Pope Francis says he asked to meet Putin in March over Ukraine war, but hasn't heard back: report

Greg Norman
1 min read
In this article:
Pope Francis has revealed that he told the Kremlin in March that he was "willing to go to Moscow" to discuss the war in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin – but the Vatican has "not yet received a response," according to an interview published Tuesday.

Reuters, citing Italy's Corriere Della Sera newspaper, reported Francis as saying that he first asked the Vatican’s top diplomat to deliver a message to Russia about three weeks into the war, which began on Feb. 24.

The pope, according to Reuters, says he told Putin's staff "that I was willing to go to Moscow."

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

"Certainly, it was necessary for the Kremlin leader to allow an opening," Francis reportedly said. "We have not yet received a response and we are still insisting".

"I fear that Putin cannot, and does not, want to have this meeting at this time. But how can you not stop so much brutality?" Francis told the newspaper, according to Reuters.

Francis also said in the report that he had a 40-minute talk by video with Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church on March 16 – half of which he says Kirill spent reading from a sheet of paper "with all the justifications for the war".

"We [the pope and Kirill] are pastors of the same people of God. That is why we have to seek paths of peace, to cease the fire of weapons," Francis reportedly told the newspaper. "The patriarch cannot become Putin's altar boy."

