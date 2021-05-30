Pope invites Lebanese Christians to Vatican for peace prayer

  • Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • A nun takes pictures as Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • People attend Pope Francis Angelus noon prayer in St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • People attend Pope Francis Angelus noon prayer in St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
1 / 7

Vatican Pope

Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has invited representatives of Lebanon’s Christian community to the Vatican on July 1 for a day of prayer and reflection “about the worrisome situation in the country.”

Francis announced the encounter during his Sunday noon blessing, saying the aim was to “pray together for the gift of peace and stability." He asked for prayers ahead of the meeting and for Lebanon itself so the country can enjoy “a more serene future.”

Lebanon has been enduring an unparalleled financial, economic and political crisis for months, which has been worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. Francis met in April at the Vatican with Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and urged all Lebanese political leaders to “urgently commit themselves to the benefit of the nation.”

According to Lebanon’s power-sharing system, the president has to be a Maronite Christian and the parliament speaker a Shiite Muslim, while the prime minister has to be a Sunni.

Because of political deadlock, the country of 6 million has been without a government since the Cabinet resigned days after a massive blast at Beirut’s port on Aug. 4, killing 211, wounding more than 6,000 and damaging entire neighborhoods.

The national currency has lost nearly 85% of its dollar value since late 2019, sending the prices of basic goods soaring in a country that depends on imports.

During his meeting with Hariri, Francis reaffirmed his desire to visit Lebanon as soon as conditions permit. The July 1 meeting, presumably, will be an opportunity for the pope to express his solidarity now, given that a visit in the near future isn’t possible.

Recommended Stories

  • What’s Coming to Disney Plus in June 2021

    Disney Plus continues its rollout of Marvel shows this month with the release of “Loki.” Tom Hiddleston reprises the titular role beginning June 9, with new episodes releasing each Wednesday. Taking place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” the God of Mischief takes center stage as he embarks on his very own adventure. The series […]

  • ‘I’m screaming’: Cicada filmed crawling onto CNN journalist Manu Raju, shocking viewers

    Media figures react on Twitter to CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent in unexpected cicada cameo

  • All Bets are Off Whether FuboTV Stock Can Bounce Back

    Following its strong quarterly results, is FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock a buy? Yes and no. On one hand, it’s clear that this sports streaming/wagering play is showing signs it can live up to the sky-high expectations investors once had for it. Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com On the other hand, even with its strong recent numbers, it still has its work cut out for it. When it comes to streaming, it’s competing with larger, better capitalized rivals in big media and big tech. These competitors could make it tough for the company to acquire popular sports programming. When it comes to sports wagering, it must contend with first movers in the space, like DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), as well as casino giants like Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), which again are more established, and have deeper pockets.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Said competition could limit how far it can grow. Add in concerns about its potential profitability, and the stock’s still rich valuation. Put it all together and it’s questionable whether shares, trading for around $25 per share today, won’t pull back further. Remember, FUBO stock was trading at $50 per share in February. FUBO Stock and Its Recent Quarterly Results Since its most recent quarterly earnings release, FuboTV shares have started moving back in the right direction. Taking a look at its results, it’s clear why we may be seeing signs of renewed optimism. 7 Cheap Stocks With Dividends for Both Returns and Cash Flow For the quarter ending March 31, revenue rose 135% year-over-year, and handily beat analyst expectations. On top of these strong financial results, the company upped its guidance as well. For the current quarter ending June 30, it projects revenue of between $120 million and $122 million. That’s more than 20% above Wall Street’s current estimates. In the spring, investors wrote this off as an over-hyped “story stock.” But it now appears there’s some steak to go with that sizzle. The question though, is whether it’s enough to give FUBO stock another major boost. Sure, the company is clearly still in growth mode. But while the numbers by themselves look impressive, many challenges remain on its plate. Trying to become profitable in a low-margin business with heavy competition, it’s questionable whether its streaming business can someday become a cash cow. As for its sports wagering business? That’s way behind its rivals, so it may be too late for it to build up a substantial customer base. High Competition Remains a Key Risk Its recent results may look solid, but existing issues are still on the table with FUBO stock. As our own Matt McCall discussed in April, streaming is a low-margin business that doesn’t scale well. Not only that, competition runs high when it comes to acquiring the rights to stream sporting events. Big media companies are still willing to treat sports as a loss leader for their broadcast and cable television networks. And they’re willing to continue paying up in order to attract audiences to their own streaming services. Big tech, looking to bolster subscriber numbers for their streaming services, has been paying up for sports as well. For example, Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) recently signed a $10 billion, 10-year deal with the NFL. Outbid for the A-list programming, FuboTV may be stuck with streaming marginally popular sports. That’s not good for its long-term prospects. Sure, perhaps it can make up the difference with its budding sportsbook operations. However, competition runs high in this space as well. While it’s only getting started with its sportsbook, DraftKings, Caesars, along with Flutter Entertainment’s (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) FanDuel and Penn National’s (NASDAQ:PENN) Barstool Sportsbook have built up tremendous user bases. By the time it’s finally rolled out its sports wagering app across the U.S., there may not be enough of the market left for it to capture. Putting it simply, it makes sense why investors became more skeptical about FUBO stock over the past few months. Recent results may be strong. But the jury’s still out whether its streaming and wagering services can give the established names a run for their money. The Bottom Line Another key issue with FuboTV is valuation. Given its high growth, it makes sense why it still trades at a fairly high price-sales multiple (around 6.3). But given the questionable prospects of its eventual profitability, coupled with the concerns that the larger names in gambling, media, and tech crowd it out, it becomes even harder to assess whether shares can hold steady at today’s prices, much less rally back towards their “meme stock” highs. So, what’s the best move with FUBO stock right now? Even if you still think the company has potential, wait for another pullback before initiating a position. On the date of publication, Thomas Niel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines. Thomas Niel, a contributor for InvestorPlace.com, has been writing single-stock analysis for web-based publications since 2016. More From InvestorPlace Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner The post All Bets are Off Whether FuboTV Stock Can Bounce Back appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Farm worker found guilty in killing of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts

