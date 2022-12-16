Pope returns Greece's Parthenon Sculptures in ecumenical nod

82
NICOLE WINFIELD
·4 min read

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis will send back to Greece the three fragments of the Parthenon Sculptures that the Vatican Museums have held for two centuries, in the latest case of a Western museum bowing to demands for restitution of artifacts to their countries of origin.

In announcing the decision Friday, the Vatican termed the gesture a “donation” from Francis to His Beatitude Ieronymos II, the Orthodox Christian archbishop of Athens and all Greece, and said it was “a concrete sign of his sincere desire to follow in the ecumenical path of truth.”

The return, which is expected to still take some time to execute, is likely to add further pressure on the British Museums, which has refused decades of appeals from Greece to return its much larger collection of Parthenon sculptures, which has been a centerpiece of the museum since 1816.

The 5th century B.C. sculptures are mostly remnants of a 160-meter-long (520-foot) frieze that ran around the outer walls of the Parthenon Temple on the Acropolis, dedicated to Athena, goddess of wisdom. Much of the frieze and the temple's other sculptural decoration was lost in a 17th-century bombardment, and about half the remaining works were removed in the early 19th century by a British diplomat, Lord Elgin.

Aside from the British Museums, fragments have ended up in museums around Europe, and recently a small museum in Sicily decided to return its lone fragment to Greece in a loan that Greek authorities hope will be extended indefinitely.

The Vatican's three fragments include a head of a horse, a head of a boy and a bearded male head. The head of the boy had been loaned to Greece for a year in 2008.

Greece’s Culture Ministry said it welcomed the pope’s donation, which it said followed a request by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians.

The decision helps Greek efforts for the return of the Parthenon Sculptures from the British Museum “and their reunification with those on display in the Acropolis Museum,” a ministry statement said. The Acropolis Museum, for its part, also welcomed Francis' gesture.

The Vatican statement suggested the Holy See wanted to make clear that it's donation was not a bilateral state-to-state return, but rather a religiously inspired donation from a pope to a primate. The intent may be to avoid a precedent that could affect other priceless holdings in the Vatican Museums, amid broader demands from Indigenous groups and colonized countries for Western museums to return looted artifacts, and artworks and material culture obtained under questionable circumstances during colonial times.

In the case of the Vatican Museums, Indigenous groups from Canada have made clear they want the Holy See to return artifacts sent by Catholic missionaries to the Vatican for a 1925 exhibition and are now part of its ethnographic collection.

Jos van Beurden, who administers the “Restitution Matters” Facebook group that tracks the global restitution debate, suggested the use of the term “donation” for specifically religious purposes and “not a government to government affair” was deliberate and could inspire other groups to seek the return of items on similar grounds.

“Does this offer a chance to a claim of an Ethiopian diaspora group in the USA for the return of hundreds of ancient manuscripts looted from the Debre Libanos Monastery by the Italian fascist Enrico Ceruli during Italy’s occupation of Ethiopia?” he asked. “Or to the Ethiopian claim for eleven Tabots in the British Museums?”

He was referring to the 11 plaques that are a foundational part of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church and have been the subject of repeated appeals from Ethiopian patriarchs and others to the British Museum for restitution. According to the Museum Association, the plaques were looted by the British in an 1868 battle but have never been displayed or photographed in recognition of their sanctity.

The British Museum recently pledged not to dismantle its Parthenon collection, following a report that the institution’s chairman had held secret talks with Greece’s prime minister over the return of the sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles.

The Parthenon was built between 447-432 B.C. and is considered the crowning work of classical architecture. The frieze depicted a procession in honor of Athena.

Francis last met with Ieronymos in 2021 in Athens where he issued an appeal for greater unity between Catholics and Orthodox. At the time, Francis “shamefully” acknowledged the “mistakes” that the Catholic Church had inflicted on others over the centuries, actions which he said “were marked by a thirst for advantage and power.”

___

Elena Becatoros contributed from Athens.

Recommended Stories

  • Pope Francis orders return to Greece of Parthenon sculptures held in Vatican

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis has decided to return to Greece three 2,500-year-old pieces of the Parthenon that have been in the papal collections of the Vatican Museums for more than a century. The Vatican said in a brief statement on Friday that the pope was giving them to Ieronymos II, the head of the Greek Orthodox Church, as a gesture of ecumenical dialogue with the Roman Catholic Church. The Parthenon, which is on the Acropolis in Athens, was completed in the fifth century BC as a temple to the goddess Athena, and its decorative friezes contain some of the greatest examples of ancient Greek sculpture.

  • Pope Francis Will Return Vatican's Parthenon Sculptures to Greece

    Three pieces of the Parthenon in the papal collections will be gifted to the Orthodox Christian archbishop of Athens and all Greece.

  • 75 chicken dinner recipes that are indeed winners

    Add these chicken recipes to your rotation to make weeknight cooking a breeze.

  • Shirley Eikhard, Songwriter of Bonnie Raitt’s ‘Something to Talk About,’ Dies at 67

    The Canadian artist also wrote for Cher, Emmylou Harris and Chet Atkins

  • Airbus, Qatar trial to be split as A350 jet row rumbles on

    LONDON (Reuters) -A $2 billion legal battle between Airbus and Qatar Airways looks set to drag through most of 2023 after a UK court split the case, amid a glimmer of hope that high-level contacts on the sidelines of the World Cup might yield a breakthrough. The dispute over damage to the surface and lightning protection on A350 jetliners grounded by Qatar has led to months of legal manoeuvering between two of aviation's largest players and the unprecedented cancellation of large-scale orders. Qatar Airways says widespread paint cracking has exposed deeper damage on some A350 jets, prompting it to stop taking deliveries.

