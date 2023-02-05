Pope hits back at critics who used Pope Benedict XVI

15
NICOLE WINFIELD
·2 min read

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis accused some of his critics Sunday of taking advantage of Pope Benedict XVI’s death to score ideological points in the latest salvo in the partisan divide of the Catholic Church.

During an airborne news conference returning from South Sudan, Francis was asked about the criticism that accelerated after the Dec. 31 death of Benedict, who lived in the Vatican as an emeritus pope alongside Francis for the first 10 years of his pontificate.

In the days and weeks after his death, Benedict’s longtime secretary and some conservative cardinals came out with books, interviews and memos criticizing Francis’ papacy. The commentary had the effect of pitting the recently departed former pope, who remained a point of reference for conservatives and traditionalists, against the current pope.

Francis insisted that rumors of differences with Benedict, or that Benedict was bitter about some decisions he had taken, were false and that the two consulted frequently and were in agreement.

“I think Benedict’s death was instrumentalized," Francis said. “People wanted to score points for their own side. And the people who instrumentalize such a good person, so close to God, I would almost say ... those people don’t have ethics, they are people who belong to a party, not to the church.”

To drive home the point that Benedict was above such partisanship, Francis recalled how the emeritus pope handled a complaint that he had received against Francis over his support for legal protections for same-sex partnerships.

When he was archbishop of Buenos Aires, then-Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio supported Argentine legislation that would allow people in stable relationships, including same-sex unions, to enjoy inheritance and other rights. He backed such legislation as an alternative to Argentine proposals to legalize gay marriage, which the Catholic Church opposes.

Bergoglio’s position was known at the time but he articulated it publicly during a 2019 interview with Mexican broadcaster Televisa.

Francis revealed Sunday that someone who fancied himself “a great theologian” had filed a complaint with Benedict about Francis' position but that the emeritus pope “didn’t get scared.”

“He called four top-notch cardinal theologians and said, ‘Explain this to me.’”

“They explained it to him, and that’s how the story ended,” Francis said. “It’s an anecdote to show how Pope Benedict moved when there was a complaint.”

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Recommended Stories

  • Pope Francis says he wants to go to Mongolia in September

    Pope Francis said on Sunday that he expected to continue travelling despite his knee ailment, joking that "weeds never die" and adding that he hoped to go to Mongolia in September. The trip would be the first ever by a pope to the Asian country. During his customary conversation with reporters on his return from a foreign trip, this time from Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, the 86-year-old pope was asked about his health and travel plans.

  • Pope to meet war victims on South Sudan peace pilgrimage

    Pope Francis on Saturday will meet victims of South Sudan's civil war, a day after delivering an impassioned appeal for the country's leaders to recommit to peace for the sake of their long-suffering people.Francis is making the first papal visit to South Sudan since it gained independence from Sudan in 2011 and plunged into a brutal ethnic conflict that left the young nation divided and traumatised.Some 380,000 people died in five years of bloodshed before the civil war formally ended in 2018, with a ceasefire between warring leaders who remain in power today.But the country remains fragile and violent and Francis, who tried to broker peace between the rival parties, is visiting South Sudan as it lurches from one crisis to the next.On Saturday, the 86-year-old Argentine will address a group of South Sudanese living in a camp outside Juba who were forced to flee ethnic violence during the war years.They will be brought to an audience in the capital city with Francis, who has made the defence of migrants and those on the margins a pillar of his papacy.Despite a peace deal technically ending the war, conflict still drives people from their homes, and there are some 2.2 million internally displaced across South Sudan, according to UN data from December.On Saturday evening, Francis will hold a joint prayer with the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, who are joining him in the country.He will also meet South Sudan's religious leaders, who work with the poor and marginalised and are deeply respected in the devout country where 60 percent of its 12 million people are Christian.- 'A new start' -&nbsp;On Friday, Francis delivered a pointed speech to the country's political leaders, warning they must make "a new start" toward reconciliation and end the greed and power struggles tearing the nation apart."Future generations will either venerate your names or cancel their memory, based on what you now do," he told an audience that included President Salva Kiir and his rival and deputy Riek Machar, as well as diplomats, religious leaders and traditional kings."No more bloodshed, no more conflicts, no more violence and mutual recriminations about who is responsible for it, no more leaving your people athirst for peace," Francis said.The pope promised in 2019 to travel to South Sudan, when he hosted Kiir and Machar at a Vatican retreat and asked them to respect a hard-fought ceasefire for their people.In scenes that reverberated in South Sudan, Francis knelt and kissed the feet of two foes whose personal armies had been accused of horrific war crimes.But four years later, the country remains mired in intractable conflict and lags at the bottom of global rankings on health, poverty and stable governance.Human rights groups have urged Francis to press South Sudan's leaders to address widespread impunity for abuses and deliver justice for victims of war-era atrocities committed on their watch.&nbsp;The stop in South Sudan follows a visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo, another resource-rich country plagued by persistent conflict and also often overlooked by the world.The visit -- Francis's fifth to Africa -- was initially scheduled for 2022 but had to be postponed because of problems with the pope's knee.The affliction has made him dependent on a wheelchair and has seen the itinerary pared back in both countries.np/txw/bp/leg

  • Pope, Anglican, Presbyterian leaders denounce anti-gay laws

    Pope Francis, the head of the Anglican Communion and top Presbyterian minister together denounced the criminalization of homosexuality on Sunday and said gay people should be welcomed by their churches. The three Christian leaders spoke out on LGBTQ rights during an unprecedented joint airborne news conference returning home from South Sudan, where they took part in a three-day ecumenical pilgrimage to try to nudge the young country’s peace process forward.

