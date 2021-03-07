Pope Francis meets father of drowned Syrian boy

  • Pope Francis visits Iraq
  • Pope Francis visits Iraq
1 / 2

Pope Francis meets father of drowned Syrian boy

Pope Francis visits Iraq
·1 min read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday met the father of Alan Kurdi, the boy whose body washed up on a Turkish beach six years ago became an image of the suffering of Syrians trying to escape war.

The pontiff, winding up a historic trip to Iraq, met Abdullah Kurdi at the end of Mass in the Iraqi Kurdish city of Erbil, the Vatican said in a statement.

"The pope spent a long time with him (Kurdi) and with the help of an interpreter was able to listen to the pain of a father for the loss of his family," it said.

Kurdi thanked Francis for his closeness to the tragedy and to the pain of "all those migrants who seek understanding, peace and security, leaving their country at the risk of their lives," it added.

Alan Kurdi drowned along with his mother and brother when a smuggling boat taking them to Europe capsized off the coast of Turkey in 2015.

An image of his body washed up on the shore captured the world's attention as millions of Syrians fled the civil war there and many boarded unsafe ships bound for a Europe that eventually began shutting its doors. Many drowned trying to make the journey.

The pope has long called for more compassionate treatment of migrants and refugees. In Iraq, where Abdullah Kurdi now lives in the autonomous Kurdish region, the pontiff preached for an end to conflict and sectarian violence.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Writing by John Davison; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Recommended Stories

  • Pope Francis prays for 'victims of war' in Mosul

    With the crumbling stone walls of Mosul's Church of the Immaculate Conception behind him, Pope Francis prays for "victims of war" and makes a plea for Christians in Iraq and the Middle East to stay in their homelands.

  • Senegal protests after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko arrested

    Four people are dead in the rare violent protests after the arrest of a popular opposition leader.

  • Indian farmers block highway outside Delhi to mark 100th day of protest

    Indian farmers began gathering on Saturday to block a six-lane expressway outside New Delhi to mark the 100th day of protests against deregulation of agriculture markets, to add pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Farmers young and old headed in cars, trucks and tractors to the highway for a five-hour roadblock to oppose three farm laws enacted in September 2020 they say hurt them by opening up the agriculture sector to private players. Modi has called the laws much-needed reforms for the country's vast and antiquated agriculture sector, and painted the protests as politically motivated.

  • Pope Francis leads prayers in shadow of Iraqi churches destroyed by Islamic State

    Pope Francis prayed for the victims of war in battle-scarred Mosul on the third day of his historic Iraq visit on Sunday, before holding mass for thousands of Christians in the capital of the Kurdistan Region. The 84-year-old Pontiff started the day by travelling via helicopter from Erbil, Kurdistan to Mosul, Iraq’s second city, which was under Islamic State occupation less than four years ago. Security across Mosul was extremely tight ahead of his arrival, with the Pope riding in a black armoured sedan to the historic Old City, which was largely destroyed in the battle to drive out IS. Flanked by Iraqi special forces and a Vatican security detail, Pope Francis was greeted by ululating women and a crowd chanting “Viva el Papa”, as children dressed in traditional Nineveh folk costumes waved Iraqi flags. Among the crowd of hundreds gathered in the Old City’s ruined Church Square, dozens of Christians who have recently returned to the city were joined by local dignitaries and Yazidi, Christian, Shia and Sunni religious leaders.

  • 'Peace more powerful than war', Pope Francis says in Iraq's ruined city of Mosul

    Pope Francis heard Muslim and Christian residents in the ruined Iraqi city of Mosul tell of their lives under brutal Islamic State rule on Sunday, blessing their vow to rise up from ashes and promising them "fraternity is more durable than fratricide." Francis, on a historic first visit by a pope to Iraq, visited the northern city to encourage the healing of sectarian wounds and to pray for the dead of any religion. The 84-year-old pope saw ruins of houses and churches in a square that was the old town's thriving centre before Mosul was occupied by Islamic State from 2014 to 2017.

  • Iraqi priest dances for joy over Pope's arrival

    The 31 year-old priest said a feeling of overwhelming joy took a hold of him as he began cheering and swaying before the crowds, who were holding balloons and Vatican City flags amid blaring music.Father Momika is an active member of the church committee organizing festivals and activities for youth in the Christian enclave of Qaraqosh."But this time, it was like a dream come true," he explained, adding that he had never expected the Pope to visit his hometown of Qaraqosh.When Islamic State invaded the area in 2014, many residents fled to neighboring Iraqi Kurdistan, including Father Momika. He returned to Qaraqosh right after it was liberated in 2016 and since then, residents and the church have been painstakingly rebuilding their city, where they were proud to welcome Pope Francis."Since the war, I did not see the people of this town feeling so much joy," he said, adding that several thousands attended mass in Qaraqosh today, hoping to catch a glimpse of Pope Francis who said an Angelus in the 'Grand Immaculate' church, Iraq's biggest.

