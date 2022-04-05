Pope Francis to visit Lebanon in June during economic crisis

FILE - Pope Francis reads his speech at the 'John XXIII Peace Lab' center for migrants he founded in 1971 in Hal Far, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. The office of Lebanon's president says Pope Francis will visit the country in June. President Michel Aoun’s office said he received the Vatican’s ambassador to Lebanon on Tuesday, April 5, and he informed him that Pope Francis will visit in June and the exact date and schedule will be decided later. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BASSEM MROUE
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pope Francis
    Pope Francis
    Religious leader
  • Pope Benedict XVI
    Pope Benedict XVI
    Pope of the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013
  • Michel Aoun
    Lebanese Army General and President of Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Pope Francis will visit Lebanon in June, the president's office said Tuesday, in an apparent show of support for the country experiencing an unprecedented economic meltdown.

Francis has held special prayers for Lebanon and has repeatedly said he plans to visit the small country since the economic meltdown began in October 2019.

The announcement about the visit came two days after Francis said he was still working on arranging a meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, despite that leader’s seeming justification for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Francis said he wouldn’t rule out traveling to Ukraine if it would help.

Speaking to reporters while returning home from Malta on Sunday, Francis said he and Patriarch Kirill were considering a possible location in the Middle East. It was not immediately clear if their meeting will be held in Lebanon.

The two religious leader spoke by video on March 16. The call was all the more remarkable because Francis and Kirill have only met once — at the Havana airport in 2016 — in what was then the first encounter between a pope and Russian patriarch in over 1,000 years.

Francis' trip will be the first visit by a Pope to the Mediterranean nation since 2012, when Pope Benedict XVI paid a three-day visit to Lebanon.

President Michel Aoun's office said he received the Vatican's ambassador to Lebanon who informed him that Francis will visit in June and the exact date and schedule would be decided later.

“The Lebanese have been waiting for this visit for a long time to express their gratitude to the Pope for his stance toward Lebanon and its people,” Aoun was quoted as saying.

Francis’ visit will also come after a massive blast at Beirut’s port on Aug. 4, 2020 that killed more than 216 people, injured over 6,000 and damaged parts of the capital. The explosion of hundreds of tons of improperly stored ammonium nitrate was one the largest non-nuclear blasts in history.

The visit also comes as more than 70% of Lebanon’s 6 million people, including 1 million Syrian refugees, now live in poverty because of the crisis rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the ruling class.

The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90% of its value and tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs during the crisis that the World Bank described as one of the worst the world has witnessed since the 1850s.

Francis insisted last year that Lebanon must remain a “land of tolerance and pluralism” as he welcomed the country’s Christian patriarchs to the Vatican to pray for an end to the economic and political crisis that has thrown the country into chaos and threatened its Christian community.

Lebanon has the largest percentage of Christians in the Middle East and is the only Arab country with a Christian head of state. Christians make up a third of the population. The Vatican fears the country’s collapse is particularly dangerous for the continued presence of its Christian community, a bulwark for the church in the Mideast.

Recommended Stories

  • Pope on possible trip to Kyiv

    Pope Francis says he has no immediate plans to visit Kyiv but that a proposal is "on the table." (Apr. 4)

  • Asghar Farhadi’s Former Film Student Found Not Guilty in ‘A Hero’ Defamation Suit

    The Iranian court has yet to rule on the plagiarism suit filed by Azadeh Masihzadeh, who claims her former teacher stole the idea for "A Hero" from her documentary.

  • Ukraine's president to tell UN Security Council about war

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak to the U.N. Security Council for the first time Tuesday at a meeting certain to focus on what appear to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine by Russian troops. The dead were discovered after Russian forces pulled out of a town on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, and have sparked global outrage and vehement denials from the Russian government that it was responsible. The United Kingdom, which holds the council presidency this month, announced late Monday that Zelenskyy would speak at the open meeting already scheduled for Tuesday to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

  • Zelensky to call for more help from West in address to UN Security Council

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday in an address to the United Nations Security Council will be asking for more help from Western allies in the country’s fight against Russia. The Ukrainian president will be addressing the council as the war continues into its second month, according to multiple reports. In a video on Monday,…

  • Major UN climate change report: 5 key takeaways

    The new United Nations climate report provides insights into what needs to be done to avert some of the worst impacts of global warming. Between the lines: The key findings in the report that dropped yesterday are stark, but are not all doom and gloom. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFirst: In the most jarring finding, researchers concluded that to meet the Paris Agreement’s targets — holding warming to “well below” 2°C, while w

  • European Union proposes Russian coal ban in new sanctions

    The European Union’s executive branch proposed Tuesday a ban on coal imports from Russia in what would be the first sanctions targeting the country's lucrative energy industry over its war in Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU needed to increase the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin after what she described as “heinous crimes” carried out around Kyiv, with evidence that Russian troops may have deliberately killed Ukrainian civilians. Von der Leyen said the ban on coal imports is worth 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) per year and that the EU has already started working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports.

