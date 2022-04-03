Pope pays tribute to journalists killed in Ukraine conflict

Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after visiting Malta
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pope Francis
    Pope Francis
    Religious leader

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (Reuters) - Pope Francis paid tribute on Sunday to journalists killed during the Ukraine war saying he hoped God would reward them for serving the common good.

Speaking to journalists aboard the plane returning from Malta, Francis also repeated that he was ready to make a trip to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, but added that things were still "up in the air" and he had to decide if it would be feasible.

On his way to Malta on Saturday Francis said a trip to Kyiv was "on the table".

"I would like to express my condolences for your fallen colleagues, whatever side they were from," he told journalists on the plane.

"Your job is a job for the common good. They have fallen in service of the common good of information. Let's not forget that they were courageous. I pray for them, I pray that the Lord rewards their work."

At least six journalists have now died since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in late February.

During the Malta trip the pope was suffering from a flare-up of leg pain that forced him to use freight lifts to board and disembark planes and he also had to sit for parts of a long Mass on Sunday.

Asked about his health, Francis said it was "capricious".

The 85-year-old pontiff added that his leg was getting better but that at his age nothing was predictable.

Francis stood for about 20 minutes speaking to journalists while on the plane and did not appear to be in any discomfort.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Recommended Stories

  • Pope Francis arrives in Malta at start of trip

    Pope Francis has arrived to Malta aiming to draw attention to Europe's migration challenge that has only become more stark with the war in Ukraine. (April 2)

  • S. Korea's incoming president nominates his prime minister

    South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday announced his intent to name a seasoned former prime minister and economic expert to serve as the country’s No. 2 official under his incoming government. Yoon’s pick of Han Duck-soo for prime minister is the first major nomination in his government, which is set to be inaugurated on May 10. Han, 72, held a string of top spots such as trade minister, finance minister and prime minister when South Korea was governed by back-to-back liberal presidents, Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun, from 1998 to 2008.

  • Scientists might actually create hypoallergenic cats

    People with cat allergies may be able to have a cat sometime in the future thanks to gene-editing technology. Of course, the creation of truly hypoallergenic cats is far off. But, scientists believe they could use CRISPR, a gene-editing tool, to remove the gene responsible for creating the protein that causes cat allergies. How bad … The post Scientists might actually create hypoallergenic cats appeared first on BGR.

  • Zelensky says Putin committing ‘genocide’ and warns of Ukraine being ‘exterminated’

    Horrific images emerge from Russian-held areas

  • Ukraine Says Russian Troops Are Looting Civilians' Homes On Their Way Out

    Russian forces are driving goods across the border from Kyiv's suburbs and selling the loot, authorities claim.

  • MTP Compressed: Russia faces ‘long-term’ economic impact from war as they increasingly target civilians

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken discusses Ukraine and the American response. In an exclusive interview, Hillary Clinton talks to Chuck Todd about the Russian war on Ukraine and NBC News Correspondent Richard Engel reports from Ukraine. Masha Gessen, staff writer for the New Yorker talks about Putin’s state of mind.

  • US House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 10 War Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 war stocks that U.S. House Members have huge stakes in. If you want to read about some war stocks popular in the House, go directly to U.S. House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 5 War Stocks. Members of the United States Congress are mandated under the Stop […]

  • Ukraine afternoon briefing: Five developments as bodies of 410 civilians found near Kyiv

    Good afternoon. Ukrainian prosecutors investigating possible war crimes by Russia have found the bodies of 410 civilians in tows near Kyiv following the retreat of Russian troops, Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova said.

  • Sarah Palin announced run for Congress after meeting with Trump

    Sarah Palin announced run for Congress after meeting with Trump

  • Pope blasts Russia's 'infantile' war, EU-Libya deal in Malta

    Pope Francis said Saturday he was considering a possible visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and blasted the leader who launched a “savage” war, delivering his most pointed denunciation yet of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In his remarks in Malta, Francis didn’t cite President Vladimir Putin by name, but the reference was clear when he said “some potentate” had unleashed the threat of nuclear war on the world in an “infantile and destructive aggression.” “We had thought that invasions of other countries, savage street fighting and atomic threats were grim memories of a distant past,” Francis told Maltese officials on the Mediterranean island nation at the start of a weekend visit.

  • Christina Haack Gushes Over Fiancé Josh Hall As 'All Man': He Treats Me 'Like His Queen'

    Christina Haack is gushing over her relationship with fiancé Josh Hall. The 38-year-old HGTV star shared a sweet Instagram tribute to her man on Thursday, posting a photo of the two of them packing on the PDA. "Prayed for a man who was all man but still treated me like his queen. Never give up," she wrote. Christina and Josh went public with their relationship in July 2021 and got engaged that September, but she recently revealed that they had been secretly dating for months beforehand.

