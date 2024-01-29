Pope says Africans a 'special case' over LGBT blessings

STORY: Pope Francis has described Africans as a "special case" in relation to opposition to homosexuality.

He was, in an interview with Italian newspaper La Stampa, addressing controversy around his decision in December to allow blessings for same-sex couples.

That declaration, in a document called Fiducia Supplicans, triggered widespread debate in the Catholic Church.

And that's particularly true of African bishops.

Across the continent, bishops have effectively rejected Fiducia Supplicans.

In some countries, homosexuality is punishable with prison terms or even the death penalty.

Last May, Uganda passed a law that carries the death sentence for certain categories of same-sex offenses and lengthy jail sentences for others.

That move was widely condemned by Western governments and human rights activists.

In the La Stampa interview, Francis said that those who "protest vehemently belong to small ideological groups."

But, he added: "A special case are Africans", saying, quote: "for them homosexuality is something 'bad' from a cultural point of view, they don't tolerate it."

Francis said he was confident that, except for Africans, critics of his decision would eventually understand it and see that the aim is to "include, not divide."