Pope returns to Vatican residence after canceling audiences due to light flu, undergoing CT scan

Pope Francis canceled his Saturday appointments after experiencing “slight flu-like” conditions, but a CT scan revealed no pulmonary issues, the Vatican said.

The 86-year-old pontiff went to Rome’s Gemelli hospital early Saturday afternoon to undergo a CT scan on his lungs “to rule out the risk of pulmonary complications,” the Holy See Press Office said in a statement.

The test yielded negative results, and Francis has since returned to Casa Santa Marta, his residency in Vatican City.

The Argentina-born pope developed pleurisy, an inflammation of the tissues surrounding the lung, at the age of 21. The condition led to surgery to remove three pulmonary cysts, as well as a small part of his upper right lung, the Vatican said.

Over the past few years, Francis’ overall health has made headlines across the globe.

In late March, he spent three days at the same Rome hospital undergoing treatment for bronchitis, where he received antibiotics administered intravenously.

When he was discharged on April 1, Francis appeared to be in good spirits, even joking with reporters, saying he was “still alive.”

The Holy Father also planned to carry out his full Holy Week schedule. However, unseasonably cold temperatures in Rome led the Vatican to announce he would alter his plans and follow the meditations for the Way of the Cross, on Good Friday, from home.

Francis, who also suffers from sciatica, underwent a minor procedure to treat his right knee in early 2022. He arrived at an audience at the Vatican on May 5 of that year in a wheelchair.

That was the first time Francis used a wheelchair in public since leaving Gemelli Hospital after undergoing colon surgery in July 2021, according to the Catholic News Agency.

Francis is scheduled to travel to Dubai late next week to address participants of the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP 28.