  • Into the Money-verse: Central Banks Under Siege in 2028

    It's 2028. Once dominant sovereign currencies face intense competition. Meanwhile, someone is attacking the Fed's e-Gov platform.

  • Senegal protests: The country is ‘on the verge of an apocalypse’

    A top official gives a stark warning after at least five people die in anti-government protests.

  • British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe freed in Iran but faces new court date

    Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released from house arrest in Tehran on Sunday as the charity worker’s five-year-sentence for espionage charges came to an end, but she was immediately given a summons to court next week, pummeling hopes that she would be able to return to the UK tomorrow. Hojjat Kermani, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s lawyer, told Iran’s Emtedad news that despite completing her sentence for allegedly plotting to overthrow the Iranian government - a charge she vigorously denied - "a hearing for Zaghari's second case has been scheduled at branch 15 of the Revolutionary Court of Tehran" on March 14. The second set of charges, related to involvement in propaganda activity against the Islamic Republic, have been repeatedly threatened by the Iranians throughout Nazanin’s case. The charges are thought to relate to accusations Iranian prosecutors levied against her in 2017, claiming that she attended a demonstration outside the Iranian embassy in 2009 and was working with BBC Persian to train journalists. Iran also levelled new charges against Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe in September 2020, but did not go through with prosecution in the face of diplomatic outrage. "Pleased to see the removal of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s ankle tag, but her continued confinement remains totally unacceptable," Boris Johnson said on Twitter. "She must be released permanently so she can return to her family in the UK, and we continue to do all we can to achieve this." There has been no confirmation as to what charges Nazanin could face next Sunday. Her lawyer told Iran’s state TV that he also had “no information” on the status of her travel ban. Tulip Saddiq, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s local MP, told the BBC that Nazanin had not yet had her passport returned to her. “I think it is mixed [news], in truth - giving with one hand and taking with the other,” Mr Ratcliffe told The Telegraph on Sunday. “They have closed the legal anomaly of needing to release her, but still found a way to keep her under jeopardy.”

  • Bright Spots in China May Not Ease Emerging-Market Taper Gloom

    (Bloomberg) -- The prospect of rising inflation and U.S. Treasury yields may damp emerging-market sentiment, even as encouraging Chinese trade data points to a speedier global recovery from last year’s lockdown.Exports from the world’s second-biggest economy soared in the first two months of the year, data showed Sunday, reflecting a recovery in external demand and providing a much-needed boost for risk assets after a turbulent start to March. Meantime, the U.S. Senate passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package Saturday that may offer an additional spur to countries such as Mexico whose economies are most sensitive to U.S. growth.Though equities may get a lift, anxiety remains high in the bond market after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish message last week stopped short of trying to rein in the surging yields. An index of dollar-denominated debt in the developing world dropped for a fourth week in its longest losing streak since 2018. Local-currency notes also slid amid selloffs from Poland to Hungary and Mexico.“All fixed-income assets face a challenging market as rates and inflation become more of a threat,” said Abdul Kadir Hussain, the Dubai-based head of fixed-income asset management at Arqaam Capital. “Emerging markets are no different. We have already seen outflows from emerging-market fixed-income funds, and I suspect that will continue in the near term.”Inflation data this week will offer evidence of whether that caution is merited. Economists expect consumer prices to have picked up in nations including Taiwan, India and Brazil. Elsewhere, Peruvian policy makers will probably keep the nation’s key interest rate at a record low of 0.25%.Inflation WatchTaiwan’s consumer prices probably rose last month after declining in January, according to a Bloomberg survey before the report on Tuesday. Export figures the same day may reveal growth slowed in February after the island exported a record the previous monthThe improving global trade outlook and backdrop for exports will probably buoy the Taiwan dollar, according to Gao Qi, a currency strategist at Scotiabank in SingaporeIndia’s consumer-price inflation probably accelerated further above the central bank’s 4% target, a Bloomberg survey showed. That could limit its capacity to keep monetary conditions accommodativeThose figures may put further upward pressure on Indian bond yields, which are already at a 10-month highA reading of Brazil’s February consumer-price inflation on Thursday will be the last before the central bank meets later this month to decide on the key policy rateEconomists expect that inflation climbed last monthMexico’s February inflation probably increased amid higher non-core prices, data on Tuesday may showArgentina is likely to report another month of high inflation when it releases February figures on ThursdayInvestors will also monitor Chile’s February inflation data on Monday, which will probably be slightly above the midpoint of the 3.0% +/- 1 percentage point target, according to Bloomberg EconomicsKey DataChinese data due this week will provide another update on the nation’s economy after authorities announced a conservative growth target for this year at the National People’s Congress on FridayAfter containing the pandemic and becoming the only major economy to expand in 2020, officials now want to address imbalances such as a dependence on investment in property and infrastructure funded by corporate debtAggregate financing numbers for February due between March 9 and 15 may show a slowdown due to seasonal factors. Inflation figures on Wednesday are expected to show consumer prices dropped for a second month in February, further enhancing the allure of Chinese bondsBrazil’s January economic activity and retail sales figures will also be released next week, offering clues on the pace of a rebound in Latin America’s largest economyIn politics, traders will watch for progress on an emergency spending bill as it moves through the lower house. Jitters over fiscal spending have contributed to the real becoming the worst-performing currency in emerging markets this yearTurkey’s January current-account deficit due Thursday may narrowThe lira has posted losses for two straight weeksREAD: Economist Who Called 2018 Turkey Crash Sees New Boom, BustSouth Africa will report its fourth-quarter current-account surplus on Thursday, which is forecast to have narrowedThe country is also expected to report manufacturing production data on the same dayOn Friday, Mexico will post January industrial production figures, which will give investors a better look at how activity is recoveringPeruvian policy makers will probably keep a dovish outlook on Thursday by holding borrowing costs at 0.25%, the lowest among major Latin American economies, according to a forecast by Bloomberg EconomicsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Over-56s invited for Covid vaccine jabs as July target date on track

