything that is in this package is designed to relieve the suffering and meet the most urgent needs of the nation and put us in a better position to prevail," Biden said following the Saturday passage of the bill. "This plan will get checks out the door, starting this month to the American people who so desperately need the help," he added. "The resources in this plan will be used to expand and speed up manufacturing and distribution of vaccines so we can get every single American vaccinated sooner rather than later.""I promised the American people that help is on the way. Today, I can say we've taken one more giant step forward in delivering on that promise." The bottom line: "This plan puts us on a path to beating the virus. This plan gives those families who are struggling the most the help and breathing room to get through this moment. This plan gives small businesses in this country a fighting chance to survive," Biden said. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A Missouri pastor is reportedly seeking 'professional counseling' after he told women to lose weight and strive to be like Melania Trump for their husbands

    Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark of Missouri's Malden First General Baptist Church gushed over an "epic trophy wife" and warned, "don't let yourself go."

  • Former NBA star Deron Williams says he tried to recruit star players to the Jazz but no one wanted to play in Utah

    Deron Williams said he knew he needed help to make the Jazz contenders, but he couldn't find other stars that wanted to join him in Utah.

  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex 'called all the PR shots', say royal sources despite Oprah interview claims she was gagged

    The Duchess of Sussex “called all the shots” when it came to managing her own media, royal sources have said, casting doubt on her claim she could not be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey three years ago. Multiple royal sources have told The Telegraph the 39-year-old former actress “had full control” over her media interviews and had personally forged relationships not only with Ms Winfrey, but other powerful industry figures including Vogue editor Edward Enninful. In a teaser clip released from the Sussexes’s interview with the US chat show host, due to be aired in the US on Sunday, the Duchess said it felt “liberating” to be able to speak and accused the Royal family of effectively gagging her and taking away that choice. “It’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes, I’m ready to talk, to be able to make a choice on your own and be able to speak for yourself,” the Duchess said. In the clip, the Duchess and Ms Winfrey reference the fact that a royal aide was listening in to their first phone call in February 2018, although it is understood the pair had spoken privately before then.

  • Who truly was the most dishonest president?

    Past US presidents have left a legacy of untruths ranging from the bizarre to the horrifying.

  • With No Votes to Spare, Biden Gets a Win Obama and Clinton Would Have Envied

    Even with all the compromises—and the agita on the left—the Covid relief bill may be just what the Democrats needed to deliver.

  • Biden says Americans will start receiving their $1,400 stimulus checks 'this month'

    "This plan will get checks out the door, starting this month, to the American people who so desperately need the help," Biden said Saturday.

