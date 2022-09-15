Pope keeps Moscow dialogue open even if it's uncomfortable

NICOLE WINFIELD
·2 min read

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — The Vatican plans to keep open paths of dialogue with Russia, even if doing so “smells,” Pope Francis said Thursday, reaffirming Ukraine’s right to defend itself.

Francis spoke at length about Russia’s war in Ukraine and the need for peace during a press conference while traveling home from Kazakhstan. Francis had visited the former Soviet republic to participate in an interfaith peace conference that, in its final communique, called on all political leaders to stop conflict and bloodshed “in all corners of our world.”

Francis has long touted the need for dialogue, even with antagonists and countries that are hostile to the Catholic Church. He reaffirmed that policy in comments about Russia, China and even Nicaragua, where the government has been cracking down on the church.

“I don’t exclude dialogue with any power that is in war, even if it’s the aggressor,” Francis said. “It smells, but you have to do it. Always take a step forward, with the hand outstretched, because the alternative is to close the only reasonable door to peace.”

In that vein, Francis had hoped his trip to Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan would provide a chance to meet with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has justified the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine on spiritual and ideological grounds. Patriarch Kirill bowed out of the conference last month, but his envoy who attended said another meeting was possible between the two world religious leaders but must be prepared well in advance.

At the same time, though, Francis affirmed that it was “morally acceptable” for Ukraine to receive weapons to defend itself against Moscow’s invasion. He said such a defense is not only right but “also an expression of love for your country.” But he said the motivation behind such fighting is key.

“It can be immoral if it’s done with the intention of provoking more war or selling weapons or getting rid of the weapons that you don’t need anymore,” he said.

Lamenting that wars are raging around the planet, he recalled that when he was 9 years old, in 1945, he learned the value of peace as word spread in Buenos Aires that World War II had ended.

“Even today, I can see my mother and the neighbor weeping with joy because the war had ended. We were in a South American country, far away. But these people, these women, knew that peace was bigger than all wars. And they wept with joy when peace was made.”

“I won’t ever forget that,” he said.

___

Follow all AP stories about the war in Ukraine at https;//apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Recommended Stories

  • Pope laments missed chance to improve ties with China

    Pope Francis said Thursday that he didn’t understand China but respected it, as another opportunity to improve ties came and went when the pope and Chinese president were within a few miles (kilometers) of one another in Kazakhstan but didn’t meet. The Holy See had sent an “expression of availability” to Beijing that Francis would be free to meet with President Xi Jinping during the Chinese leader’s brief state visit Wednesday to the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. “He had a state visit but I didn’t see him,” Francis said Thursday during an in-flight press conference on his trip home from Kazakhstan, where he attended an interfaith conference.

  • Pope says supplying weapons to Ukraine is morally acceptable for self defence

    Pope Francis on Thursday said it was morally legitimate for nations to supply weapons to Ukraine to help the country defend itself from Russian aggression. Speaking to reporters aboard a plane returning from a three-day trip to Kazakhstan, Francis also urged Kyiv to be open to eventual dialogue, even though it may "smell" because it would be difficult for the Ukrainian side. The war in Ukraine, which Russia invaded on Feb. 24, provided the backdrop to the pope's visit to Kazakhstan, where he attended a congress of religious leaders from around the world.

  • Pope studying Bahrain visit, looking at February for Africa

    Pope Francis is studying a possible visit to Bahrain in November and said Thursday he is looking to reschedule his trip to South Sudan and Congo for February. Francis told reporters en route home from Kazakhstan that his strained knee ligaments still hadn’t healed and that travelling was “difficult.” Francis had to cancel a planned July trip to South Sudan and Congo after his doctors said he needed more time to undergo therapy on his right knee.

  • Putin acknowledges that even China has 'questions and concerns' on Ukraine as his disastrous war leaves Russia increasingly isolated

    "We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis," Putin told Xi Jinping.

  • ‘It’s Not an Army Here’: Russian Soldier Warns of Battlefield Collapse

    Anadolu Agency via GettyRussia is said to be canceling plans to send new troops to Ukraine as more of its service members are reportedly refusing to fight following humiliating losses on the battlefield.Ukrainian intelligence reported Wednesday that members of the 5th Separate Tank Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces are surrendering their military benefits in order to resign for their refusal to fight.“At the same time, a catastrophic shortage of personnel is seen in the units taking part in th

  • US hits more Russians with sanctions over Ukraine

    The Biden administration on Thursday slapped sanctions on dozens of Russian and Ukrainian officials and a number of Russian companies for human rights abuses and the theft of Ukrainian grain. The State Department said it had imposed sanctions on at least 23 officials and 31 Russian government agencies and firms for their roles in supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine. “Those designated today — from perpetrators of violence to an official facilitating the purposeful removal of children from Ukraine — provide examples of the behavior that has become synonymous with the Government of Russia’s unprovoked war," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

  • Emotional video shows moment Ukrainian soldier reunited with mother in town reclaimed from Russian occupation

    The clip shows Vyacheslav Zadorenko embracing his mother in a moving scene in a liberated village of Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

  • Russian soldier says ‘Ukrainian army stronger’ in latest telephone leak released by Ukraine intel

    More evidence of the poor morale of Russian invasion forces in Ukraine is coming to light following the successful Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kharkiv Oblast in recent days.

