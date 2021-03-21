Pope urges fight against organised crime as mafia milks the pandemic

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience
Philip Pullella
·2 min read

By Philip Pullella

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday urged people to fight organised crime groups such as the mafia around the world, warning that the criminals were using the COVID-19 pandemic to further enrich themselves.

In December, the Paris-based Interpol police co-ordination issued a global alert warning that organised criminal networks were targeting COVID-19 vaccines. In March, South African police seized hundreds of fake vaccines and arrested four suspects.

"Mafias are present in various part of the world and, taking advantage of the pandemic, they are enriching themselves through corruption," Francis said, speaking at his Sunday noon address on the day Italy remembers victims of organised crime.

Italian police say crime clans are using the pandemic to buy favour with poor families facing financial ruin, offering loans and food. Mob loan sharks demanding exorbitant interest rates are bailing out businesses hit by the pandemic, police say.

"These structures of sin, mafia structures, are against the gospel and mistake idolatry for faith," the pope added.

In Italy, many members of organised crime see themselves as part of a religious, cult-like group, invoking the help of saints and using religious figurines or statues in initiation rites.

The southern town of Oppido Mamertina made headlines in 2014 when locals carrying a statue of the Madonna diverted the route of a procession to pause at the home of a mob boss and tilted the statue slightly as if to kneel in a sign of respect.

"Today, let us remember all the victims and renew our commitment against mafias," Francis said.

In recent years, the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta has overtaken Sicily's Cosa Nostra as the most feared and lucrative Italian crime group, making most of its money from drug trafficking. It has spread throughout the world.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Pravin Char)

Recommended Stories

  • Turkish police frees politician after detention in assembly

    Turkish police on Sunday detained a prominent pro-Kurdish party politician who was staging a days-long protest in parliament. Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, from the Peoples’ Democratic Party, or HDP, refused to leave parliament after he was stripped of his status and immunity as lawmaker on Wednesday. The party said around 100 police officers entered parliament to detain him.

  • Thai army denies supplying rice to Myanmar forces

    Thailand’s army has denied supplying rice to units of Myanmar’s armed forces and said on Saturday any food being sent over the border was part of normal trade. Myanmar's military is facing international condemnation over a Feb. 1 coup and bloody crackdowns on protests against military rule in which nearly 250 people have been killed. Thailand has voiced concern over the bloodshed.

  • Driving downtown? Get ready to pay extra

    Congestion pricing is gathering steam as cities look for new sources of cash to replenish transit agency budgets devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Canada's CP Railway to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion betting on North American trade

    Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd on Sunday said it has agreed to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion in a cash-and-shares deal to create the first rail network connecting the United States, Mexico, and Canada, betting on a pick-up in North American trade. Shareholders of Kansas City Southern will receive 0.489 of a Canadian Pacific share and $90 in cash for each KCS common share held, the companies said in a joint statement. The deal, which has an enterprise value of $29 billion including debt, values Kansas City Southern at $275 per share, representing a 23% premium to Friday's closing price of $224.16.

  • Tested: 2021 Porsche Cayman GT4 PDK Will Set You Free

    Even in automatic form, the Cayman GT4 captures the joys of driving like almost no other car can.

