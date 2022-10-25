Pope, other leaders, appeal for end to 'nuclear nightmare'

3
FRANCES D'EMILIO
·2 min read

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis joined other religious leaders Tuesday at Rome's Colosseum to make a plea for peace and ending what they called the “nuclear nightmare” as fears intensify that Russia's war against Ukraine may see atomic weapons used.

A ceremony at the ancient Roman arena capped a conference on promoting world peace. The Sant'Egidio Community, a Catholic charity with close ties to the Vatican, organized the three-day event in Italy's capital.

In remarks to participants, Francis noted that Pope John XXIII urged government leaders exactly 60 years ago, during the U.S.-Russian Cuban missile crisis, to spare the world from a nuclear holocaust.

“Sixty years later, these words still impress us with their timeliness,'' Francis said. ”I make them my own."

"Today peace has been gravely violated, assaulted and trampled upon, and this in Europe, on the very continent that in the last century endured the horrors of two world wars.” the pope lamented.

"Today, in fact, something we dreaded and hoped never to hear of again is threatened outright: the use of atomic weapons, which even after Hiroshima and Nagasaki continued wrongly to be produced and tested,'' Francis said, referring to the U.S. atomic bombing of the two Japanese cities in the waning days of World War II in the Pacific.

At various points in the war in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials have alluded to the possibility of using nuclear weapons to protect Russian territory, included annexed areas.

Despite wars in too many parts of the world these days, he said, "the plea for peace cannot be suppressed. It rises from the hearts of mothers; it is deeply etched on the faces of refugees, displaced families, the wounded and the dying,'' Francis said.

The ceremony ended with the reading aloud of a joint appeal for peace from the pope and other religious leaders. Francis and the religious representatives in attendance then signed the document.

“Before it’s too late, may negotiations capable of leading to just solutions for a stable and lasting peace, be activated,” the appeal states.

“Peace is holy. War can never be so. Humanity must put an end to wars, or it will be war to put an end to humanity,'' it reads.

The appeal included a call for the world to be "rid of the nuclear nightmare," for the sake of future generations.

Edith Bruck, a Hungarian-born writer who lives in Rome and is a friend of Pope Francis', handed out copies of the document to young people at the ceremony.

At the start of Tuesday's event, the pontiff circled the inside of the Colosseum in a wheelchair guided by aides for a prayer with fellow Christian leaders. Francis, 85, often uses a wheelchair because of a knee problem.

Outside the arena, other religious figures, including Rome’s chief rabbi, greeted him for the final speeches and appeal.

Recommended Stories

  • Pope appeals to politicians to avert threat of nuclear war over Ukraine

    Pope Francis, comparing the current world situation to the Cuban missile crisis 60 years ago, on Tuesday led leaders of world religions in a peace appeal to politicians to avert the threat of nuclear war over Ukraine. Francis presided at the ceremonial closing at Rome's Colosseum of a three-day conference organised by Italy's Sant' Egidio Community, a worldwide peace and charity group.

  • Hull man arrested on sex trafficking, prostitution, drug charges

    Armin Erbsland, of Hull, was arrested Friday, Oct. 21 and charged with sex trafficking, engaging in sexual conduct for money and drug possession.

  • Macron urges Russian Orthodox Church to resist Kremlin pressure on Ukraine

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said the Russian Orthodox Church was allowing itself to be manipulated by the country's authorities to justify their war in Ukraine and urged it to resist such pressure. Macron, who is on an official visit to Italy, spoke in a keynote speech at an international conference organised by Italy's Sant' Egidio Community, a worldwide peace and charity group. The Russian Orthodox Church's number two, Metropolitan Anthony, sat in the front row of the conference hall with other religious leaders as Macron spoke.

  • Mother of Indian River teen: 'Every day I just pray to God that everything is OK'

    Quanisha Morrison said her son was choked by a corrections officer sending him to the hospital.

  • Chance for peace in Ukraine, says France's Macron

    STORY: On the first day of an official visit to Italy, the French president spoke as part of the meetings of the Sant'Egidio community, a Catholic community renowned for its mediation skills in armed conflicts or civil wars. This year's meetings have been named "The Cry for Peace".France has repeatedly stressed the importance of keeping Western diplomatic channels to Moscow open since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24.

  • Kim Kardashian Calls to End “Hateful Rhetoric” Towards Jewish Community After Ex Kanye West's Comments

    After Kanye West received backlash for posting an antisemitic tweet earlier this month, his ex, Kim Kardashian, is now speaking out in defense of the Jewish community.

