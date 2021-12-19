Pope says domestic violence 'humiliating' and 'almost satanic'





Pope Francis on Sunday said that acts of violence against women are "almost satanic" during a conversation including a woman who fled her abusive husband, Reuters reported.

"The number of women who are beaten and abused in their homes, even by their husbands, is very, very high," the pontiff said to Giovanna, a mother of four who was a victim of domestic violence.

"The problem is that, for me, it is almost satanic because it is taking advantage of a person who cannot defend herself, who can only (try to) block the blows," the pope said on Italy's TG5 network on Sunday evening, in a conversation with four people of varying backgrounds, according to Reuters.

"It is humiliating. Very humiliating," he added.

"I see dignity in you because if you didn't have dignity, you wouldn't be here," Francis assured Giovanna.

Last month, police data indicated that roughly 90 instances of violence against women occur every day in Italy, 62 percent of which were cases of domestic violence, the news service added.

As domestic violence has increased amid COVID-19 lockdowns, the European Commission also sought to sign a plan earlier this month to criminalize misogynistic and homophobic hate speech and violence.

Pope Francis has spoken out several times against domestic violence during the pandemic, Reuters noted.