  • Russias Belgorod Oblast: Checkpoint on border with Ukraine on fire

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - THURSDAY, 15 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:35 Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast (Russia) reported that there was a fire on the border with Ukraine near the Nekhoteevka checkpoint; a customs terminal was damaged, too.

  • In the liberated cities of Izium and Kupiansk three female collaborators were detained

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 15 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:33 The State Investigation Bureau of Ukraine detained the collaborators who worked for the Russian occupiers in the liberated cities of Izium and Kupiansk.

  • Zelenskyy names "another reason why Russia will lose"

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 15 SEPTEMBER 2022, 01:58 Following Russia's missile strikes on Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine addressed the people of Russia in Russian, saying that this is "another reason why Russia will lose".

  • Significant losses of the occupiers on the Slobozhanshchyna front are confirmed the General Staff

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 15 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:42 Ukrainian soldiers have inflicted significant losses on the Russians on the Slobozhanshchyna front. Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18.

  • We asked Ukrainians living on the front lines what was an acceptable peace – here's what they told us

    Residents in Poltava, Ukraine, survey the damage from a Russian attack. Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesUkraine’s recent counteroffensive success against Russian troops in the Kharkiv region has raised hopes that a larger rollback of occupying troops is at hand. But this remains a daunting task: Russia continues to occupy roughly one-fifth of the territory of Ukraine, including Crimea, which it unilaterally incorporated into the Russian Federation in 2014. Victory, not peace,

  • Putin tells Xi will address China's Ukraine 'concerns'

    STORY: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a summit in Uzbekistan...the first face-to-face for the two men since Russian forces invaded Ukraine late in February.Putin told Xi he understood the Chinese had questions - and concerns - about what Russia calls its "special military operation," and praised Beijing for what he called its "balanced position" on the conflict."We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis. We understand your questions and concern about this. During today's meeting, we will of course explain our position."Russia's war in Ukraine has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed the global economy into uncharted waters, sending prices of food and energy soaring prices amid the most significant confrontation between Moscow and the West since the Cold War.And Putin’s first remarks about Chinese concern over the war come just days after his own soldiers beat a hasty and humiliating retreat in the face of a lightning counterattack by Ukrainian forces in the northeastern part of that country.China has refrained from condemning Russia's operation against Ukraine or calling it an "invasion" in line with the Kremlin. Still, Beijing has been careful not to give material support to Russia that could trigger Western sanctions on China's own economy.Xi did not mention Ukraine in his public remarks.The last time the two leaders met in person, just weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, they declared a "no limits" partnership and inked a promise to collaborate more against the West.The pair have met nearly 40 times since Xi became China’s president in 2013, and the Xi-Putin partnership is considered one of the most significant developments in geopolitics after China's own spectacular rise over the past 40 years.But the Ukraine war has underscored the different trajectories of China and Russia: one a rising superpower whose economy is forecast to overtake the United States in a decade; the other, a former superpower struggling with a draining war.Xi's trip to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan was his first outside China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • White Professor Sues Texas A&M For Reverse Racism

    Richard Lowery, a white professor at UT-Austin, has filed a class-action lawsuit against one of the Lone Star State’s other powerhouse universities: Texas A&M.

  • Russia hit Zelenskyy's hometown with a barrage of missiles. Ukrainian officials said the strikes were 'revenge' for Ukraine's big battlefield wins.

    Ukrainian President Zelenskyy was born in Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in central Ukraine which was the target of Russian shelling this week.

  • Ukraine leader promises victory during frontline town visit as Russia digs in

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised he would lead Ukraine to victory in its war against Russia as he visited recaptured towns on Wednesday, while pro-Russian officials claimed to have halted Kyiv's forces for now. Russian forces suffered a stunning reversal this month after Ukrainian troops made a rapid armoured thrust in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, forcing a rushed and chaotic Russian withdrawal. Zelenskiy on Wednesday made a surprise visit to Izium - until four days ago Russia's main bastion and logistics hub in the region - where he watched as the Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the charred city council building.

  • Zelenskyy visits reclaimed Ukrainian cities

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy watched his country’s flag rise above the recaptured city of Izium as Russian forces retreat.

  • Penn State freshmen creating depth and production with development at wide receiver

    Tre Wallace is quickly emerging for the Nittany Lions.

  • Saved By the Bell Stars Say Kobe Bryant Nearly Appeared in Reboot

    Saved By the Bell's Josie Totah and Alycia Pascual-Peña looked back on the "surreal" moment they learned Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash as they discussed the revival's pilot episode.