  • Pakistan's Imran Khan calls for new elections after no-confidence motion blocked

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan requested the country's Parliament be dissolved after he had a parliamentary no-confidence motion against him blocked by the deputy speaker.Why it matters: Khan has now avoided the planned vote after the deputy speaker from his ruling Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (Justice) Party said it could not go ahead because it was "unconstitutional," per Al Jazeera.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The former cricket

  • Human Rights Watch accuses Russian forces of 'apparent war crimes' in Ukraine

    LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -A leading rights group said on Sunday it had documented "apparent war crimes" committed by Russian military forces against civilians in Ukraine. Human Rights Watch (HRW) issued a statement saying it had found "several cases of Russian military forces committing laws-of-war violations" in Russian-controlled regions such as Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Kyiv. The statement, published in Warsaw, came one day after dead civilians were found lying scattered through the streets of the Ukrainian country town of Bucha near Kyiv, three days after the Russian army pulled back from a month-long occupation.

  • Christina Haack clarifies that she wasn't 'throwing shade' at her ex-husbands after calling her fiancé 'all man'

    "People need to stop comparing and making up scenarios," Christina Haack wrote in an Instagram Story post on Friday.

  • Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, running for a third term, expects education issues to motivate voters in the fall

    Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson convened a listening session on education issues and proclaimed: "I stand with parents and parental rights."

  • Elton John credits Ryan White's family with saving his life

    The singer told the crowd at his concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday that spending time around White’s family caused him to make changes in his life. White was from Indiana. White died in Indianapolis at age 18 on April 8, 1990.

  • Ukraine accuses Russian soldiers of rape, murder

    STORY: Ukraine's defense minister on Sunday accused Russian forces of an array of atrocities. Oleksii Reznikov said the crimes came to light after Ukrainian forces moved into cities and towns after the invaders withdrew."This is not a special operation, these are not police actions. These are ordinary racists, fascists, and inhumane, who simply committed crimes against civilians, raped, killed, shot them in the back of the head. The whole world needs to know about this."These images taken by Reuters witnesses in Bucha show what appear to be victims in a mass grave, and bodies lying in the streets.Bucha lies 23 miles northwest of the capital Kyiv, an area Ukrainian troops said they recaptured on Saturday. Bucha’s mayor, Anatoliy Fedoruk said on Sunday that 300 residents had been killed during a month-long occupation by the Russian army.Reuters could not immediately verify this.Russia's defense ministry denied the Ukrainian allegations, saying footage and photographs showing dead bodies in Bucha were "yet another provocation" by Kyiv.It said Russian military units had left Bucha on March 30, and that civilians had been free to move around the town or evacuate while it was under Russian control.But the reports and images of dead civilians brought outraged pro-Ukrainian demonstrators to the streets of Berlin on Sunday."It is horrible, it is not about the war. It is not the war right now. They want to erase the Ukraine as the culture, as the people."And that sentiment echoed across Western capitals.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described images of dead bodies there as "a punch in the gut."And the foreign ministers of Germany, France and Britain, along with the European Union's foreign policy chief, expressed outrage over the reports from Bucha.Reznikov vowed to document the alleged atrocities, and said Ukraine would weigh bringing charges in the International Criminal Court.”There is a whole list: these are war crimes, these are crimes against humanity."The images of corpses in civilian clothes left behind by departing Russian troops has prompted calls from officials in Ukraine and Europe for tougher sanctions on Moscow.

  • Polls close in Hungary as opposition alliance seeks to unseat Orbán

    Polls close in Hungary as opposition alliance seeks to unseat Orbán

  • Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has helped secure evacuation routes in Ukraine and facilitated prisoner exchanges, report says

    Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has avoided US sanctions due to his role as a neutral facilitator of Russia-Ukraine peace talks, reports say.

  • Lawyers hope new evidence can stop Texas woman's execution

    During hours of relentless questioning, Melissa Lucio more than 100 times had denied fatally beating her 2-year-old daughter. “I guess I did it,” Lucio responded when asked if she was responsible for some of Mariah's injuries. As her April 27 execution date nears, Lucio’s lawyers are hopeful that new evidence, along with growing public support — including from jurors who now doubt the conviction and from more than half the Texas House of Representatives — will persuade the state’s Board of Pardons and Paroles and Gov. Greg Abbott to grant an execution reprieve or commute her sentence.