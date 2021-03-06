Pope, top Shiite cleric plead for 'peace' in historic Iraq encounter
Pope Francis holds a milestone interfaith meeting with Iraq's top Shiite Muslim cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on the second day of his historic visit to Iraq
Francis's meeting in the holy southern city of Najaf, during a whirlwind and risky tour of Iraq, marked the first time a pope has met with such a senior Shi'ite cleric.Sistani is one of the most important figures in Shi'ite Islam, both within Iraq and beyond. He wields enormous influence over politics. His edicts sent Iraqis to free polls for the first time in 2005, rallied hundreds of thousands of men to fight against Islamic State in 2014 and toppled an Iraqi government under pressure from mass demonstrations in 2019.Sistani, 90, rarely takes meetings, and has refused talks with Iraq's current and former prime ministers, according to officials close to him. Sistani agreed to meet the pope on condition that no Iraqi officials would be present, said a source in the president's office.The meeting with Francis took place at Sistani's humble home, which he has rented for decades, located along a narrow alleyway in Najaf.
Pope Francis arrived in Baghdad as he began his historic papal visit to Iraq on March 5.The Vatican said the pope met with Iraqi refugees living in Italy before flying out of Rome’s Fiumicino airport on Friday morning.Pope Francis was scheduled to meet Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and President Barham Salih on the first day of the visit. The trip is the first time a pope has visited Iraq. Credit: Vatican News via Storyful
Pope Francis is on the second day of his momentous four-day visit to Iraq. Iraqi security forces are deploying nearly 10,000 personnel to protect the pope as he embarks on his first international trip since the coronavirus pandemic. Chris Livesay reports.
Pope Francis is urging Iraq’s Muslim and Christian religious leaders to put aside animosities and work together for peace and unity during an interfaith meeting in the traditional birthplace of the Prophet Abraham, father of their faiths. Francis traveled to the ruins of Ur in southern Iraq on Saturday to reinforce his message of interreligious tolerance and fraternity during the first-ever papal visit to Iraq, a country riven by religious and ethnic divisions.
Pope Francis landed in Baghdad for what's been described as the most risky foreign trip of his time leading the Roman Catholic Church.The pontiff touched down slightly ahead of schedule at Baghdad International Airport on Friday (March 5) afternoon.He said he felt duty-bound to make the "emblematic" visit because Iraq had suffered so much for so long."It is essential to ensure the participation of all political, social, and religious groups and to guarantee the fundamental rights of all citizens. May no one be considered a second-class citizen. I encourage the strides made so far on this journey and I trust that they will strengthen tranquility and concord."The first stop was to meet Iraqi President Barham Salih at the presidential palace, where a red carpet, military band, and flock of doves greeted him.Iraq has deployed thousands of additional security personnel to protect the 84-year-old. And while he usually insists on traveling in simple and small cars, this Friday saw him in a bulletproof BMW within a massive motorcade.The country has suffered a spate of rocket and suicide bomb attacks that have raised fears for the pope’s safety.Naem Faouzi was part of a selected group of Iraqi Christians permitted to make a journey to see the pope shortly after he arrived."I never thought that I would see the Pope, honestly. It was a visit we believed to be impossible. Even though the country's conditions are poor, infrastructure is poor. (We thought) it was impossible, but it was the best surprise."Francis's whirlwind tour will take him by plane, helicopter, and possibly armored car to four cities, including areas that most foreign dignitaries are unable to reach, let alone in such a short space of time.The pope will also be making a another scheduled stop, to say Mass at a Baghdad church where militants killed 50 worshippers n 2010.
Pope Francis arrived in Baghdad as he began his historic papal visit to Iraq on March 5.Videos released by Vatican News Arabic show the pope at Our Lady of Salvation Church in Baghdad. In 2010, gunmen representing the Islamic State of Iraq attacked the church during Sunday evening Mass and killed scores of Christian worshippers. Credit: Vatican News Arabic via Storyful
ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports from Iraq on the pope’s historic visit, with high levels of security as he gives a message of peace to all Iraqis.
On the eve of his historic trip to Iraq, Pope Francis says he will visit the war-torn country as a "pilgrim of peace".
In his first public address on his history-making trip to Iraq, Pope Francis says the minority Yazidis were victims of violent "atrocities" at the hands of the Islamic State group.
Pope Francis became the first pope to step foot in Iraq, where he is spending four days calling for an end to violence. Chris Livesay shares more.
