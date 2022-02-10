Pope visits Malta in April after virus postponed 2020 trip

FILE - Pope Francis arrives to attend his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, on Jan. 26, 2022. Pope Francis' first foreign trip of the year is to the Mediterranean island nation of Malta, the Vatican said Tuesday in announcing an April 2-3 trip that had originally been scheduled for 2020 but was postponed because of the pandemic. Francis, 85, will visit the main island cities of Valletta, Rabat and Floriana as well as the island of Gozo. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pope Francis
    Pope Francis
    Religious leader

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis' first foreign trip of the year is to the Mediterranean island nation of Malta, the Vatican said Tuesday in announcing an April 2-3 trip that had originally been scheduled for 2020 but was postponed because of the pandemic.

Francis, 85, will visit the main island cities of Valletta, Rabat and Floriana as well as the island of Gozo. Further details were to be released later.

Migration is expected to be a theme of Francis' visit, given Malta has been a flashpoint in Europe's longstanding migration debate.

Though small, Malta has produced two high-ranking Catholic churchmen who are close advisers to Francis: the former bishop of Gozo, Cardinal Mario Grech, is now based at the Vatican and is spearheading Francis' unprecedented two-year consultation of rank-and-file Catholics on the future of the church.

Valletta Archbishop Charles Scicluna, meanwhile, is a top adviser on clergy sexual abuse.

Francis had been due to visit Malta in May 2020, but the trip was put off after Italy became the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

The Vatican hasn't announced any other trips for 2022, but he has had longstanding plans to visit South Sudan, and there is talk of a possible stop in Congo. In addition, Francis has said he hopes to visit Lebanon soon, though conditions there will determine if he can make the trip this year. There had been rumors of a visit to Indonesia, East Timor and Papua New Guinea in 2020, but the pandemic put that trip off, and the continued waves of infections might rule out a rescheduled trip for this year.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil futures settle higher, but U.S. prices hold below the $90 mark

    Oil futures climbed on Wednesday, but U.S. benchmark prices settled below their highest levels of the session. The resumption of indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran likely "contributed to the recent weakness in prices," but the countries remain "a long way short of any sort of agreement that might bring about new supply," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. This may "constrain any dips" in oil prices, along with declines in U.S. crude inventories," he said. West Tex

  • Indian food delivery firm Zomato's loss narrows on one-time gain

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd reported a smaller third-quarter loss on Thursday, helped by a one-time gain, while revenue jumped due to increased demand for restaurant meals. Zomato's dining out business, which offers customers discounts and offers when they eat out at partner restaurants, strengthened as eateries and bars reopened due to a fall in COVID-19 cases during the quarter, while the company's core food delivery business continued to grow. "The revival of in-restaurant dining (in the third quarter) led to some green shoots in our dining-out ad-sales business," the Gurugram-based firm said in a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/33eIov4.

  • Hong Kong's zero-covid approach meets growing frustration

    Hong Kong residents expressed growing frustration Thursday after new, tighter coronavirus restrictions went into effect, imposed by city leaders in line with Beijing’s zero-COVID policy. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam ordered new strict measures to take effect Thursday as the highly-contagious omicron variant of the virus causes record daily cases. Such measures are part of Hong Kong’s effort to align itself with mainland China’s “zero-COVID” policy, which aims to totally stamp out outbreaks, even as infection numbers continue to rise and other countries shift their approach to living with the virus.

  • Gold range-bound as investors brace for U.S. inflation data

    Gold prices were stuck in a tight range on Thursday as investors cautiously awaited U.S. inflation data that could offer fresh clues about the pace of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.2% to $1,833.80. "I think the dollar is going to weaken off despite yields going higher because every other central bank is raising interest rates ... to defend against inflation," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

  • U.S. Capitol riot probe hits Trump trade adviser Navarro with subpoena

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol announced on Wednesday it had subpoenaed former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, a key player in then-President Donald Trump's effort to overturn his election defeat. The House of Representatives committee said it is seeking records and deposition testimony from Navarro who, according to public reporting, interviews and his own book, was involved in efforts to delay Congress' certification of the 2020 election. "Mr. Navarro appears to have information directly relevant to the Select Committee's investigation into the causes of the Jan. 6 attack on the capitol," Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee's Democratic chairman, said in a statement.

