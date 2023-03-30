Pope Francis in much better health after antibiotics -statement

ROME (Reuters) - Pope Francis has seen a marked improvement in his health after receiving antibiotics for a bronchitis infection, the Vatican said on Thursday, a day after the pope was hospitalised with breathing difficulties.

"Based on the expected progress (of his health), the Holy Father could be discharged in the coming days," the statement said, quoting his medical team.

"Pope Francis spent the afternoon at Gemelli hospital devoting himself to rest, prayer and some work," the Vatican said.