    Concern quick-result tests on pupils will give too many false positives Who is next on the priority list for Covid vaccines - and how will I be contacted? Struggling EU urges US to agree to export of Covid vaccines Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial People aged between 56 and 59 are being invited to book Covid-19 vaccinations this week, NHS England said. Hundreds of thousands of letters for the age group began landing on doorsteps on Saturday, and the latest round of invitations comes after eight in 10 people aged 65-69 took up the offer of a jab, it added. More than 18 million people across England - more than one-third of the adult population - have already received a vaccine. Across the whole of the UK, more than a million people have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, while almost 21.4 million people have had one dose. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Rochester police pepper spray woman with child

    The incident comes after one Rochester police officer was suspended and two were put on leave after a video showed authorities pepper spraying a 9-year-old.

  • Democrats push Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID bill through Senate on party-line vote

    The U.S. Senate on Saturday passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan in a party-line vote after an all-night session that was delayed repeatedly as the Republican minority tried but failed to push through around three dozen amendments. It is one of the largest stimulus bills in U.S. history and gives Biden his first major legislative victory since taking office in January. The partisan victory was made possible by Democrats winning two Senate seats in Georgia special elections in January, giving them narrow control of the chamber.

  • Arizona Department of Education tells parents their toddlers can be racist

    City Journal contributing editor Chris Rufo reacts to the 'woke' onslaught in the education system

  • Man dies when gunfire erupts near 'George Floyd Square' in Minneapolis as Chauvin trial looms

    A manhunt was underway Sunday in Minneapolis after the fatal shooting of a man near "George Floyd Square."

  • Queen warns we must keep in touch with family to 'transcend division' in Commonwealth Day message

    The Queen has stressed the importance of keeping in touch with family to “transcend boundaries or division” in her annual Commonwealth Day message. Her Majesty, 94, focused on a message of unity, describing how the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic had created a “deeper appreciation” of the need to connect to others. It came as the world awaited the explosive revelations made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Oprah Winfrey interview, as the Royal family braced itself for the damaging fallout. The Queen will not watch the controversial interview, which is being broadcast by CBS in the US at 1am UK time, but will receive a full breakfast briefing from aides in the morning. The audio message celebrated collaboration, but it stood in contrast to the troubles facing the monarch's family. The Duchess of Sussex, 39, is expected to claim she felt silenced by "The Firm" and unprotected. Senior royals including the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined forces to appear in a special BBC One programme to mark Commonwealth Day, broadcast on the BBC on Sunday just hours before the two-hour Oprah television special. The Queen used her annual message, below, to highlight the “friendship, spirit of unity and achievements” around the world and the benefits of working together in the fight against the virus.

  • Lauren Boebert, who once expressed support for QAnon, accused Democrats of being 'obsessed with conspiracy theories'

    GOP Rep. Lauren Boerbert of Colorado has previously said she hopes the QAnon conspiracy theory was real but denied being a follower.

  • Prominent Georgia family sued their local grocery clerk after she made claims on Facebook about their role in the Capitol riots, report says

    Katheryn and Thelma Cagle have been credited with organizing busloads of Georgians that headed to the US Capitol on January 6, reported the Washington Post.

  • A Trump appointee who was arrested after participating in the Capitol riot asked a judge if he could be transferred to a cell with no cockroaches

    Federico Klein is believed to the first Trump appointee arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.

  • Security beefed up at Trump Tower as ex-president plans first visit to New York since leaving office

    Security is being stepped up outside Trump Tower in New York ahead of the former president's first visit to the city since leaving the White House. Donald Trump was expected to arrive in Manhattan on Sunday night having moved to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida in January. Speculation was fuelled by reports of police planning to augment security outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, the building where he launched his bid for the presidency in 2015. The area has been the scene of anti-Trump protests in recent years, and tension has been raised by the January 6 Capitol riot when his supporters attempted to overturn the result of last year's presidential election.