  • Bureaucracy Has Conquered Schools. Joe Biden Won’t Fix It

    For over a half century, from Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society to Barack Obama’s Race to the Top to the new education package within the COVID stimulus bill under Joe Biden, well-meaning presidents have tried in vain to remake America’s public schools. Why have all their efforts failed? We blame a history of ever-increasing bureaucracy that began with Napoleon and has had no end in sight since. President Lyndon Johnson signed a Great Society bill — the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) of 1965 — to assure educational equity by funding and formalizing federal intervention into public education. ESEA has been reauthorized and amended multiple times, each creating new offices, bureaucrats, and practices, but not necessarily serving kids. In 2002, President George W. Bush signed No Child Left Behind — ESEA’s seventh reauthorization — into law to change public education as we know it, forcing schools to test students annually and reform or close unless they taught all students. Postmortems a decade later found that few failing schools reformed and fewer still closed. Instead, schools became ever more enamored with mindless test prep. Less than a decade later, President Obama’s Race to the Top (RTT) — another ESEA-related initiative — promised a near-national curriculum, the Common Core, in part to help increasingly mobile students who had to start over every time they changed schools. RTT also paid states to consider whether students actually learned anything when principals evaluated teachers, infusing some consideration of performance into pay systems previously set by seniority and whether teachers had an extra degree. None of this changed schools. The politically toxic Common Core united strange bedfellows such as teachers’ unions distrusting any national testing and conservatives distrusting any national curricula. At best, the RTT replaced teacher-evaluation schemes that had found 99 percent of teachers effective with more-rigorous schemes that found 98 percent of teachers effective. The public-school system enjoys the status of being the most layered, centralized, and massive bureaucracies in America, and federal intervention has only made things worse. As two education analysts with a combined 70 years of studying — and studying in — U.S. public schools, we see historic explanations for the past 60 years of bipartisan school-reform failure to fundamentally change school bureaucracies. This same history also suggests that the Biden administration will get schools to hire more bureaucrats, but not to actually better serve children. This bureaucratic behemoth was not created on purpose, at least not in its current form. Back in the early 19th century, America had small public schools that were run by local school committees, often located in houses of worship. It was a sensible arrangement when government was small and churches were the dominant social organizations. That dynamic began to change when, in 1843, Massachusetts state education secretary Horace Mann visited Prussia. After suffering repeated invasions by Napoleon, Prussian leaders remade their schools to instill military discipline and patriotism so that students would grow up ready to fight off foreign incursions. To do this, Prussia bureaucratized schooling, with national control of schools and teacher training. Prussia’s example inspired Mann and other American reformers. Through the mid to late 1800s, American states increasingly regulated and standardized schools, paving the way for even more bureaucratic 20th-century reforms. The district system became essential to controlling schools. Gradually spreading across the country, first informally and finally through state constitutions, school districts essentially forced the majority of students to remain in the public school to which they were assigned by virtue of their zip code. Apart from all other educational considerations, this gave schools captive consumers whom bureaucrats could now often ignore. Later state and federal governments would seek to control these monopolistic local districts to get them to pay attention, sadly compounding the problem. In the early 1900s, to copy American manufacturing, teachers’ colleges, state governments, and district-school boards began to adopt the theory of scientific management. They thus began to transform small, often female-led schools stressing academics into large education factories in which male principals bossed female teachers, who in turn batch-processed children. As Kate Rousmaniere writes in The Principal’s Office, by mid century, “it seemed to be the natural order of things that women taught and men managed” in schools. Most male principals and superintendents are former coaches, with athletic coaching providing the traditional male path for promotion into educational administration. They often stress loyalty and teamwork over academic quality. Like factories, schools exalt specialization and division of labor. Indeed, professional administrators manage teachers and children much like factories process widgets. Through the mid and late 20th century, American education developed new professions such as curriculum specialists, counselors, and school psychologists, as well as specialized teachers for special education, English as second language, and gifted and talented students. Each new profession had its own specialized bureaucracy, imposed by federal legislation such as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Federal intervention thus fostered and expanded bureaucratization. Here, we come full-circle. Many of the new specialists have come with their own specialized bureaucracies authorized by federal legislation such as ESEA Title I, Bilingual Education, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, and the Carl Perkins Career and Technical Education Act. In fact, as one of us notes in the forthcoming “Rise of a Centropoly: Good Intentions, Distorted Incentives, and the Cloaked Costs of Top-Down Reform in U.S. Public Education,” federal intervention into schools turned out to be a powerful driver of one thing: school bureaucracy and its employees. Kennesaw State University professor Benjamin Scafidi documents the public-education-staffing surge from 1950 to 2015, when the number of teachers grew more than twice as fast as student enrollments did, and the ranks of administrators and support staff rose nearly three times as fast as teachers did. From 1950 to 2006 the number of students for each school staffer fell from 19.3 to eight. With ever larger staffs, education budgets soared, but teacher pay stagnated, encouraging teachers to make more money by leaving the classroom. For men, athletic coaching offered a direct path into high-paying administrative jobs above the unglamorous work of classroom teaching. For women, new education bureaucratic professions such as “curriculum specialist” offered similar upward mobility. Now the Biden administration promises no big changes, just more bureaucrats, more mental-health counselors, and more summer-school days. The K–12 money offered in the third COVID-relief package — almost $123 billion — goes toward a laundry list of programs and services. These include addressing learning loss through summer school, after-school, or extended-day programs, or responding to students’ academic, social, and emotional needs, and any activity allowed through existing programs including Title I of ESEA, IDEA, the Adult Education and Family Literacy Act, and the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act. For years, word on the street has been that big sums of money, such as those coming from the feds, go to hiring new staff. In other words, the money simply goes toward funding more boots on the same ground. Both students and staff are chewed up by a bureaucratic machine that favors ever larger budgets, not to mention fads from self-esteem building to personalized learning that are adopted and then discarded on a regular basis, doing little other than to pad administrator resumes. Along with eroding students’ dreams and teachers’ status, over-bureaucratization has had two pernicious consequences. First, as any parent of a student with a special-education label can attest, in today’s public schools, a single child is the responsibility of multiple education professionals who do not always talk with each other, let alone with the parents. Not all focus on whether students advance academically. This may explain research findings that special education, for example, may not help students over the long term. Other vulnerable students have similar outcomes. Second, bureaucratization means that principals have little control over the other professionals working inside their buildings. In Smarter Budgets, Smarter Schools, former school superintendent Nate Levenson grouses that when coordinators of specialized programs within schools claim that federal or state statutes require a particular practice or expenditure, few know enough to argue back. With dozens or even hundreds of spending categories, it is rare that a principal understands their school budget, much less how to shift resources from what fails to what works. This machine — bureaucratization layered atop a set of government monopolies — makes it nearly impossible to change schools in order to advance academics, or anything else. That is except for one thing: the bureaucracy itself. Martha Bradley-Dorsey is a distinguished doctoral fellow in the Department of Education Reform at the University of Arkansas, where Robert Maranto is the 21st Century Chair in Leadership. Mr. Maranto served on his local school board from 2015–20.