  • Famous L.A. Mountain Lion P-22 Euthanized After Sustaining Injuries and Chronic Health Issues

    "His incredible journey helped inspire a new era of urban conservation, including the world's largest wildlife crossing in CA," Gov. Gavin Newsom said

  • Brittney Griner shares message of thanks in 1st post since returning home

    Brittney Griner is sharing her gratitude for everyone who helped bring her back to U.S. soil in her first social media post since returning from Russia in a prisoner swap.

  • Exclusive-PepsiCo to roll out 100 Tesla Semis in 2023, exec says

    NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -PepsiCo plans to roll out 100 heavy-duty Tesla Semis in 2023, when it will start using the electric trucks to make deliveries to customers like Walmart and Kroger, the soda maker's top fleet official told Reuters on Friday. PepsiCo Inc, which ordered the big trucks in 2017, is purchasing them "outright" and is also upgrading its plants, including installing four 750-kilowatt Tesla Inc charging stalls at both its Modesto and Sacramento locations in California, PepsiCo Vice President Mike O'Connell said in an interview. PepsiCo is the first company to experiment with the battery-powered Tesla Semis as a way of cutting its environmental impact.

  • As France aims for back-to-back World Cups, is Olivier Giroud the man who unlocks the team's true potential?

    Karim Benzema's injury days before the World Cup paved the way for Olivier Giroud to start up front again. Is France better with Giroud on the field?

  • Manchin bid to speed energy permits to reemerge in 2023

    A push by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin to speed permits for natural gas pipelines and other energy projects has failed in the current Congress, but could come back as soon as next month. The Senate rejected the permitting proposal Thursday night, ending a months-long effort by Manchin to speed approval of a range of energy projects — including a planned pipeline in his home state and Virginia. The 47-47 vote was far short of the 60 votes Manchin needed to attach it to a defense policy bill Congress approved and sent to President Joe Biden. Ten Democrats voted against the plan by Manchin, a conservative Democrat who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and has frequently clashed with his own party over his strong support for coal and other fossil fuels.

  • NC Supreme Court dismisses suit to return Confederate statue

    North Carolina's Supreme Court ruled Friday that the local chapter of United Daughters of the Confederacy lacks standing to challenge the city of Winston-Salem's removal of a Confederate monument on private property, but it can refile a future lawsuit making similar arguments. The high court partially affirmed a non-unanimous 2020 appeals court ruling that had dismissed the chapter's attempt to return a statue of a Confederate soldier to the grounds of the former Forsyth County Courthouse in downtown Winston-Salem. “We are not persuaded by any of plaintiff’s arguments,” Associate Justice Sam Ervin IV wrote in the prevailing opinion.

  • US Senate Passes $858B In Annual Defense Spending, Higher Than Proposed By President Biden

    The U.S. Senate passed legislation authorizing a massive $858 billion annual defense spending, which is $45 billion more than U.S. president Joe Biden proposed. It includes $10 billion in security aid for Taiwan and $800 million for Ukraine. It allocates $6 billion for the European Deterrence Initiative, a program started in 2014 after Russia's annexation of Crimea to increase the readiness of U.S. forces in Europe to deter further aggression. In addition, it authorizes $211 billion for personne

  • A holiday wish for the young man who robbed me. I am grateful for his lessons | Opinion

    The airport worker started wheeling me crazily through packed concourses, says Fabiola Santiago. “Wee!” he would say with childlike enthusiasm.

  • Stephen Curry is irreplaceable, but his shoulder injury isn't the worst-case scenario for Warriors

    Unfortunately for Golden State, Curry is the one you can’t get over and can’t replace, solely and uniquely qualified for everything it does.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya says he's faced privacy concerns over jet-tracking like Elon Musk, and would consider ditching flying private for something 'more anonymous'

    On the "All-In" podcast, Chamath Palihapitiya said he's experienced privacy concerns like Elon Musk's, and it "feels pretty terrorizing."

  • Dr. Ashton shares what psychologist told her family after ex-husband's suicide

    ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, the author of "Life After Suicide," shares how her psychologist explained the difference between a suicidal mind and a non-suicidal mind.

  • These Florida scallops watch you with 100 tiny blue eyes. But they can’t stop what’s next

    Tasty — and attractive.

  • EU defence agency chief: Europe cannot rely on U.S. alone as shield

    European Union states should buy arms jointly to replenish stocks after supplying Ukraine, said the bloc's defence agency, warning the United States may not always be able to shield Europe from threats. "The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine demonstrates our capability shortfalls," said Jiri Sedivy, chief executive of the European Defence Agency, an EU body that helps the bloc's governments to develop their military capabilities. The agency was in talks with European arms firms about boosting production, he said, as well as with countries about clubbing together to buy equipment and ammunition.

  • Has Prince Harry’s Attitude to King Charles Really Softened?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyIn the end, the Windsor family saga is always all about parenting—or the lack thereof.This depressingly familiar royal trope makes Prince Harry’s lack of biting criticism of King Charles III in the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan more notable; he accused his father’s office of leaking stories and his father of lying (but did not elaborate on either). Much more resounding was Meghan calling Charles “charming” and making clear her

  • Oberlin College finishes paying $25M judgment in libel suit

    Oberlin College has completed paying out a $25 million judgment to an Ohio bakery that won a libel lawsuit against the school after a shoplifting incident involving three Black students. The store's owners, Allyn Gibson and his son, David Gibson, sued Oberlin College in 2017, claiming they had been libeled by the school and their business had been harmed following protests over the shoplifting. A Lorain County jury in 2019 awarded the Gibsons $44 million in damages, which a judge later reduced to $25 million.