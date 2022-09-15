Pope studying Bahrain visit, looking at February for Africa

NICOLE WINFIELD
·1 min read

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis is studying a possible visit to Bahrain in November and said Thursday he is looking to reschedule his trip to South Sudan and Congo for February.

Francis told reporters en route home from Kazakhstan that his strained knee ligaments still hadn’t healed and that travelling was “difficult.” But the 85-year-old pontiff said he would undertake a next trip — a reference to a three-day visit to Bahrain in early November that is currently under study by the Vatican, spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

Francis had to cancel a planned July trip to South Sudan and Congo after his doctors said he needed more time to undergo therapy on his right knee. Francis has been using a wheelchair and cane for months since he strained the ligaments, and he was in visible pain during the three-day trip to Kazakhstan to participate in an interfaith conference.

Francis has declined to undergo surgery, saying he had a bad reaction to anesthesia when he had a chunk of his large intestine removed in July 2021.

The South Sudan leg of the Africa trip was supposed to have included the Archbishop of Canterbury as well as the moderator for the Church of Scotland. Francis said Thursday he had recently spoken with Archbishop Justin Welby “and we saw a possibility of going to South Sudan in February. And if I go to South Sudan, I’d go to Congo.”

Other papal trips expected in 2023 are closing out World Youth Day, scheduled for August in Lisbon, Portugal.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Recommended Stories

  • Vatican sought Xi-Pope meeting in Kazakhstan, China declined - source

    The Vatican told China that Pope Francis was willing to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping while both leaders where in the Kazakh capital but China said there was not enough time, a Vatican source said on Thursday. The source gave no details on how or when the Vatican approached China, with which it is involved in a delicate dialogue over the status of the Roman Catholic Church in the country. The source said the Vatican made "an expression of availability".

  • CSX railroad hires Ford executive to replace retiring CEO

    CSX has hired an auto industry executive to lead the railroad after its current CEO retires. Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX Corp. said Thursday that Joe Hinrichs will take over from Jim Foote at the end of this month. Hinrichs previously served as president of Ford Motor Co.'s global auto business.

  • Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings

    Scientists using data obtained by NASA's Cassini spacecraft and computer simulations said on Thursday the destruction of a large moon that strayed too close to Saturn would account both for the birth of the gas giant planet's magnificent rings and its unusual orbital tilt of about 27 degrees. The researchers named this hypothesized moon Chrysalis and said it may have been torn apart by tidal forces from Saturn's gravitational pull perhaps 160 million years ago - relatively recent compared to the date of the planet's formation more than 4.5 billion years ago. About 99% of the Chrysalis wreckage appears to have plunged into Saturn's atmosphere while the remaining 1% stayed in orbit around the planet and eventually formed the large ring system that is one of the wonders of our solar system, the researchers said.

  • Pope says supplying weapons to Ukraine is morally acceptable for self defence

    Pope Francis on Thursday said it was morally legitimate for nations to supply weapons to Ukraine to help the country defend itself from Russian aggression. Speaking to reporters aboard a plane returning from a three-day trip to Kazakhstan, Francis also urged Kyiv to be open to eventual dialogue, even though it may "smell" because it would be difficult for the Ukrainian side. The war in Ukraine, which Russia invaded on Feb. 24, provided the backdrop to the pope's visit to Kazakhstan, where he attended a congress of religious leaders from around the world.

  • EU lawmakers condemn China's live-fire exercises in Taiwan Strait

    Members of the European Parliament on Thursday backed a resolution condemning China's live-fire military exercises in the Taiwan Strait and calling for closer ties between the European Union and Taipei. The EU assembly said in a statement that the resolution, backed in a vote by 424 lawmakers with 14 against and 46 abstentions, also demanded that Beijing refrain from measures that could destabilise the Taiwan Strait and regional security. China deployed scores of planes and fired live missiles near Taiwan last month after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a solidarity trip to the self-ruled island.

  • The Full Story Behind Prince Harry's Military Uniform Snub at the Queen's Funeral

    Prince Harry issues statement regarding his military service and uniform.