    An Iowa farmworker has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 abduction and stabbing death of a University of Iowa student, Mollie Tibbetts. Cristhian Bahena Rivera is expected to be sentenced in July. Tibbetts went out for a run almost three years ago and never returned. The case fueled anger against illegal immigration. Adriana Diaz reports.

  • Gavin Williamson: Pupils should not have to ‘run gauntlet of protests’ at school gates

    Pupils should not be forced to "run the gauntlets of protests" at the school gate, Gavin Williamson said after pro-Palestinian activists gathered outside a secondary school in Leeds. The Education Secretary said schools should not be a "place of conflict" and he would always support headteachers' attempts to defuse altercations. His intervention comes after a string of demonstrations outside schools in recent months, with police standing guard at school gates to ensure children could enter and leave safely. Earlier this week, a group of pro-Palestinian activists chanted, played music and waved Palestinian flags outside Allerton Grange School in Leeds, while an online petition called for the headmaster's resignation. Mike Roper, the head of the school, was forced to apologise after telling students not to wave Palestinian flags because some people feel "threatened" by it and see it as a "call to arms".

  • Stop pushing for elections in Haiti, President Biden. They will only make things worse | Editorial

    Haiti is a mess. And the Biden administration finally acknowledged that in granting Temporary Protected Status to more than 100,000 Haitians in the United States. President Biden has kept part of his campaign promise and reversed his predecessor’s attempt to terminate TPS, humanitarian relief that has provided a safe haven for tens of thousands of Haitians and Central Americans living in this country.

  • Search continues for one after Indonesian ferry fire

    Passenger ferry KM Karya Indah was travelling in a remote part of the Indonesian archipelago, from Ternate in the province of North Maluku towards Sanana on the island of Sulabes, when the fire broke out early on Saturday (May 29) morning.Dramatic footage from Indonesia's search and rescue agency showed the vessel engulfed in smoke and part of the ship ablaze as passengers in life vests jumped from the deck to lifeboats.Search and rescue officials said 274 people had been rescued from the vessel without injury and taken to a nearby village, while one person was still missing.

  • Australia's Victoria state reports 5 COVID-19 cases on day 3 of lockdown

    Australia's Victoria state reported five new local COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including in a worker at a Melbourne aged care facility where not all of the residents have been vaccinated. Victoria's acting premier, James Merlino, said at a briefing that 70% of the traveller's close contacts have so far tested negative for the coronavirus. "But it is true to say that this remains a day-by-day proposition," Merlino said.

  • Ethiopians protest US sanctions over brutal Tigray war

    Thousands of Ethiopians gathered in the nation's capital Sunday to protest outside pressure on the government over its brutal war in Tigray. Protesters at the rally in Addis Ababa carried banners that criticized the United States and others in the international community who are voicing concern over atrocities in Tigray, where Ethiopian forces are hunting down the region's ousted and now-fugitive leaders. Troops from neighboring Eritrea are fighting in Tigray on the side of Ethiopian government forces, in defiance of international calls for their withdrawal.

