Pope names first African-American as new cardinal

Pope Francis named 13 new Roman Catholic cardinals on Sunday (October 25), and the move included a first.

Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington D.C. will become the first African-American to hold the rank.

Nine of the new cardinals are eligible to enter a conclave to elect Francis' successor after his death or resignation.

All 13 will be elevated to the high rank at a ceremony at the Vatican on November 28.

The selection of more cardinal electors increases the possibility that the next pope will be someone who will continue Francis' policies.

Francis has now appointed about 57% of cardinal electors, whose number rises to around 128 with the naming of the new cardinals.

The others were appointed by Francis' two more conservative predecessors.

Video Transcript

- Pope Francis named 13 new Roman Catholic cardinals on Sunday, and the move included a first. Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington, DC, will become the first African-American to hold the rank. Nine of the new Cardinals are eligible to enter a conclave to elect Francis's successor after his death or resignation. All 13 will be elevated to the high rank at a ceremony at the Vatican on November the 28th.

The selection of more cardinal electors increases the possibility that the next pope will be someone who will continue his policies. Francis has now appointed about 57% of cardinal electors, whose number rises to around 128 with the naming of the new cardinals. The others were appointed by Francis's two more conservative predecessors.