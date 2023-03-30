Pope Francis spends night in hospital
Pope Francis spent a good first night in the hospital after being admitted for a respiratory infection, a Vatican official said Thursday. (Mar. 30)
Doctors say he has a pulmonary infection.
A Facebook post claims that a video shows Addis Ababa mayor Adanech Abebie accusing Amhara migrants of trying to take political control of Ethiopia’s capital. However, this is misleading: at a city council meeting in March 2023, Adanech spoke about the difficulties of accommodating migrants to the city and addressed violent elements seeking to overthrow the political status quo. She did not specify any ethnic group.
Every hero needs a villain, and Marvel’s Wonder Man—the alias of Hollywood-star-turned-indestructible-superhero Simon Williams—has the Grim Reaper, a bad guy best known for two things: 1) wielding a truly goofy scythe-gauntlet, and 2) being Simon Williams’ brother Eric. The Wonder Man TV series found its Simon in Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and has now found its Eric in Fear the Walking Dead’s Demetrius Grosse.
The most influential member of a Vatican commission on tackling clerical sex abuse said Wednesday he has quit over "structural and practical issues" which made it "impossible" for him to continue."It is due to these structural and practical issues that led me to disassociate myself from the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors".
The Vatican on Thursday responded to Indigenous demands and formally repudiated the “Doctrine of Discovery,” the theories backed by 15th-century “papal bulls” that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and form the basis of some property law today. A Vatican statement said the 15th-century papal bulls, or decrees, “did not adequately reflect the equal dignity and rights of indigenous peoples” and have never been considered expressions of the Catholic faith.
D.J. Hernandez, the older brother of Aaron, was arrested earlier in March in a separate incident.
The DeSantis-appointed board can't use the Disney name until 21 years after the death of the last surviving descendant of King Charles III.
Kim Kardashian was photographed shooting a Skims campaign in Malibu and looked incredible in unedited thong bikini pictures.
"Tells you all you need to know," Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle responded on Twitter.
Nashville Police Department via ReutersNashville school shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale was being treated for an unspecified emotional disorder before Monday’s massacre at a private Christian school—a medical condition Hale’s parents thought should’ve disqualified Hale from owning weapons at all, police revealed Tuesday.Despite the disorder, cops said Hale, 28, was able to legally build up an arsenal of seven guns that were kept hidden at home—three of which were used to mow down six people at The
Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via Reuters The ruling party of Armenia has warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Armenia, the country will have no choice but to arrest him.The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest earlier this month over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, particularly his alleged involvement in the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine. But the ICC doesn’t have the power to enforce its warrants, and since Russia doesn’t reco
Editor’s note: This report has been updated to correct a problem with an earlier photo. Fox News contributor and former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) blasted former President Trump on Tuesday, saying that he was “absolutely horrific” during his interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity. “I watched that and I thought, ‘Where is Donald Trump?'” Chaffetz said…
Prince Harry’s fight against the U.K. media was always going to have consequences, but his surprise appearance in the London court hearings this week may have sped things along with the royal family. One of King Charles III’s close pals assessed the situation after the Duke of Sussex’s blistering witness statement and it doesn’t sound […]
Three lawyers who worked on District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into former President Donald Trump spoke to the Daily Beast about the case.
Jennifer Aniston is speaking out about how comedy has changed and believes it's "really hard for comedians" in today's climate.
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/ReutersThe suspected shooter who killed three children and three adults at a school in Nashville on Monday morning sent a series of dark messages to a friend in the minutes leading up to the attack, according to a report.Police identified Audrey Hale, 28, as the person responsible for the bloodshed at the Covenant School. In a statement, authorities said the first 911 call about shots being fired at the private Christian school was made at 10:13 a.m.Just
In another example of polar-opposite event dressing, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston went for two very different styles for the Los Angeles premiere of their new Netflix film Murder Mystery 2.
Social media users claim four photos show the person who killed three children and three staff members in the Covenant School mass shooting in the US state of Tennessee. This is false; the pictures do not depict Audrey Hale, who police killed at the scene and later identified as the assailant. The images are unrelated and, in one case, recycled from a long -running internet hoax.
The National Motorsports Appeals Panel ruled Wednesday to amend the L2-level penalties issued to Hendrick Motorsports for unapproved parts modifications entering the March 12 weekend at Phoenix Raceway. The decision upholds the fines of $100,000 issued to the Nos. 5, 9, 24 and 48 NASCAR Cup Series teams, respectively, as well as the four-race suspensions […]
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the AP that a European ally provided an air defense system that had to be repeatedly changed.