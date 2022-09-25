Pope urges Italians to have more children, welcome migrants

7
·2 min read

MATERA, Italy (AP) — Pope Francis traveled to southern Italy on Sunday to close out an Italian church congress that coincided with Italy’s national election, and delivered a message that hit on key domestic campaign issues including immigration.

Neither Francis nor his hosts referred to the vote during the open-air Mass, though Italy’s bishops conference had earlier urged Italians to cast ballots in the eagerly watched election that could bring Italy its first far-right government since World War II.

At the end of the outdoor Mass in Matera, Francis spoke off the cuff asking Italians to have more children. “I’d like to ask Italy: More births, more children,” Francis said.

Italy has one of the lowest birth rates in the world and Francis has frequently lamented its “demographic winter.”

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, who campaigned on a “God, family and homeland” mantra, has also called for Italy to reverse its demographic trends by proposing bigger financial incentives for couples to have children.

Francis also weighed in on a perennial issue in Italy, recalling that Sunday coincided with the Catholic Church’s World Day of Migrants and Refugees. Francis called for a future in which “God’s plan” is implemented, with migrants and victims of human trafficking living in peace and dignity, and for a more “inclusive and fraternal future.”

He added: “Immigrants are to be welcomed, accompanied, promoted and integrated.”

Meloni and her center-right alliance have vowed to resume a strict crackdown on migrants coming to Italy via Libyan-based smugglers. The center-left Democratic Party has among other things called for an easier path to citizenship for children of newcomers.

The Mass was celebrated by a protege of Francis, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who is head of the Italian bishops' conference and has a long affiliation with the Sant'Egidio Community, a Rome-based charity known for its outreach to migrants and the poor.

The 85-year-old Francis appeared tired during the visit, which was scheduled before Italy's snap elections were called and came a day after he made a separate day trip to the Umbrian hilltop town of Assisi. Francis has been using a cane and wheelchair this year, due to strained knee ligaments that make walking and standing difficult.

His trip to Matera, the southern Basilicata city known for its cave dwellings, underwent a slight, last-minute change due to storms that belted much of the Italian peninsula overnight: Originally scheduled to fly by helicopter Sunday morning from the Vatican’s helipad, Francis instead flew to Matera by jet from Rome’s Ciampino airport.

Recommended Stories

  • Guide to Streaming Video Services

    Here are the best sources for movies and TV seriesBy James K. WillcoxEvery year, more of us are ditching cable and satellite TV and relying on streaming services instead. In fact, in July 2022 st...

  • Hungary submits new anti-graft bills to avoid loss of EU funds

    Hungary's government submitted a second batch of anti-corruption bills to the country's parliament on Friday as Budapest ramps up efforts to avoid a loss of vital European Union funding that could damage its currency and economy. The EU's executive on Sunday recommended suspending funds worth 7.5 billion euros over what it sees as Hungary's failure to combat corruption and uphold the rule of law. Budapest has pledged to draft all the legislation agreed with Brussels after lengthy talks.

  • Kent State University issues safety alert about sexual assaults reported in two dorms

    Kent State University police are investigating two reported sexual assaults at residence halls between Sept. 14 and 18

  • Former White House Photographer Pete Souza on Serving Two Presidents and Trolling a Third

    Souza was the White House photographer for Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Few people alive have spent more time in the Oval Office.

  • 2 Pot Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    Just about all growth stocks were hammered this year. Since they peaked in the first quarter of 2021, the lack of favorable momentum toward U.S. federal legalization has taken a major toll on their stock prices. But these companies are growing revenue at a healthy rate that could make them top cannabis players by the time U.S. federal legalization happens.

  • Georgia to replace voting machines in a county after 'unauthorized access'

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office was replacing some election equipment in a south Georgia county where former officials allegedly allowed unauthorized access to allies of former President Donald Trump in the weeks after the 2020 election. The step comes after video surveillance footage made public recently showed outsiders accessing Coffee County voting machines and copying sensitive software and data. The Washington Post has reported that forensics experts working last year for pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell copied virtually every component of the voting system.

