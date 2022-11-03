Pope presses Muslim dialogue in first papal visit to Bahrain

NICOLE WINFIELD
·4 min read

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is bringing his message of dialogue with the Muslim world to the kingdom of Bahrain, where the Sunni-led government is hosting an interfaith conference on East-West coexistence even as it stands accused of discriminating against the country's Shiite majority.

Human rights groups and relatives of Shiite activists on death row have urged Francis to use his visit, which begins Thursday, to call for an end to the death penalty and political repression in Bahrain. But it's not clear if Francis will publicly embarrass his hosts during his four-day visit, the first of any pontiff to the island nation in the Persian Gulf.

The 85-year-old pope, who has been using a wheelchair for several months because of strained knee ligaments, said Thursday he was in “a lot of pain” as he headed to Bahrain, and for the first time greeted journalists travelling with him while seated rather than walking through the aisle.

Francis has long touted dialogue as an instrument of peace and believes a show of interfaith harmony is needed, especially now given Russia’s war in Ukraine and regional conflicts, such as in Yemen. On the eve of the trip, Francis asked for prayers so that the trip will promote “the cause of brotherhood and of peace, of which our times are in extreme and urgent need.”

The visit is Francis' second to a Gulf Arab country, following his 2019 landmark trip to Abu Dhabi, where he signed a document promoting Catholic-Muslim fraternity with a leading Sunni cleric, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb. Al-Tayeb is the grand imam of Al-Azhar, the seat of Sunni learning in Cairo. Francis followed that with a 2021 visit to Iraq, where he was received by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, one of the world’s pre-eminent Shiite clerics.

Francis will meet again this week in Bahrain with al-Tayeb, as well as other prominent figures in the interfaith field who are expected to attend the conference, which is similar to one hosted last month by Kazakhstan that Francis and el-Tayeb also attended. Members of the regional Muslim Council of Elders, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, Patriarch Bartholomew, a representative from the Russian Orthodox Church and rabbis from the United States are all expected, according to the Bahrain program.

The trip will also allow Francis to minister to Bahrain’s Catholic community, which numbers around 80,000 in a country of around 1.5 million. Most are workers hailing from the Philippines and India, though trip organizers expect pilgrims from Saudi Arabia and other neighboring countries will attend Francis’ big Mass at the national stadium on Saturday.

Bahrain is home to the Gulf’s first Catholic Church, the Sacred Heart parish, which opened in 1939, as well as its biggest one, Our Lady of Arabia Cathedral. The church, with a capacity of 2,300, opened last year in the desert town of Awali on land gifted to the church by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. In fact, the king presented Francis with a model of the church when he visited the Vatican in 2014 and extended the first invitation to visit.

Francis will visit both churches during his visit and is likely to thank the king for the tolerance the government has long shown Christians living in the country, particularly when compared to neighboring Saudi Arabia, where Christians cannot openly practice their faith.

“Religious liberty inside Bahrain is perhaps the best in the Arab world,” said Bishop Paul Hinder, the apostolic administrator for Bahrain and other Gulf Arab countries. “Even if everything isn’t ideal, there can be conversions (to Christianity), which aren’t at least officially punished like in other countries.”

But in the runup to his visit to Bahrain, Shiite opposition groups and human rights organizations have urged Francis to raise human rights violations against the majority Shiites by the Sunni monarchy. They urged him to call for an end to the death penalty and request to visit the country’s Jau prison, where hundreds of Shiite activists have been jailed.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have repeatedly denounced the use of torture in prisons, as well as forced confessions and “sham trials” against dissidents.

“We are writing to appeal to you as the families of twelve death row inmates who are facing imminent execution in Bahrain,” read a letter from the families to Francis released this week by the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy. "Our family members remain behind bars and at risk of execution despite the clear injustice of their convictions."

Francis has changed church teaching to declare the death penalty inadmissible in all cases. He has regularly visited prisoners during his foreign trips, though no such prison visit is planned in Bahrain.

The Vatican spokesman declined to say whether Francis would raise Bahrain’s human rights record publicly or privately during his visit.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Recommended Stories

  • In campaign swing, Biden focuses on incumbent Democrats

    President Joe Biden’s travel plan for his last big campaign swing before Tuesday’s midterm elections reveals his defensive stance in the campaign’s closing days: He’s spending the bulk of his time trying to hang on to seats that his party already holds. Biden is kicking off a four-state, three-day campaign swing on Thursday to support Democrats in competitive races in solidly blue California, Illinois and New Mexico as well as battleground Pennsylvania, where Biden has deep roots. It also suggests that the president, whose approval rating remains underwater, has concluded that he can be most effective using the waning days before polls close to shore up support for Democratic candidates in areas that he easily won in 2020.

  • North Korea keeps up its missile barrage with launch of ICBM

    Alarms blared from cellphones, radios and public loudspeakers and fishermen hurried back to shore in northern Japan on Thursday after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile above its eastern waters, adding to a recent barrage of provocative weapons demonstrations that officials say may culminate with a nuclear test in coming weeks. The ICBM test, which was followed by two short-range ballistic launches into the sea, was swiftly condemned by North Korea's neighbors and the United States, which said it is willing to take “all necessary measures” to ensure the safety of the American homeland and allies South Korea and Japan.

  • Army probes whether troops wrongly targeted in bonus scandal

    Years after about 1,900 National Guard and Reserve soldiers were swept up in a recruiting bonus scandal, U.S. Army investigators are reviewing the cases and correcting records because some individuals were wrongly blamed and punished, The Associated Press has learned. According to officials with knowledge of the review, the Army's Criminal Investigation Division will review all 1,900 cases by the end of this year to identify and begin to fix the mistakes.