  • Britney Spears Reveals Her Mom Sent Her an Old Video to Encourage Her to Sing 'Again'

    Who else wants to watch 'Crossroads' right now?

  • Homeland Security Secretary Says ‘Border Is Closed’ but U.S. Won’t Expel ‘Vulnerable Children’

    Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday underscored the Biden administration’s messaging to migrants that the southern border is closed, though he noted that it would not expel “vulnerable children.” Mayorkas’s comments came in response to a question by Chuck Todd on NBC’s Meet the Press regarding whether the administration had created a “market efficiency” where migrants have decided that their children have the potential to enter the U.S. if they don’t accompany them. “Our message has been straightforward and simple and it’s true: The border is closed,” Mayorkas said. “We are expelling families, we are expelling single adults and we’ve made a decision that we will not expel young vulnerable children.” “I think we are executing on our plans and quite frankly when we are finished doing so the American public will look back on this and say we secured our border and we upheld our values,” he added. Mayorkas said that though the administration has warned migrants against seeking entry to the U.S. that border officials “will not expel into the Mexican desert, for example, three orphan children.” “We are safely processing the children who do come to our border,” he said. “We strongly urge, and the message is clear, not to do so now. I cannot overstate the perils of the journey that they take.” He argued that the Trump administration had caused a number of the problems currently affecting the border by dismantling “the orderly, humane and efficient way of allowing children to make their claims under United States law in their own country.” “We are rebuilding those orderly systems both in Mexico, in close partnerships with the Mexican government, and in the countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador,” he said. Mayorkas’ comments come as the administration struggles with a rapidly deteriorating situation at the border: as of Saturday, the Border Patrol had 5,049 unaccompanied children in its custody, according to NBC News. On Tuesday, Mayorkas called the situation at the border “difficult” and noted that the U.S. is “on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.” While the statement said “poverty, high levels of violence and corruption in Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries” are to blame for the influx, and have “propelled migration to our southwest border for years,” Republicans have said it is Biden who is at fault for the surge, after he loosened immigration restrictions. Biden rescinded the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) and reinstated “catch and release.” Experts say Biden’s plan to create a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants has served as an incentive for migrants to attempt to cross the border.

  • Britney Spears Is Reportedly Considering Speaking Out In A Tell-All Interview with Oprah Winfrey

    "She doesn't feel others should tell her story," said a source close to the pop star.

  • Family Of Texas Roadhouse Founder And CEO Kent Taylor Says Death Was Result Of Suicide

    The family of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) founder and CEO Kent Taylor said his death was the result of suicide. What Happened: Taylor's family has issued a statement confirming this, according to local radio station WDRB in Louisville, Kentucky, where Texas Roadhouse is based. The family said Taylor had fought through a case of COVID-19 but then suffered symptoms afterward, including severe tinnitus. Police said Taylor's body was in a field on his property. WDRB reported that an autopsy still needs to be completed before an official cause of death is released. News of his death first came out on Friday. What's Next: Taylor founded the business in 1993 and followed a classic entrepreneurial uphill battle to make it a success. The company said its President Jerry Morgan will immediately take over the CEO role. Morgan has been with the company since 1997 and was already included in the company's succession planning. Shares of Texas Roadhouse ended down slightly on Friday at $95.71, a drop of 0.48% on the day. Photo by Dwight Burdette via Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaShort Sellers Are Increasingly Targeting SPACs: WSJFanDuel Parent Considering IPO As Investors Push For Spinoff© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Under Biden, A New Kind of Family Separation

    U.S. agents are no longer tearing children from their parents, but under the Biden administration’s policy of letting in only minors, parents are making painful decisions just on the other side of the border.

