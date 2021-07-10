Pope gradually resuming work, walking, eating with aides, Vatican says

Pope Francis hugs two girls during a meeting with youths at the Jose Maria Morelos y Pavon stadium in Morelia
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis is continuing a normal recovery from intestinal surgery, gradually resuming work, walking and eating with aides, the Vatican said on Saturday, adding his blood tests were satisfactory.

The 84-year-old pope is in hospital after undergoing a three-hour operation on Sunday to remove part of his colon, which the Vatican said had narrowed severely.

Francis had a calm day on Friday, spokesman Matteo Bruni said, adding that the pontiff was continuing with the prescribed treatment.

"In the afternoon, he celebrated Holy Mass in the private chapel and in the evening he dined with those who are assisting him during these days," Bruni said in a statement.

It is the first time Francis has been hospitalised since he became pope in 2013.

The Vatican has already announced that Francis will deliver his traditional Sunday noon prayer and message from the 10th floor of the Gemelli hospital, where a suite is reserved for popes.

It will be the first time since his election as pope that he will not read the prayer from the Vatican, except for when he was away on trips.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella and Giulia SegretiEditing by Toby Chopra and Frances Kerry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pope walking after surgery, but will lead Sunday prayer from hospital

    Pope Francis is walking and working and no longer running a fever as he recovers from intestinal surgery, but he is not well enough to return to the Vatican in time for his Sunday noon blessing there, the Vatican said on Friday. In an indication that the pope's recuperation could take longer than the seven days initially anticipated, it said the prayer will instead be led from Rome's Gemelli hospital. There had been speculation that the 84-year-old pope could be discharged on the morning of the seventh day, in time to return to St. Peter's Square for the Sunday noon prayer.

  • Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC and Boyz II Men Members to Team Up for Limited Las Vegas Shows in August

    Joey Fatone, AJ McLean, Nick Carter and Wanya Morris will take part in select performances at The Venetian Resort next month

  • Texas lawmakers to consider sweeping voting restrictions

    Texas lawmakers will consider new voting restrictions on Saturday as part of a special legislative session called by Republican Governor Greg Abbott after Democrats blocked earlier versions of the legislation in a dramatic walkout. Republican state senators introduced their latest version of the bill, now known as SB 1, on Thursday, sparking outcry from Democrats and voter advocates who said it was being rushed through the legislative process to avoid public scrutiny. Lawmakers will consider SB 1 and its House counterpart in committee hearings early on Saturday.

  • China widens clampdown on overseas listings with pre-IPO review of firms with large user data

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's cyberspace regulator said on Saturday any company with data for more than 1 million users must undergo a security review before listing its shares overseas, broadening a clampdown on its large "platform economy". The security review will put a focus on risks of data being affected, controlled or manipulated by foreign governments after overseas listings, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said, posting the proposed rules on its website. China's cyberspace regulators are imposing tighter restrictions on data collection and data storage.

  • Extremist attack in Somalia’s capital kills at least 9

    A large explosion in Somalia’s capital killed at least nine people and injured eight others, a health official said Saturday. Dr. Mohamed Nur at the Medina Hospital told reporters that the toll reflected only the dead and wounded who were taken to the facility in Mogadishu where he works. A Somali police spokesman said Mogadishu's police commissioner, Col. Farhan Mohamud Qaroleh, was the target of the attack but he was safe.

  • Derek Carr: “We were three or four plays away from having 12 or 11 wins”

    In broad strokes, the Raiders’ 2020 season resembled their 2019 campaign. In 2019, the team got off to a 6-4 start before losing five of their last six to finish 7-9. In 2020, the Raiders were 6-3 but dropped five of their last seven to finish 8-8. A last-minute victory in Denver pushed the team [more]

  • COVID booster shots may begin in Chinese New Year: Ong Ye Kung

    By February 2022, Singapore residents fully vaccinated against the coronavirus may begin taking a third booster shot.

  • Off-duty cop knocked out at Tennessee wedding after racist comments, reports say

    The 22-year-old officer reportedly said he “didn’t know they let Black people in the reception hall.”

  • Former mayoral candidate charged with murder in killing of Indiana cop at FBI office

    The man charged with murder in a Terre Haute, Indiana officer’s killing threw a Molotov cocktail at an FBI office, officials say.

  • AP PHOTOS: Scarf, comb show changes to Hindu cremation rites

    A cotton scarf — protection from the summer heat now used as a face mask. It's a fundamental change from the rites and traditions that surround death in the Hindu religion. Hindus believe cremation of the body frees the soul so it can be reborn, and they often burn belongings that were with the body at the time of the death.