  • After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa

    The U.N. climate summit is back in Africa after six years and four consecutive Europe-based conferences. The 27th annual Conference of the Parties of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change — better known as COP27 — will be held in the resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt and begins next week. It's been branded as the "African COP", with officials and activists hoping the conference's location will mean the continent's interests are better represented in climate negotiations.

  • 2 Palestinians killed in flare-up as Israel counts votes

    Israeli forces killed a Palestinian in the West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian officials said, and a Palestinian was shot dead after stabbing a police officer in east Jerusalem. The violence flared as Israel tallies the final votes in national elections held this week, with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expected to lead a comfortable majority backed by far-right allies.

  • Lebanon-Israel deal a landmark but with limits, experts say

    U.S. mediators tried for more than a decade to broker a maritime border agreement between Lebanon and Israel. Finally, the elements fell into place for a landmark deal between two countries officially — and sometimes actively — at war since 1948. Russia’s war in Ukraine this year and Europe’s resulting energy crisis have increased demand for natural gas, which the deal will enable Lebanon and Israel to extract from the Mediterranean Sea.

  • U.N. report warns of climate change 'adaption gap' that threatens the developing world

    Government measures to adapt to climate change are not keeping up with increasingly severe climate change impacts, and they need to significantly increase those efforts, a new report from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) finds.

  • AP PHOTOS: Farmers in Kashmir try growing saffron indoors

    As climate change impacts the production of prized saffron in Indian-controlled Kashmir, scientists are shifting to a largely new technique for growing one of the world’s most expensive spices in the Himalayan region: indoor cultivation. Agriculture scientist Nazir Ahmed Ganai said indoor cultivation is helping boost saffron production, which has been adversely hit by environmental changes in recent years. Kashmir’s economy is mainly agrarian and the rising impact of climate change, warming temperatures and erratic rainfall patterns has increased worries among farmers who complain about growing less produce.

  • Wake bans cheerleaders from events sponsored by company named in sex abuse lawsuits

    Some cheerleaders and their parents are lobbying the Wake County school system to reverse the ban.

  • Harris to announce over $13 billion in assistance to help cut energy costs this winter

    Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday will announce new steps the Biden administration is taking to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing $4.5 billion in assistance to help cut heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), according to the White House. "In addition to covering home heating costs this winter and unpaid utility bills, the program will help families make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower their heating and cooling bills," the White House said in a statement.

  • Ukraine evacuates 22,000 people from liberated areas

    At least 22,000 people were evacuated from recently-liberated territory in eastern and southern Ukraine, Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Nov. 2.

  • Switzerland joins EU in sanctioning Iran over supply of drones to Russia

    The Swiss government has imposed sanctions against three Iranian citizens and a drone manufacturing company – for their involvement in supplying Russia with kamikaze drones used against Ukraine, Swiss Federal Council said in a press release on Nov. 2.

  • Hot take or not: Grant Williams is pricing himself out of the Boston Celtics’ future

    "The Celtics had a chance to secure Williams' future on a long-term extension this offseason, but they couldn't make the numbers work," writes Bleacher Report.

  • Ukrainian volunteer Prytula announces new fundraiser to buy 50 British Spartan APCs

    Ukrainian TV presenter, journalist and volunteer Serhiy Prytula on Nov. 2 announced a new fundraising campaign for the purchase of 50 armored vehicles for the Ukrainian military.

  • The White House is touting a huge boost to Social Security checks. It's happening because inflation is sky high.

    Biden wants everyone to know that Social Security checks are going up this year, even though that's being driven by high inflation.

  • Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US

    The bad news is that no one won Wednesday night’s huge $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot. The good news is that means the prize has grown even larger to $1.5 billion ahead of the next drawing Saturday night. No one has won the top Powerball prize since Aug. 3, making for 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.

  • Swedish Match long-term shareholder Framtiden not tendering shares to Philip Morris

    (Reuters) -Framtiden Partnerships, a shareholder of Swedish Match AB for nearly two decades, said it will not accept Marlboro maker Philip Morris International Inc’s higher offer of 116 Swedish crowns ($10.53) per share for the Swedish tobacco and nicotine products maker. Framtiden, which owns almost 1% of shares in Swedish Match, said it will not tender its shares before Friday's deadline and hopes the $16 billion offer will fail. The firm has been vocal in its opinion that Swedish Match is better off as an independent company.

  • Meet King Charles's Fleet of Ex-Girlfriends—Including One He Proposed to Before Princess Diana

    King Charles had many girlfriends before marrying Princess Diana and then Queen Camilla, including Bettina Lindsay, Lucia Santa Cruz, Camilla Shand, Amanda Knatchbull, Lady Jane Wellesley, Georgiana Russell, Sabrina Guinness, Davina Sheffield, Lady Leonora Grosvenor, Anna Wallace, Jane Ward, and Sarah Spencer.

  • UNC Charlotte student scared to live at off-campus apartments due to crime

    Channel 9 spoke with a UNC Charlotte student who said she is worried about her safety while living at the East Village apartments, which are off campus.

  • Obama: more will get hurt unless rhetoric changes

    STORY: A 42-year-old man has been charged with breaking into the home of Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday and, in her absence, attacking her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, fracturing his skull and causing other injuries. The suspect pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and a host of other state charges.Campaigning at a rally for Democratic candidates in Nevada, Obama expressed grave concern about "this erosion of just basic civility and democratic norms," in a country where supporters of Republican former President Donald Trump violently attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results."This increasing habit of demonizing political opponents creates a dangerous climate," Obama said, faulting elected officials who fail to reject the violence, make light of it, or inflame the situation with heated rhetoric."If that's the environment that we create, more people are going to get hurt."