  • Rep. George Santos doubled down on the claim his mother died from cancer due to 9/11, despite records showing she wasn't even in the country

    Rep. George Santos claimed that his mother died of cancer due to "toxic dust" from the terror attack. Records show she was in Brazil on 9/11.

  • Majority of Democrats Want Someone Other Than Biden to Be 2024 Nominee: Poll

    A majority of Democrats said the party should nominate someone other than President Biden for the White House in 2024, according to a new ABC News-Washington Post poll.

  • Boyfriend sets woman on fire after dousing her in lighter fluid, California police say

    The woman had serious burns over 30% of her body, police said.

  • Canada deploys military aircraft over Haiti to disrupt gangs

    The Canadian government said on Sunday it deployed a military aircraft over Haiti to address what it called a "dire security situation" and to support efforts to disrupt the activities of Haitian gangs. Canada said in a statement that it supports the Haitian National Police and deployed a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CP-140 Aurora long-range patrol aircraft in response to Haiti's request for support as violence continues to escalate in the country.

  • 6-year-old and great-grandma die in crash. Now South Carolina man pleads guilty to DUI

    The boy was known for his “sweet smile and charming personality.”

  • Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Nebraska

    A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Mark Grant, a communications operator at the Lincoln Airport, said 326 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O’Hare International Airport. After the plane lost the use of one of its engines about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) west of Lincoln, the pilot turned around.

  • Cubans respond with zeal to new US migration policy

    In barely a week, 25-year-old engineer Marcos Marzo went from riding his small electric motorcycle past the low buildings of Havana’s Vedado district to traveling the mega-highways of Florida, amazed by the towering high-rises and giant supermarkets. A close relative told Marzo on Jan. 21 that he had applied online to sponsor the young engineer’s trip to Florida as required by the new parole program for Cuban migrants set up by the Biden administration. With his printed authorization in hand and a small blue suitcase, Marzo climbed aboard a plane to Hialeah last Friday, shaken by the speed of it all.

  • Florida High School Athletic Assoc. weighs mandating menstrual cycle details for female athletes

    The proposed revisions to the form include four mandatory questions about menstruation, including if the student has ever had a period, the age they had their first period, the date of their most recent period and how many periods they’ve had in the past year.

  • 4 Panthers who improved their draft stock at the Senior Bowl

    With the 2023 Senior Bowl kicking off tomorrow, let's take a look back at four Panthers who helped their draft stock down in Mobile.

  • Iran's Khamenei pardons prisoners linked to protests

    STORY: Iran's Supreme Leader has pardoned "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including some arrested in recent anti-government protests, state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday (February 5).But the pardon, approved by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in honor of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, comes with conditions.State media reports said the amnesty would not apply to any of the numerous dual nationals held in Iran.IRNA also said those accused of "corruption on earth" would not be pardoned.That's a capital charge brought against some protesters - four of whom have been executed.The pardon will also not apply to those charged with "spying for foreign agencies" or those "affiliated with groups hostile to the Islamic Republic".Iran was swept by protests following the death of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in the custody of the country's morality police last September. The demonstrations marked one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.Rights groups say over 500 have been killed in the crackdown, including 70 minors.

  • Navy Divers Work to Recover Debris From Chinese Spy Balloon

    WASHINGTON — Navy divers were working to locate portions of the debris from the Chinese spy balloon that a U.S. fighter jet shot down 6 miles off the coast of South Carolina, defense officials said Sunday. The recovery effort, which is expected to take days, began not long after debris from the balloon hit the water, a defense official said. He added that a Navy ship arrived on the scene soon after the balloon was shot down, and that other Navy and Coast Guard ships, which had been put on alert,

  • Milwaukee police release footage of officer shooting and killing a resident at a center for veterans

    The incident took place Dec. 20 at a Vets Place Central located at 3330 W. Wells St.

  • Iran set to pardon thousands detained in protests, state media says

    Iran set to pardon thousands detained in protests, state media says

  • ‘Key To The Highway’: Unlocking Bill Broonzy’s Classic Blues Song

    One of the many blues songs with murky origins, 'Key to the Highway' remains a touchstone for blues fans and musicians everywhere.

  • Pedro Pascal Recalls Forgetting He Got Cast in The Last of Us Due to Sleeping Pills

    Pedro Pascal stars alongside Bella Ramsey in HBO's hit series The Last of Us, even if he doesn't exactly remember getting cast. Find out what he told Jimmy Fallon!

  • UFC Fight Night 218 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Derrick Lewis’ $21,000 tops card

    UFC Fight Night 218 fighters took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay, a program that continued after the UFC's deal with Venum.

  • A dog was abandoned on a cold night. This New York community rallied to find her.

    A dog was abandoned in the Herkimer Humane Society parking lot on a cold night. A Facebook post inspired the community to help find her.