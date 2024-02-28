Pope Francis taken to hospital for tests, returns to Vatican after feeling flu symptoms

After his papal audience on Wednesday, Pope Francis went to the hospital for tests after experiencing flu-like conditions, the Vatican said via multiple reports.

The 87-year-old pope went to Gemelli Hospital on Tiber Island for diagnostic tests after his audience, then was driven back to the Vatican. Tiber Island located nearby to the Vatican in Rome, about 2.4 miles away.

As a precautionary measure, Pope Francis had previously canceled a papal audience on Feb. 24 after experiencing a "mild flu-like condition," according to a statement from the Vatican, as well as a Monday appointment, the Associated Press reported.

Vatican News reported that at the beginning of the general audience on Wednesday, the pope said he still had a cold and "asked one of his collaborators, Monsignor Filippo Ciampanelli, to read the catechesis for him." He was in a wheelchair and was pushed into the audience hall, Reuters reported, and appeared weary.

The car carrying Pope Francis leaves the Gemelli Isola Tiberina Hospital in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Pope Francis, who has been suffering from the flu, was brought to a hospital in central Rome aboard a small white Fiat 500 after the papal audience on Wednesday, leaving again in the same car after a short period. The Vatican had no immediate comment.

Reuters also reported he was unable to complete a speech in January due to "a touch of bronchitis."

Last April, Pope Francis spent three days in the hospital for what the Vatican said was bronchitis, and canceled activities and an international trip because of breathing problems. As a young man, the pope had one lung removed in his native Argentina after suffering from pneumonia and cysts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pope Francis visits hospital for tests after experiencing flu symptoms