  • Taliban says it controls most of Afghanistan

    The Taliban said on Friday (July 9) it had seized control of 85% of Afghanistan, with fighters tightening their grip on strategic areas.Intensifying international concerns over problems getting medicines and supplies into the country.Government officials dismissed the assertion by the Sunni Muslim insurgent group as being part of a propaganda campaign it has launched as foreign forces, including the United States, withdraw.Local Afghan officials said Taliban fighters, emboldened by the troop withdrawal, had captured an important district in Herat province, home to tens of thousands of minority Shi'ite Hazaras.Torghundi, a northern town on the border with Turkmenistan, was also captured by the Taliban overnight, Afghan and Taliban officials said.Russia's foreign ministry said the militant group controlled at least two thirds of Afghan territory.A Taliban delegation is in Moscow, seeking to address its fears that radical Islamists could infiltrate Central Asia...as hundreds of Afghan security personnel and refugees flee across the border into Iran and Tajikistan. Three Taliban officials sought to reassure Russia at a news conference, saying the group wanted to prevent Islamic State from being active in Afghanistan and would not allow Afghan territory to be used to attack its neighbors.As fighting continued, the WHO's regional emergencies director, Rick Brennan, said at least 18.4 million people require humanitarian assistance, including 3.1 million children at risk of acute malnutrition."I think the concerns are, as was mentioned, the departure of health care workers fearing for the security of their families and themselves. As I said, we're already beginning to see the return of some of them. We are concerned about our lack of access to be able to provide essential medicines and supplies and we are concerned about attacks on health care.”Brennan said the Taliban had asked informally for support keeping health services going in the areas it had seized.

  • 99.5% of COVID-19 deaths in the US are now in unvaccinated people, CDC head says

    And cases and hospitalizations are up in areas where vaccination rates are low, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

  • Widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat dies in Egypt

    Jehan Sadat, widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, the first Arab leader to make peace with Israel, died in Egypt on Friday. In recent weeks, Egyptian media press reported that she had been hospitalized and was battling cancer. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's office said she had been a role model for Egyptian women and granted her a national award posthumously.

  • CDC: 99.5% of COVID-19 deaths are from unvaccinated individuals

    During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Thursday, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said preliminary data from several states indicates that 99.5 percent of recent deaths from coronavirus are of individuals who were unvaccinated and could have been prevented with a vaccine. Walensky also said the rise in the number of cases due to the Delta variant is “troubling.”

  • This Liam Neeson Thriller Has Been on Netflix’s Top 10 List for Weeks Now

    If movies about people trying to survive the extreme forces of nature are your thing (think The Revenant or The Mountain Between Us...

  • Grizzly bear is fatally shot after killing California woman

    A grizzly bear that pulled a California woman from her tent and killed her this week was fatally shot early Friday by wildlife officials using night-vision goggles to stake out a chicken coop that the animal raided near the small Montana town where the woman was attacked. Federal wildlife workers shot the bear shortly after midnight when it approached a trap set near the coop about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from Ovando, where 65-year-old Leah Davis Lokan of Chico, California, was killed Tuesday, said Greg Lemon with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The bear had raided the chicken coop overnight Wednesday, and officials set a baited trap nearby hoping to lure the animal back, Lemon said.

  • China evacuates nationals from Afghanistan amid US pullout

    China sent a flight to bring home 210 of its nationals from Afghanistan, state media reported Friday, as the U.S. military prepares to leave the country and the security situation grows increasingly fraught. The Global Times newspaper published by the ruling Communist Party said the Xiamen Airlines flight departed July 2 from the Afghan capital, Kabul, and landed in the central province of Hubei. The National Health Commission on Wednesday reported 25 new imported cases in Hubei on Wednesday, apparently including those who had arrived from Afghanistan the previous week.

  • Taliban visit Moscow to say their wins don't threaten Russia

    A delegation of the Taliban visited Moscow on Thursday to offer assurances that their quick gains on the ground in Afghanistan do not threaten Russia or its allies in Central Asia. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the Kremlin envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, met with the Taliban delegation to express concern about the escalation and tensions in northern Afghanistan.

  • George Springer makes fan for life after heartwarming exchange

    George Springer went out of his way to make a young fan's day.

  • Princess Charlene Shares Rare Photos from Recovery — Including FaceTime with Twins 'Jacqui and Bella'

    Princess Charlene of Monaco has spent several "trying" months in South Africa after a "painful" surgery addressing complications from an earlier procedure