  • Douthat: Putin is losing in Ukraine. But he’s winning in Russia.

    Putin appears to be consolidating support from the Russian public, rallying a nation that feels itself to be unjustly besieged.

  • How deep is the ocean?

    The remotely operated vehicle Deep Discoverer captures images of a newly discovered hydrothermal vent field in the western Pacific. NOAA Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How deep is the ocean? Explorers started making navigation charts showing how wide the ocean was more than 500 years ago. But it’s much harder to calculate how deep it is. If you wanted to measure the depth of a

  • Mali troops and suspected Russian fighters accused of massacre

    About 300 people were killed during an operation against militant Islamists, a rights group says.

  • Chef José Andrés urges boycotts to “starve” Russia’s petroleum exports

    Chef José Andrés on Tuesday urged Europe and the U.S. to stop buying "absolutely anything" energy-related coming from Russia. What he's saying: "Every company ... should, for once, put real profits on the side and put all the pressure they can on Putin and the Russian government to starve them from money that allows them to keep paying for this war," Andrés said at the Axios What's Next summit.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."I hope Europe, I hope Ameri

  • 6 high protein vegetarian meals and snacks that can help you build muscle or lose fat, nutritionist approved

    Dishes like egg muffins, bean burgers, and yogurt bark are vegetarian options that are rich in protein, nutritionist Faye Townsend said.

  • This is when you can hope for new car prices to start going down

    The numbers were low largely because of a global shortage of microchips. Automakers remain unable to produce new cars fast enough to meet demand, keeping prices high. Next week, GM will slow production of its two hot-selling large pickups, the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra, due to a slim supply of chips.

  • ‘It is shameful.’ Activists condemn Raleigh for holding meeting during Ramadan

    “I mean, would they hold a meeting like this on Easter or on Christmas? Or Passover? No, they will not do that. It’s disrespectful.”

  • A Watergate prosecutor says the 457-minute gap in Trump's White House call logs could be masking 'incalculably worse' behavior than Nixon's

    The "missing chunk" of White House call records from the day of the Capitol riot "certainly appears deliberate," wrote Jill Wine-Banks in an op-ed.

  • Madison Cawthorn's Definition Of A Woman Gets Thoroughly Mocked

    The controversial congressman claimed that the easiest way to define a woman is “XX chromosomes, no tallywacker.”

  • Anonymous takes revenge on Putin’s brutal Ukraine invasion by leaking personal data of 120,000 Russian soldiers

    In its continued efforts to fight back against Russia, the collective announced on Twitter that they had leaked Russian soldiers’ personal information.

  • Russia’s Latest Atrocity Unleashed Nitric Acid Cloud That Could Blind Ukrainians

    via Facebook Russian forces on Tuesday reportedly struck a tank of nitric acid in Ukraine’s Luhansk region, sparking panicked warnings for residents to protect their faces and remain indoors.Serhiy Gaidai, the head of the Luhansk regional administration, issued a video address warning residents the toxic fumes can cause “severe damage.”“Prepare protective face masks soaked in soda solution. When applied locally to the eyes, nitric acid causes severe damage with extensive necrosis of the cornea a

  • Stimulus Update: Here's Who Can Expect to Receive the Proposed $100 Monthly Gas Stimulus Payment

    For others, record-high gas prices make it difficult to get to work and run everyday errands. The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 -- introduced in Congress by Reps. Mike Thompson, John Larson, and Lauren Underwood -- would put $100 into Americans' bank accounts every time the national average price for a gallon of gas goes over $4. If the bill makes its way through Congress and the Senate, the gas stimulus payment will go to individuals earning $75,000 or less per year and joint filers earning $150,000 or less.

  • A small-town officer's file revealed years of bad behavior. Then he told his side.

    Penn Yan's Jeffrey Morehouse retired after an 18-month investigation, made public thanks to New York's 50a repeal. But I'd soon learn the truth was more complicated.

  • As tribal spearfishing season begins in northern Wisconsin, officials say they have 'zero tolerance' for harassment.

    Tribal and state officials are warning against harassment of spearfishers as the Indigenous harvest season starts in northern Wisconsin.