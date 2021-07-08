Pope, from hospital, sends condolences to Haiti after attack

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Thursday sent his condolences to Haiti following what he said was the “heinous assassination” of President Jovenal Moïse.

Francis, who is recovering at a Rome hospital from intestinal surgery, condemned “all forms of violence as a means of resolving crises and conflicts," according to a telegram signed by the Vatican secretary of state

The message said Francis was praying for the Haitian people and for Martine Moïse, the wife of the slain president who also was critically injured in the Wednesday attack at their home. Authorities said that during the gunbattle, police killed four suspects, detained two others and freed three officers being held hostage.

Prime Minister Claude Joseph assumed leadership of Haiti and decreed a two-week state of siege following Moïse’s killing, which stunned a nation grappling with some of the Western Hemisphere’s highest poverty, violence and political instability.

Francis said in the telegram that he “wishes for the dear Haitian people a future of fraternal harmony, solidarity and prosperity.”

In January 2018, Moïse met with Francis and Vatican officials for talks on social problems afflicting the Caribbean nation, “especially regarding young people, the poor and the most vulnerable," the Holy See said at the time.

In 2015, Francis convened a special conference on Haiti to mark the fifth anniversary of the devastating earthquake that killed more than 100,000 people.

Francis has been recovering at a Rome hospital since undergoing intestinal surgery Sunday. The telegram was sent in his name and signed by his deputy, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sen. Warren warns of cryptocurrency risks, presses SEC on oversight authority

    U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday warned of the growing risks posed to consumers and financial markets by the "highly opaque and volatile" cryptocurrency market and blasted its lack of regulation as unsustainable. Warren, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Banking Committee's Subcommittee on Economic Policy, also raised her concerns in a letter to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler on Wednesday, in an effort that could help lay the groundwork for legislation to regulate the fast-growing market. The former presidential candidate said she needed answers from Gensler by July 28 on the SEC's authority to protect consumers investing and trading in cryptocurrencies, and determine what future congressional action was needed.

  • UK's Johnson to detail final withdrawal from Afghanistan

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to set out details Thursday of Britain’s final military withdrawal from Afghanistan almost 20 years after the U.K. and other Western countries sent troops into the country. Johnson told lawmakers Wednesday he felt “apprehensive” about the future of Afghanistan and that the situation was “fraught with risks.” The Taliban has been making rapid advances in many districts in the north as the United States completes its troop withdrawal.

  • UK scraps quarantine for fully vaccinated Britons

    Fully-vaccinated Britons returning from medium-risk amber list countries will no longer have to quarantine when they arrive home from July 19, transport secretary Grant Shapps said on Thursday. The rule change will be a huge boost to airlines and the travel industry who have been brought to their knees by 15 months of restrictions. "I can confirm today that from the 19th of July, UK residents who are fully vaccinated through the UK vaccine rollout will no longer have to self isolate when they return to England," Shapps said.

  • Haitian President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home

    Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated during an attack on his home, the country’s interim prime minister announced Wednesday.

  • Haiti's future uncertain after brazen slaying of president

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An already struggling and chaotic Haiti stumbled into an uncertain future Thursday, reeling from the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse followed by a reported gunbattle in which authorities said police killed four suspects in the murder, detained two others and freed three officers being held hostage. Officials pledged to find all those responsible for the predawn raid on Moïse’s house early Wednesday that left the president shot to death and his wife, Martine Moïse, critically wounded. “The pursuit of the mercenaries continues,” Léon Charles, director of Haiti’s National Police, said Wednesday night in announcing the arrests of suspects.

  • Balenciaga's Return to Couture Was Worth the 53-Year Wait

    Demna Gvasalia's debut offering fused his refined, yet wry, approach to fashion with Cristobal Balenciaga's iconic shapes.

  • World Food Programme starts distributing food in crisis-hit Venezuela

    The WFP's first take-home rations were distributed for children under 6 years old at some 277 schools and preschools, as well as school staff, in 25 municipalities in northwestern Falcon state, WFP said in a statement. Since Venezuela's schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, parents or teachers picked up the monthly rations - which consist of 6 kg (13 pounds) of rice, 4 kg (9 pounds) of lentils, 454 grams (1 pound) of salt and one liter (2 pints) of vegetable oil - on their behalf, according to Susana Rico, the WFP's Venezuela representative.