  • Trump's Club in Palm Beach Forced to Partially Close Because of COVID Outbreak

    Former President Donald Trump was forced to partially close his Mar-a-lago club in Palm Beach after several staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

  • 102-year-old World War II vet killed with axe in home invasion, California cops say

    Police said they don’t believe the accused attacker had ties to the murdered veteran.

  • Be Bold, Be Proud, Speak Up: Raising Asian American Daughters Now

    What the next generation can teach their mothers

  • Pope decries shame of racism, like 'virus' lurking in wait

    Pope Francis on Sunday denounced racism, likening it to a virus that lurks in waiting and only to emerge and show that “our supposed social progress is not as real or definitive” as people think. Francis tweeted on racism on the date that the United Nations marks as International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. The pope likened racism to a “a virus that quickly mutates and, instead of disappearing, goes into hiding, and lurks in waiting.”

  • Church of England to impose quota for clergy from BAME background

    The Church of England will introduce a quota for black and minority ethnic (BAME) clergy, roll out anti-racism training and contextualise church statues "that may cause pain or offence", a leaked report has revealed. Last year, church officials set up a taskforce to investigate racism after the Most Rev Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said during a General Synod debate that he was "sorry and ashamed… that we are still institutionally racist". The number of clergy who identify as of a UK minority ethnic background has historically been low. Of the 42 diocesan bishops across the country, the only one from a BAME background is Guli Francis-Dehqani, the Bishop of Chelmsford. According to 2019 ministry statistics, around 93.7 per cent of senior staff – a category that includes bishops, archdeacons and cathedral clergy – described themselves as being white British, a minor decrease from 2012 when the figure was 96 per cent. The leaked report has shown how the new taskforce plans to address such imbalances, with recommendations such as a 30 per cent quota for BAME clergy, an overhaul of education within CoE schools and clergy curriculum, all recruitment shortlists to include "at least one appointable UK minority ethnic candidate" and plans to "deal with" controversial statues and monuments. The report, leaked to The Spectator and entitled "From Lament to Action: Report of the Archbishops' Anti-Racism Taskforce", said there should be "one UK minority ethnic clergy elected from each region". The reforms will be funded and overseen by the creation of a Racial Justice Unit for a five-year fixed-term basis. The report is due before the Archbishops' Council next week, with a final version being published on April 22. The draft document also suggests officials must "acknowledge, repent and take decisive action to address the shameful history and legacy" of the Church's involvement in the historic transatlantic slave trade and "deal with any part of the church building that may cause pain or offence". "The Black Lives Matter movement, and in particular the dumping of the Colston statue in Bristol docks shed new light and brought needed urgency to the Church of England's consideration of its own contested heritage," it says.

  • Eagles could be a trade destination for Nick Foles as Bears look to move on from QB

    Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Nick Foles could be traded from the Bears to the Eagles to back up Jalen Hurts

  • Black CMS students suspended much more often than white classmates, data finds

    “Black students are adultified ... They’re viewed as being malicious when they’re simply being adolescents.”

  • Thousands forced to flee homes as rains near Sydney bring worst floods in 50 years

    Thousands of Australians have been forced to flee their homes after heavy rains caused some of the worst flooding in 100 years, with entire houses swept away by overflowing rivers. Emergency evacuation orders were imposed across many areas of New South Wales, on Australia's east coast, as several days of downpours caused rivers to burst their banks. The floods engulfed entire neighbourhoods, with one entire three-bedroomed home on the Manning River at Mondrook, north of Sydney, being uprooted and carried away, pictured below. The house was being rented by Sarah Soars and Joshua Edge, a couple who had been planning to get married on Saturday on the riverbanks in front of the property. They were not staying there at the time, but neighbours used mobile phones to film it being swept away by the floodwaters. "It literally floated like a houseboat, the whole house, fully intact," the co-owner of the property Peter Bowie told Australian broadcaster ABC. "It went nearly a kilometre all intact, 100 per cent." Mr Edge later told Channel Nine's Today Show: “Watching our home float past was devastating, we lost everything. Our little dog was in the house... She would have been so scared. The force of that river was unbelievable, to lift our home, it’s just unbelievable.”

  • Thousands rally at anti-Netanyahu protest ahead of vote

    Thousands of Israeli protesters rally outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, days ahead of a general election that could see the long-standing leader removed from power.