  • Bachelor  Alum Lauren Schleyer and Husband Welcome First Baby: 'Our World Will Never Be the Same'

    Lauren Schleyer first revealed she and her husband were expecting a child earlier this month, just one day before her due date

  • Manchin: Republican filibuster of Jan. 6 commission "unconscionable"

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Friday said Senate Republicans' decision to vote against a bill creating a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riots was "unconscionable" and "the betrayal of the oath we each take."The big picture: Manchin said in a statement on Thursday that Republicans had no excuse to vote against the Jan. 6 commission, saying they "continue to live in fear." He called the Jan. 6 Capitol riots a never-before-seen attack in U.S. history. "Not even during our nation's horrific Civil War did this happen."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: "This commission passed the House with a bipartisan vote. The failed vote in the Senate had six brave Republicans, but that was four short of the 10 necessary to advance the legislation," Manchin said in a statement."Choosing to put politics and political elections above the health of our Democracy is unconscionable. And the betrayal of the oath we each take is something they will have to live with," he added."To the brave Capitol police officers who risk their lives every single day to keep us safe, the Capitol and congressional staff that work around the clock to keep Congress running, even the reporters who work hard to deliver congressional news to the American people and every American who watched in horror as our Capitol was attacked on January 6th — you deserve better.""I am sorry that my Republican colleagues and friends let political fear prevent them from doing what they know in their hearts to be right."Catch up quick: Moderate Democratic Sens. Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) — who publicly oppose eliminating the filibuster — had pushed Senate Republicans to "find a path forward" on the commission so "our nation never has to endure an attack at the hands of our countrymen again."Manchin said Thursday that he would not be willing to "destroy our government" by getting rid of the filibuster if Republicans blocked the commission, but added, "You have to have faith there's 10 good people."Situational awareness: The 10-person bipartisan commission would have focused on studying the events surrounding the Capitol insurrection, and evaluating what may have provoked it.Only six Republican Senators voted in favor of the commission: Bill Cassidy (Louisiana), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Mitt Romney (Utah), and Ben Sasse (Nebraska).More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Germany recognizes colonial-era mass killings in Namibia as genocide

    Germany on Friday formally recognized and said it would ask for forgiveness for the early 20th century genocide of the Herero and Nama people in present-day Namibia. Why it matters: It is the first time Germany has acknowledged the mass killings as genocide. The move comes after six years of negotiations between the German and Namibian governments, per the New York Times. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“As a gesture of recognition of the immeasurable suffering inflicted on the victims, we want to support Namibia and the victims’ descendants with a substantial program of 1.1 billion euros [$1.3 billion] for reconstruction and development," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday. Background: Germany occupied Namibia from 1884-1915. Between 1904 and 1908, German soldiers killed tens of thousands of people who were part of the Herero and Nama ethnic groups, who "launched the biggest — and last — rebellion against the occupiers who had taken their lands," according to the Times. Historians estimate that up to 75% of the Herero and half of the Nama populations were killed. The United Nations and historians have long described the mass killings as the first genocide of the 20th century, per Reuters. What they're saying: Namibian President Hage Geingob called the move "historic," but Herero paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro said the agreement between the two governments was "an insult" due to its lack of reparations, per Reuters. "That's a black cat in the bag instead of reparations for a crime against humanity," Rukoro told the news agency. "No self-respecting African will accept such an insult in this day and age from a so-called civilized European nation."Go deeper: Europe confronts its colonial past as movement to return looted relics growsMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The storybook ending that almost was for UNC seniors Kerrigan Miller and Katie Hoeg

    Despite a loss in the NCAA women’s lacrosse semifinals, this North Carolina Tar Heels duo completed a journey that had longer roots than their time at UNC.

  • Ethiopia Tigray crisis: Warnings of genocide and famine

    Concern is mounting about the devastating effects of the conflict raging in Tigray since November.

  • George Floyd’s legacy will be ‘meaningful police reform,’ says attorney Ben Crump

    Federal police reform will be George Floyd's legacy, said Floyd family attorney Ben Crump.

  • Kylie Jenner shuts down accusations she bullied a model on the set of her ex-boyfriend Tyga's music video

    The Kylie Cosmetics founder flatly denied the model's bullying claims, commenting on Instagram: "This never happened."

  • When Social Security Runs Out: What the Program Will Look Like in 2035

    Social Security reserves are expected to be depleted by 2035. But that's just the beginning — see what other unsettling things await the program in the future.

  • Soccer-Man City's Sterling, Walker receive racist abuse after defeat

    Sky Sports reported that the pair were sent monkey emojis on their Instagram pages after the game. Sterling was also targeted following City's semi-final win over Paris St Germain, shortly after English soccer's social media boycott campaign came to an end earlier this month.

  • Need some sleep? Amazon is having a one-day sale on blackout curtains, starting at just $11

    Score beautiful drapes in tons of gorgeous colors —up to 60 percent off, today only.

  • Life in Europe was halted by Covid. Domestic terror efforts weren't.

    "We have seen an increased body of online extremism and hatred," London's Metropolitan Police said.