  • Drunk Chevette Driver Leaves Road And Lands On Camaro Convertible

    This drunk driving incident has left many people scratching their heads as they watch someone almost lose their life to a devastating car crash.

  • Fights over political lines have fueled the aging of America's government. But that may be changing.

    Older members of Congress have long held the upper hand when redistricting pits them against a colleague. But partisanship is changing the game.

  • Proceeds from first-ever Philadelphia Polo Classic go toward nonprofit that helps urban youth

    Marcella Baietto reports.

  • Opinion: Be assured — Iowa law protects women with miscarriages, medical emergencies

    Family Leader chief legal counsel: Doctors should be assured that they can continue to treat miscarriages and life-threatening conditions.

  • Felony court sentencings

    Hearings from Richland County Common Pleas Court

  • Mexico president reaches agreement with companies to maintain basic food prices

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he had reached an agreement with companies to maintain prices of basic food items, as inflation continues to tick up. It was a unanimous decision, he said during a regular news conference, without confirming the final number of companies involved but noting that they included producers and distributors of corn, chicken, eggs and beef. The president said earlier this week that 20 companies would take part in the meeting and would target 24 basic food items.

  • Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz campaigns at new Cumberland Apple Festival

    A recent poll from Muhlenberg College and The Morning Call shows John Fetterman with a 49 to 44 percent lead over Oz.

  • Dissident: 'Iranian women are furious' over headscarf death

    The tears come quickly to Masih Alinejad when she talks about the messages she's received in recent days from women in Iran protesting against their government after a young woman died in police custody over a violation of the country's strict religious dress code. According to a tally by The Associated Press, at least 11 people have been killed since protests began earlier this month after the funeral of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in custody after being detained by Iran's morality police.

  • Kremlin-controlled areas of Ukraine vote on joining Russia

    Voting began in Russian-held regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia. The move is seen as an excuse to annex those regions and has been widely condemned. Meanwhile in Russia, border checkpoints are teeming with young men looking to leave the country after President Vladimir Putin said he would call up 300,000 reserve troops to fight in the war. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports from Kyiv, and CBS News reporter Mary Ilyushina joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green from Latvia to discuss.

  • Judge rules in favor of U.S. Sugar purchase of Imperial, rejects antitrust concerns

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday ruled in favor of U.S. Sugar Corp's plans to buy rival Imperial Sugar Co, rejecting a Justice Department argument that the proposed deal would drive up the price of sugar for households as well as for food and soda makers. The Justice Department said in a lawsuit filed last November that the $315 million deal would give some 75% of refined sugar sales in the U.S. southeast to U.S. Sugar, owner and member of a cooperative with three other companies, and American Sugar Refining, which sells under the Domino brand. U.S. Sugar said in a statement that it was "pleased" with the decision.

  • 'History happening as we bury a legend': Motorcycle mourners pay tribute to Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger

    It's been a constant roar of motorcycles revving their motors as mourners make their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway. Thousands turned out on two wheels for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83. The Modesto native died in June after a brief battle with cancer. Barger is credited with creating the first Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957. "History, history, history happening in Stockton right now," said Anthony Serna. "Bury a legend, bury a legend. RIP Sonny Barger."

  • How to find out exactly what you're owed when your flight is canceled, delayed

    A new Department of Transportation tool shows what airlines owe travelers for flight disruptions within their control. Here's how it works.

  • CDC now tracking rise of BF.7 and BA.2.75 COVID variants nationwide

    The BA.5 variant from the summer wave of cases has now fallen to 83.1% of new infections.

  • Trump allies create a new super PAC called MAGA Inc.

    Top allies of former President Donald Trump are creating a new super PAC that's expected to serve as the main vehicle for his midterm spending and could become a key part of his campaign infrastructure should he move forward with a 2024 White House run.