Pope still working on meeting Russian Orthodox patriarch

Pope Francis reads his speech at the 'John XXIII Peace Lab' center for migrants he founded in 1971 in Hal Far, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Pope Francis prayed for the world to show more kindness and compassion to refugees as he paid tribute Sunday in Malta to the shipwrecked St. Paul and meets with migrants who, like the apostle, arrived on the Mediterranean island and were welcomed. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
NICOLE WINFIELD
·2 min read
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis said Sunday he was still working on arranging a meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, despite the leader's seeming justification for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and said he wouldn't rule out travelling to the region if it would help.

Speaking to reporters en route home from Malta, Francis said he and Patriarch Kirill were thinking of a possible location in the Middle East. But he provided no details other than to recall that they spoke by video on March 16.

Kirill has called for peace and for civilians to be spared but has seemingly justified Russia’s invasion by casting it as a “metaphysical” battle with the West and its “gay parades.”

Francis was asked what he would say to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and recalled what he had told Maltese leaders upon his arrival. In the speech, Francis blasted the “potentate” for his “infantile and destructive aggression” that he had justified under the guise of “anachronistic claims of nationalist interests.” Still, he did not name Putin in the speech.

Francis stressed that he had no immediate plans for a visit to Kyiv but that a proposal was “on the table.”

“I said the availability is always there. There is not a ‘No,’” he said. But he stressed that any such trip would have to be evaluated to see if it would help or not, or could even be done.

Francis was also asked about his health, given his clear struggles walking during the two-day trip to Malta. He used an elevator to board and descend from the plane, and at times he needed assistance getting up from his chair.

“My health is a bit capricious,” he said. “I have this problem with my knee which makes problems of mobility and walking. It’s a bit painful. But it’s getting better. At least I can move.”

He revealed that a few weeks ago, he couldn’t walk — an apparent reference to the rest ordered up by his doctors that forced the cancellation of a trip to Florence and Francis’ participation in an Ash Wednesday procession.

“We’ll see if I go back (to that),” he said. “There’s some doubt because at this age, you don’t know how it’ll end up. We’ll hope it turns out OK.”

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

