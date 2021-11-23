Pope sends message to Mass remembering slain UK lawmaker

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — British politicians gathered Tuesday for a Mass to mourn the death of slain lawmaker David Amess, with Pope Francis sending a message calling for mourners to “combat evil with good.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, three former prime ministers and Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, joined others at Westminster Cathedral in London for the Requiem Mass for Amess, who was stabbed to death on Oct. 15 while holding a regular meeting with his constituents.

The attack, which took place in a church hall in Amess’ constituency in Leigh-on-Sea, shook Britain and raised questions about whether lawmakers need more security while carrying out their jobs. A 25-year-old man, Ali Harbi Ali, has been charged with murder and preparing acts of terrorism. He is due to enter pleas in December.

Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti read a message from the pope, who praised Amess for his “years of devoted public service guided by his strong Catholic faith.”

That is “evidenced in his deep concern for the poor and the disadvantaged, his commitment to the defence of God’s gift of life, and his efforts to foster understanding and cooperation with the Holy See in its universal mission,” Francis wrote.

The pontiff prayed that “all who honor his memory will be confirmed in the resolve to reject the ways of violence, to combat evil with good, and to help build a society of ever greater justice, fraternity and solidarity.”

Former Prime Ministers Theresa May, David Cameron and John Major sat side by side at the Mass, which followed a private funeral in Southend, in southeast England, on Monday.

Amess, 69, had served in Parliament for almost 40 years and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2015. He was a social conservative who opposed abortion, campaigned for animal rights and strongly supported Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK prime ministers pay tribute at lawmaker's funeral

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined other senior British politicians and mourners on Tuesday for a funeral mass for David Amess, a lawmaker who was murdered at a meeting with voters last month. The killing of Amess sent shockwaves through the British political system coming five years after another member of parliament (MP) was murdered on the street. Johnson, who said some Cabinet ministers had broken down in tears when he broke the news to them of Amess's death, was among those present for the service at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in London conducted by Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the most senior Catholic leader in England and Wales.

  • Monroe County Animal Control's Pets of the Week

    Max and Melody are the Pets of the Week at Monroe County Animal Control.

  • Musk chides Binance CEO on dogecoin glitch

    The cryptocurrency market has seen major fluctuations this year, often in response to Musk's tweets. Binance responded saying it is rebuilding its dogecoin wallet entirely, resulting in a delay in withdrawals that may continue for another week. Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volumes, has come under scrutiny from regulators, according to reports.

  • Sir David Amess: Ministers ‘broke down’ upon hearing of MP’s death, says Boris Johnson ahead of funeral

    A private funeral service will be held for the veteran Conserative MP, stabbed to in Southend on Monday

  • Hamas gunman kills one in Jerusalem, then shot dead

    The incident, the second attack in Jerusalem in four days, occurred near one of the gates to the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the third-holiest site in Islam. Jews revere the site as the remnant of two ancient temples.Hamas identified the gunman as one of its leaders in East Jerusalem, among areas where Palestinians seek statehood.Unlike the more moderate Palestinian Authority which governs in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, refuses permanent coexistence with Israel.

  • New social media trends leaves people terrorized inside their own homes

    A Florida family was sitting in the living room Saturday night when a man covering his face ran up to their front door and started kicking it.

  • In the 1620s, Plymouth Plantation had its own #MeToo moment

    Maids, who invariably lived with their employers, were especially vulnerable. Brownie Harris/Corbis via Getty ImagesIn the many celebrations, reflections and histories of Plymouth colony, the settlement’s gender dynamics often get short shrift. But not unlike today, men possessed power and privilege, women feared voicing their views and experiences, and the authorities debated how to respond to accusations of impropriety. Original writings about the first New England settlement that I researched

  • Fernando González, AP head of Caribbean news, dies in Cuba

    Fernando González, who spent decades covering and directing major stories for The Associated Press across Latin America, from papal visits to border skirmishes, hurricanes and hostage standoffs, has died in Havana. González, 60, died at his home early Monday after suffering a heart attack, Cuba's forensic medicine director said. Gregarious and seemingly inexhaustible, González, known for his trademark long gray ponytail, was especially strong and compassionate in crisis situations, both covering the news and tirelessly organizing help when colleagues were ill or injured.

  • Lawmakers are making critical decisions about Florida’s democracy. Where’s the public input? | Editorial

    The first round of maps are out in Florida’s redrawing of congressional and state Senate districts and, well, no one’s complaining much. Not on either side.

  • Construction on the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine project continues in south OKC

    Construction on the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine, a $40 million project, continues on SE 89, between Interstate 35 and Shields Boulevard in OKC.

  • Sinema: "I don't bend to political pressure from any party"

    Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D) addressed criticism of her negotiating tactics, saying she had been elected to "be a workhorse not a show horse," during a wide-ranging interview with local station, ABC15. Why it matters: Sinema, who rarely gives interviews, has faced criticism from some Democrats for not being more transparent about her views during negotiations for the high-profile infrastructure and social spending bills.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • Mitch Landrieu, tapped by Biden to coordinate infrastructure spending, sees racial-equity opportunity

    ‘He loves the geeky details of infrastructure and he loves bringing people together for great projects,’ says New Orleans–based historian and author Walter Isaacson.

  • Suing cops takes forever because they get 3 chances to appeal. Why should they?

    You're supposed to be able to sue for violations of your rights. But qualified immunity upends the usual process and can stall cases for years.

  • Kurt Volbeda: More thoughts on the death and resurrection of Christianity

    I continue claiming to be a faithful, resurrected Christian, despite heretical beliefs, the crime for which Jesus was convicted.

  • Germans view U.S. as most important ally again thanks to Biden

    Relations between Germany and the United States have improved substantially following the election of U.S. President Joe Biden, with Germans viewing Washington as their most important ally again, a survey showed on Monday. The poll of more than 1,100 Germans, conducted by Kantar Public for the Koerber Foundation in September and October, also revealed that for the first time in many years, a majority sees China's growing influence on the world stage as negative. Under outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany has benefited from strong business ties with China.

  • Texas congressman joins GOP race for attorney general

    U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert has joined the crowded field of Republicans mounting primary challenges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The East Texas lawmaker is the latest prominent Republican seeking to unseat his party’s incumbent in the wake of Paxton’s top deputies reporting him to the FBI last year for alleged corruption. Gohmert announced his candidacy on Twitter Monday with a fundraising request that highlighted “the latest ethical, moral, and criminal allegations" against Paxton.

  • 1 injured in expressway shooting in Forest Park: ISP

    One person was seriously injured in a shooting on the inbound side of I-290 at the Des Plaines Avenue exit Monday night, Illinois State Police said.

  • Bezos donates $100 million to Obama foundation in honor of congressman John Lewis

    As part of the gift Bezos has asked that the plaza at the Obama Presidential Center be named the John Lewis Plaza, the foundation said in a statement. A protege of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., Lewis led sit-ins to integrate all-white lunch counters, was one of the original "Freedom Riders" who integrated buses, and endured beatings by white police and mobs.

  • Here’s everything new to HBO Max in December 2021 — and what’s leaving

    WHAT'S WORTH STREAMING HBO Max will end 2021 on a decidedly early-’00s note, with the return of two iconic franchises: “The Matrix” and “Sex and the City.” “The Matrix: Resurrections” (Dec. 22) will be the last Warner Bros.

  • Supreme Court backs Tennessee in water rights dispute with Mississippi

    Mississippi sought at least $615 million in damages in a case that could have ramifications for drinking water supplies shared by other states.