  • 5 Engineering R&D Services Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges

    Biden administration's focus on renewable energy, defense, healthcare and communication is set to open up opportunities for Zacks Engineering - R&D Services industry players like PWR, KBR, CHX, STRL and ATCX amid supply headwinds.

  • Presidents Office does not rule out exchanging Motor Sich company president for Ukrainian POWs

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 25 OCTOBER 2022, 11:14 Vyacheslav Boguslayev, president of the Motor Sich aircraft-engine company, who has Russian citizenship, could be exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners of war captured by the Russians.

  • Tesla becomes critically dependent on Chinese market sales

    Tesla Motors is so dependent on the Chinese market, it should be treated as a Chinese tech company, Morgan Stanley analysts said, as reported by Business Insider on Oct. 25.

  • 30 House Democrats urged Biden to negotiate with Russia, a crack in support for the White House Ukraine strategy

    The letter came at a time when Biden was trying to sustain domestic support for backing Ukraine in its war against Russia's invasion.

  • GE CEO sees 'choppier' operating environment next year

    General Electric Co's Chief Executive Larry Culp on Tuesday warned companies are likely to face a "choppier" operating environment next year, but expressed confidence that his company would be able to work its way through it. The International Monetary Fund this month further cut its 2023 global growth forecasts, warning that colliding pressures from inflation, war-driven energy and food crises and sharply higher interest rates were pushing the world to the brink of a recession and threatening financial market stability. Culp, however, said a ramp-up in the aerospace industry following a strong recovery in air travel, coupled with a push worldwide to reduce carbon footprints and a growing demand for better healthcare will help GE deal with operating challenges.

  • What happens in Vegas may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate

    The Nevada governor's mansion and the seat held by Catherine Cortez Masto, the first Latina in the U.S. Senate, are considered two of the Republican Party's best chances to flip statewide offices around the country.

  • A week into trial against suspect in Madison Sparrow's killing, here's what we've learned

    While prosecutors have yet to conclude their case-in-chief, the jury has gotten some inkling as to why Sparrow was murdered.

  • Macron says it’s up to Ukraine to decide time, terms of peace with Russia

    Speaking at the opening of a three-day peace conference in Rome, Macron said the international community will be there when the Ukrainian government chooses that time.

  • Germany hashes out compromise to allow smaller stake China port deal

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany may allow China's Cosco to take a smaller stake than originally planned in a Hamburg port terminal, in what an economy ministry source on Tuesday described as an "emergency solution" to approve the deal but mitigate the impact. Shipping giant Cosco made a bid last year to take a 35% stake in one of logistics firm HHLA's three terminals in Germany's largest port, but the German coalition has been divided over whether to let the deal go ahead. The compromise would see Berlin approving a sale of 24.9% of the terminal to Cosco, several government sources said.

  • Pro-democracy publisher Lai found guilty on fraud charges

    Pro-democracy Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai was found guilty Tuesday on two fraud charges related to lease violations, the latest in a series of prosecutions apparently aimed at punishing him for his past activism. Lai was arrested during a crackdown on the pro-democracy movement following widespread protests in 2019 and under the city’s sweeping Beijing-imposed National Security Law.

  • Romania plans to boost Black Sea talks, military procurement

    Romania will speed up defence procurement and intensify talks with Turkey, Bulgaria and Georgia to counter potential spillovers from Russia's war in Ukraine towards the Black Sea, the country's supreme defence council said on Tuesday. The Black Sea is crucial for the shipment of grain, oil and oil products. Its waters are shared by Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine and Russia.

  • Retailers Tesco and Lidl fight over logo's trademark in UK court

    Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco tried to revive part of its lawsuit against discount supermarket Lidl on Tuesday, telling a London court that its German-owned rival had applied for trademarks for a yellow circle against a blue background in “bad faith”. Tesco filed a counterclaim against Lidl in 2021, in response to Lidl’s initial lawsuit which said Tesco was trying “to ride on [its] coat-tails” by using a logo of a yellow circle on a blue background to promote its “Clubcard Prices” discount scheme. Tesco - the grocery market leader in Britain with a 27% share against Lidl's 7%, according to industry data – argued that Lidl registered a trademark of its logo without its name to support the trademark over its more widely used logo.

  • Missing 19-year-old man killed and left in woods, Pennsylvania cops say. Seven charged

    “You deserved so much better in life,” a family member said. “You deserved endless happiness.”

  • Xi Jinping's 3rd term, Ohio Senate race, Liz Cheney's remarks: Top political stories this week

    As the November midterm elections creep closer and U.S.-China tensions remain high, political uncertainty could rattle markets further.