  • Texas legislature to take up voting limits, other measures in special session

    Texas lawmakers will kick off a special session on Thursday to consider a range of Republican-backed measures, including voting restrictions that Democratic lawmakers previously blocked. Republican Governor Greg Abbott has also instructed state lawmakers to consider bills that would block transgender students from competing in athletics that correspond with their gender identity, fund arrests of immigrants living in the country illegally, restrict abortion access and limit teaching about the role of racism in the United States. Republican-controlled legislatures across the country have passed similar measures in recent months in an effort to push back against Democratic President Joe Biden’s agenda and satisfy diehard supporters of his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.

  • NYC mayoral race a sign that Democrats' soft-on-crime rhetoric isn't resonating

    Eric Adams’s presumptive victory in the New York City mayoral primary this week could send a signal to the Democratic Party that its rhetoric on crime and policing isn’t resonating with many voters on the Left.

  • Demon-obsessed teenager convicted of murdering UK sisters

    A 19-year-old British man was convicted Tuesday of murdering two sisters as they celebrated a birthday in a London park, a crime driven by the deluded belief that the killings would help him win a lottery jackpot. The victims’ mother, Mina Smallman, a retired Church of England archdeacon, has criticized the way police responded when her daughters were reported missing on the evening of June 6, 2020.

  • College Football Star Ladarius Clardy Dead at 18 After More Than 50 Shots Are Fired at His Car

    "This case cannot go unsolved," Escambia County Sheriff Chip W. Simmons said at a July 1 press conference. "There's a family that's grieving, there's a community that's grieving."

  • Biden touts his progressive policies in latest infrastructure pitch in Illinois

    President Biden sought to assure Americans on Wednesday that the bipartisan framework of his infrastructure plan, while pared down, still addresses several progressive investments such as lowering childcare costs and expanding schooling.

  • Britney Spears’ Conservator Won’t Step Aside; Lynne Spears Asks Court to Allow Daughter to Hire Own Attorney

    Britney Spears’ court-appointed conservator told the court on Wednesday that she has been getting death threats ever since Spears spoke out against the conservatorship last month. Jodi Montgomery asked the court to allow Spears’ conservatorship estate to pay for the cost of round-the-clock security at Montgomery’s home. In the motion, Montgomery also said Spears wants […]

  • Official: Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home, first lady hospitalized

    Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said in a statement Wednesday.

  • Davidson: Sudden death of goalie has "far-reaching effects"

    Matiss Kivlenieks was with teammate and close friend Elvis Merzlikins in Michigan for the wedding of the daughter of Columbus Blue Jackets' goaltender coach Manny Legace and a Fourth of July celebration. The festive weekend ended in tragedy Sunday night when the 24-year-old goaltender from Latvia, who was spending the summer in the United States, was killed in a freak fireworks accident at Legace's house in Novi, Michigan, a northern suburb of Detroit. Now the organization for which he played since his professional career began in 2017 is in mourning, working with his family in Latvia to arrange memorial services and making mental health counselors available for those who need it, said John Davidson, the Blue Jackets' president of hockey operations.

  • Haitian police chief says 4 suspects in Moïse's assassination have been killed

    Haitian police chief says 4 suspects in Moïse's assassination have been killed

  • Haitian first lady arrives in Florida for treatment on multiple gunshot wounds

    Haitian first lady Martine Moise arrived in Florida on Wednesday evening to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds after her husband, Haitian President Jovenel Moise, was assassinated earlier in the day.

  • Illinois woman held down by police, forced to strip naked

    “When they pulled me over, they didn’t really explain to me, they just pulled me out of my car,” Ariel Harrison said. The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois is facing fierce criticism after a 31-year-old Black mother of three was held down inside a jail cell and forcibly stripped naked in front of male officers. Ariel Harrison, who is partially blind, had just left a liquor store and was driving around Macomb County on Oct. 26, 2019, when she was pulled over by police for allegedly driving recklessly.

  • One sentence in the Trump Organization indictment suggests more charges are coming, former prosecutor says

    New York prosecutors called CFO Allen Weisselberg "one of the largest individual beneficiaries" of the scheme, suggesting others were involved.

  • Park rangers find body after tracking footprints away from car in New Mexico desert

    There is no shade or water along trails in the 275-mile desert park.