  • There Are Plenty Of Reasons To Take Lindsey Graham’s Abortion Bill Seriously

    GOP leaders are trying to distance themselves from a bill that's in line with their party's record and position, not to mention the priorities of their base.

  • Pelosi says stock trade bill will be released in September

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sept. 14 said that a draft bill to limit stock trades by member of Congress would be brought to the House floor in September.

  • Putin-Xi talks: Russian leader reveals China's 'concern' over Ukraine

    But he also thanked President Xi for his "balanced position" on Russia's invasion.

  • Afghan refugee stabbed in the throat in unprovoked attack in Vancouver’s Chinatown

    An Afghan refugee was stabbed in the throat and chest in an unprovoked attack in Vancouver’s Chinatown. The 22-year-old victim was locking his bicycle to a street pole on Gore Avenue near East Pender Street at around 6 p.m. local time on Sunday when a man approached him from behind and stabbed him, according to Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Steve Addison.

  • G7 nations to take tougher line on trade with China

    The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to take a tougher, more coordinated stance toward China when it comes to trade, Germany’s economy minister said Thursday. After a two-day meeting with fellow G-7 officials, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck told reporters that discussions about China were part of an effort to ensure high international trade standards and to prevent Beijing from using its economic might to steamroll other nations. “The naivety toward China is over,” Habeck said, referring to Germany's own position on China.

  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer encourages boos from the crowd over the proposed 15-week federal abortion ban.

    Sen. Schumer was speaking a the White House celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. The legislation was one of the biggest pieces of legislation to come out of the Biden Administration and entailed a lot of compromise and working between Sen. Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Cinema (D-AZ) and the rest of the Senate Democrat party.

  • Josh Hawley is disturbingly wrong: The US Constitution is not based on the Bible

    Missouri’s junior senator is at the forefront of a dangerous, growing movement — white Christian nationalism — that is overtaking the Republican Party. | Editorial

  • As pope Kazakhstan visit ends, conservative critic speaks out

    NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) - Pope Francis wrapped up a trip to Kazakhstan on Thursday as one of his most outspoken critics openly questioned the value of mega faith meetings such as the one the pontiff attended, calling them "a supermarket of religions" that diminished the status of the Catholic Church. On the last day of his three-day visit Francis presided at a meeting of bishops, priests and nuns in the cathedral of the Kazakh capital. In attendance was local bishop Athanasius Schneider, an arch conservative who has often pointedly criticised the progressive pope on a host of issues.

  • Grimes Goes Creationist, Stealing Elon Musk’s Troll Thunder

    The Canadian pop star tweeted that Earth is only 4,000 years old and immediately got the attention she ordered

  • Josh Hawley says 'without the Bible, there is no America' in speech at conservative conference

    Missouri's junior senator sought to portray the Bible at the center of the United States' founding and principles in a speech this week.

  • Youngstown bishop to meet with the pope Monday

    Bishop David Bonnar of the Youngtown Diocese is in Rome as part of the newest class of bishops set to meet with the pope.

  • Triple talaq: India Muslim women in limbo after instant divorce ruling

    Five years after the Supreme Court outlawed instant Islamic divorce, how are Muslim women in India faring?

  • How many must die? Pope blasts Russia war, appeals for peace

    NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — Pope Francis told the Russian Orthodox hierarchy and other faith leaders Wednesday that religion must never be used to justify the “evil” of war, and asked at an outdoor Mass in Kazakhstan, “How many deaths will it take?” for peace to prevail in Ukraine. An increasingly frail Francis made the appeal during his first full day in the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan, where he opened a global interfaith conference and ministered to the tiny Catholic community in the majority Muslim country.

  • New York synagogue schmeared for taking lox off the menu because of overfishing

    The return of communal Saturday lunches at B’nai Jeshurun, an historic synagogue in New York City, was supposed to be a cheerful moment after years of the pandemic spent celebrating the weekly Shabbat holiday apart.