Pope Francis 'sick' a day after meeting masked Ash Wednesday audience

Pope Francis is sick and missed a planned Mass in Rome a day after he was seen touching masked well-wishers in the city, officials said.

The Vatican said the 83-year-old pontiff had a "slight indisposition" and would proceed with the rest of his planned work on Thursday but "preferred to stay near Santa Marta", the Vatican hotel where he lives.

There was no word from the Vatican about the nature of his illness, but the Pope was seen coughing and blowing his nose during the Ash Wednesday Mass.

Italy has been battling an outbreak of coronavirus this week, although there is no suggestion that Pope Francis has been struck down with the illness.

Pope Francis at his general audience in St Peter's Square on Wednesday - ABACA

The Pope has had a busy recent schedule, including his public general audience on Wednesday and the Ash Wednesday service in a Roman basilica later in the day.

During the audience, Francis made a point of shaking hands with the faithful in the front row, kissed a baby during his popemobile tour through St Peter's Square and greeted visiting bishops at the end.

Pope Francis meets masked well-wishers

It comes amid an Italian outbreak of the virus that has seen more than 400 people infected, almost all of them in the north of the country. Rome had three cases, but all three have been cured.

Francis had been scheduled to go to the St John Lateran basilica across the city to meet Rome clergy and celebrate a penitential Mass at the start of Lent.

He is the Bishop of Rome but delegates the day-to-day running of the archdiocese to a vicar.

The Argentine pontiff has generally enjoyed good health. He lost part of one lung as a young man because of a respiratory illness and suffers from sciatica, which makes walking difficult.

The prelates, however, appeared to be refraining from kissing his ring or embracing him, as they normally would do.