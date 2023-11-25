Pope Francis has negative CT scan after experiencing 'flu-like symptoms'

Pope Francis had a CT scan Saturday at a Rome hospital after experiencing "flu-like symptoms," according to the Vatican. File Photo by Alessandro Di Meo/EPA-EFE

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A CT scan performed on Pope Francis at Rome's Gemelli hospital on Saturday came back negative after he exhibiting "mild" flu-like symptoms, the Vatican said.

Pope Francis underwent a CT scan in Rome to rule out the risk of pulmonary complications, the Holy See said in a statement Saturday.

The test "yielded negative results and the Pope returned to Casa Santa Marta," church officials said.

Francis had three cysts removed from his lungs when he was in his early 20s due to an inflammatory condition called pleurisy.

Vatican said the Pontiff's audiences scheduled for Saturday were "cancelled due to a slight flu-like condition."