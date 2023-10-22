Pope Francis prays for Israel and Gaza
STORY: ''War is always a defeat. It is the destruction of human fraternity. Brothers, stop, stop'', the pontiff said in his remarks also aimed at the conflict in Ukraine.
STORY: ''War is always a defeat. It is the destruction of human fraternity. Brothers, stop, stop'', the pontiff said in his remarks also aimed at the conflict in Ukraine.
In the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says sources close to Apple told him a Mac launch will happen this month. Retail supplies suggest it may focus on the iMac and certain MacBook Pro models.
Nurses say these now-$40 kicks are just what the doctor ordered.
Macy's ended a 159-year tradition amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Trojans' College Football Playoff hopes are pretty much toast.
The Phillies are up 3-2 and headed home to Philly with a chance to clinch a spot in the World Series in Game 6 on Monday.
Blizzard has launched a month-long blood drive to celebrate the release of Diablo IV's second season, Season of Blood. There will be three tiers of rewards that will unlock as more people donate, with the final reward being a sweepstakes for a custom liquid-cooled PC infused with human blood.
Makhachev was in command throughout and didn’t need to use his vaunted wrestling skills to defeat the man who presented the biggest challenge of his career.
This brush is the secret to a tangle-free mane — grab it while it's just $10
The rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev was always going to be explosive.
Point, click and upload — developing pictures has never been this easy!
The Biden administration is asking for $7 billion to take on China as part of a supplemental funding request sent to Congress Friday.
President Biden is facing calls to speak out more strongly against civilian deaths in Gaza, but there's debate over whether he has the leverage to truly alter the course of the conflict.
The FBI says companies employing freelance IT workers "more than likely" hired one of these bad actors.
"It's how I healed," says singer, the widow of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, as she debuts album "the mornings."
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
The International Criminal Court (ICC), the world’s only permanent international court with a mandate to investigate and prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, has determined that a September cyberattack against its systems was attempted espionage. In an update posted Friday, the ICC said it had since determined that this incident was a “targeted and sophisticated attack" with the "objective of espionage.” The ICC, which holds sensitive information related to alleged war crimes and data about witnesses who could be at risk if their identities were exposed, said it has not yet determined whether any data had been accessed or stolen during the cyberattack.
After Apple discontinued its Music Memos app favored by musicians for developing song ideas, a new startup called Tape It stepped in to fill the void with an app that leveraged AI to automatically detect the instrument and annotate the recording. Now that startup is taking the next step in its journey to improve the audio-recording process with the introduction of an automatic, studio quality noise reduction algorithm, also powered by AI, that works on any audio -- not just speech. It will also later be integrated into the company's flagship Tape It app, the company says.
I already own them in four colors.
Red Bull Racing is eying another winning weekend in Austin, and it'll be running a unique livery while vying for the podium.
The robots can do nearly 30 different tasks.