  • FBI Finds Contact Between Proud Boys Member and Trump Associate Before Riot

    WASHINGTON — A member of the far-right nationalist Proud Boys was in communication with a person associated with the White House in the days just before the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation. Location, cellular and call record data revealed a call tying a Proud Boys member to the Trump White House, the official said. The FBI has not determined what they discussed, and the official would not reveal the names of either party. The connection revealed by the communications data comes as the FBI intensifies its investigation of contacts among far-right extremists, Trump White House associates and conservative members of Congress in the days before the attack. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The same data has revealed no evidence of communications between the rioters and members of Congress during the deadly attack, the official said. That undercuts Democratic allegations that some Republican lawmakers were active participants that day. Separately, Enrique Tarrio, a leader of the far-right nationalist Proud Boys, told The New York Times on Friday that he called Roger Stone, a close associate of former President Donald Trump’s, while at a protest in front of the home of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. During the protest, which occurred in the days before the Capitol assault, he put Stone on speaker phone to address the gathering. A law enforcement official said that it was not Tarrio’s communication with Stone that was being scrutinized, and that the call made in front of Rubio’s home was a different matter. That two members of the group were in communication with people associated with the White House underscores the access that violent extremist groups like the Proud Boys had to the White House and to people close to the former president. Stone denied “any involvement or knowledge of the attack on the Capitol” in a statement last month to the Times. Tarrio was arrested in Washington on Jan. 4 on charges of destruction of property for his role in the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner that had been torn from a historic Black church during a protest in Washington in December. He was asked to leave the city, and was not present when the Capitol was attacked. His case is pending. The Justice Department has charged more than a dozen members of the Proud Boys with crimes related to the attack, including conspiracy to obstruct the final certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory and to attack law enforcement officers. In court papers, federal prosecutors have said groups of Proud Boys also coordinated travel to Washington and shared lodging near the city, with the intent of disrupting Congress and advancing Trump’s efforts to unlawfully maintain his grip on the presidency. The communication between the person associated with the White House and the member of the Proud Boys was discovered in part through data that the FBI obtained from technology and telecommunications companies immediately after the assault. Court documents show FBI warrants for a list of all the phones associated with the cell towers serving the Capitol, and that it received information from the major cellphone carriers on the numbers called by everyone on the Capitol’s cell towers during the riot, three officials familiar with the investigation said. The FBI also obtained a “geofence” warrant for all the Android devices that Google recorded within the building during the assault, the officials said. A geofence warrant legally gives law enforcement a list of mobile devices that are able to be identified in a particular geographic area. Jill Sanborn, the head of counterterrorism at the FBI, testified before a Senate panel Wednesday that all the data the FBI had gathered in its investigation into the riot was obtained legally through subpoenas and search warrants. Although investigators have found no contact between the rioters and members of Congress during the attack, those records have shown evidence in the days leading up to Jan. 6 of communications between far-right extremists and lawmakers who were planning to appear at the rally featuring Trump that occurred just before the assault, according to one of the officials. The Justice Department is examining those communications, but it has not opened investigations into any members, the official said. A department spokesperson declined to comment. The FBI did, however, say Thursday that it had arrested a former State Department aide on charges related to the attack, including unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, obstructing Congress and law enforcement, and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon. The former midlevel aide, Federico Klein, who was seen in videos assaulting officers with a stolen riot shield, was the first member of the Trump administration to face criminal charges in connection with the storming of the Capitol. His lawyer declined to comment Friday. Right-wing extremists, including members of the Oath Keepers, a militia group that mainly comprises former law enforcement and military personnel, have been working as security guards for Republicans and for Trump’s allies, such as Stone. Stone, who was pardoned by Trump after refusing to cooperate with the investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian intelligence, has known Tarrio for some time and used Oath Keepers as bodyguards before and on the day of the assault on the Capitol. The Justice Department is looking into communications between Stone and far-right extremists to determine whether he played any role in plans by extremists to disrupt the certification on Jan. 6, according to two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak about the investigation. Should investigators find messages showing that Stone had any connection to such plans, they would have a factual basis to open a full criminal investigation into him, the people said. Stone said last month that he was “provided voluntary security by the Oath Keepers,” but noted that their security work did not constitute evidence that he was involved in, or informed about, plans to attack Congress. He reiterated an earlier statement that anyone involved in the attack should be prosecuted. The Justice Department has charged more than 300 people with crimes stemming from the Jan. 6 assault. It has used evidence gathered in its broad search for assailants — including information from cellular providers and technology companies — to help piece together evidence of more sophisticated crimes, like conspiracy. It is also looking at possible charges of seditious conspiracy, according to two people familiar with the investigation. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Kim Kardashian will reportedly stay in family's $60 million mansion as part of divorce from Kanye West

    Kim Kardashian West will stay in the minimalist, beige-filled Hidden Hills, California, home she and Kanye West bought in 2014, TMZ reported.

  • Sydney's LGBTQI Mardi Gras goes ahead _ with restrictions

    Sydney’s annual iconic Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras went ahead on Saturday, only in a different format due to coronavirus restrictions. It was being held at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where people can socially distance in their seats rather than on the traditional route down Oxford Street. Meanwhile, LGBTQI rights protesters have been given the green light to march down Oxford Street in a separate event before the parade.

  • A Texas middle school student said he was forced to drink urine by teammates at a sleepover. His mom called the bullying racially motivated.

    Summer Smith, SeMarion Humphrey's mom, says she has reported multiple incidents of her son being abused by other students for months, CBS 21 reported.