  • Murphy lifting NJ COVID mask mandate forces Jersey Shore parents, schools to choose

    Several district leaders in Monmouth and Ocean counties said students in their schools will be allowed to drop masks, but others aren't sure.

  • Russian air defence systems take position in Belarus

    It is part of final preparation for the start of large scale military exercises. Earlier on Tuesday (February 8), the Defence Ministry published a video of two long-range Tu-22M3 bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces patrolled in the airspace of Belarus. Russia and Belarus will hold joint exercises called 'Allied Resolve 2022' on February 10 to train to repel an attack on the southern borders of their alliance.The new deployment and planned exercises are taking place at a time when tensions are high between Russia and the West over Russia's massing of troops near its border with Ukraine.NATO has called the joint exercises the biggest deployment to Belarus since the Cold War

  • ‘Pioneer Woman’ star Ree Drummond reveals the secrets behind her 55-pound weight loss: ‘I had to start’

    "Pioneer Woman" star Ree Drummond was motivated by her daughter's wedding to transform her lifestyle and embark on a weight loss journey.

  • Analysis-Kremlin watchers detect signs Putin wants to defuse Ukraine crisis

    Behind his latest outbursts against NATO and doomsday warnings to the West, there are tentative signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin is keen to avoid an escalation of the Ukraine crisis and seek some form of accommodation with the West. In the early hours of Tuesday, Putin warned for the second time in a week that European countries would automatically be drawn into a war with Russia in which "there will be no winners" if Ukraine joined NATO and then tried to recapture the Crimean peninsula that Russia seized from it in 2014. But at the Kremlin news conference that ended after 1 a.m., he also said dialogue was not over, that some proposals from the United States and NATO were worth discussing, and that Russia would do "everything to find compromises that suit everyone".

  • Senegal is handing out millions in money and land to its historic soccer champions

    The mood in Senegal after its men’s soccer team won the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) for the first time on Feb. 6 has been close to ecstasy. It has spread beyond the capital city Dakar to communities in the US where Senegalese live, like Harlem in New York. Following their victory over Egypt, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mané, and their teammates were treated to a grand welcome at home, helped by the declaration of a public holiday on the Monday after the final.

  • Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.

    Between calculus and European history classes at a West Virginia public high school, 16-year-old Cameron Mays and his classmates were told by their teacher to go to an evangelical Christian revival assembly. When students arrived at the event in the school's auditorium, they were instructed to close their eyes and raise their arms in prayer, Mays said. The Huntington High School junior sent a text to his father.

  • Japan's Shinto religion is going global and attracting online followers

    A Shinto priest performs a ritual at an altar. Leo Laporte/flickr, CC BY-NC-SAAmerican Kit Cox, 35, works as an electrical engineer and enjoys biking and playing piano. But what some might consider surprising about Cox, who was raised as Methodist, is that she practices the Japanese religion known as Shinto. While Cox’s interest in Shinto was originally sparked by her love for Japanese popular culture and media, Shinto practice is not just a phase or fad for her. For over 15 years, she has vener

  • Benedict woes come as German church reform pressure rises

    A report on decades of clergy sexual abuse in Germany that shone an unflattering spotlight on retired Pope Benedict XVI has added to already strong pressure for Germans to reconsider Catholic rules on issues including homosexuality and women’s roles, creating a mounting sense of impatience. The latest flare-up of the sexual abuse scandal in the German church, one of the world's richest, comes as a trailblazing reform process launched in 2019 in response to the abuse crisis begins to call for concrete changes. The “Synodal Path,” which brings together Catholic bishops and lay representatives, approved at an assembly last week calls to allow blessings for same-sex couples, married priests and the ordination of women as deacons.

  • Carrollton church employees arrested, accused in 2018 sexual assault of 14-year-old girl

    A North Texas church teacher and an office assistant are accused in the sexual assault of a girl in 2018, Carrollton police said.

  • Vatican names new Louisville archbishop, who has history of fighting 'grave sin of racism'

    Bishop Shelton Fabre, a Louisiana native, has been announced as the new archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Louisville.

  • Danny Masterson Loses Bid to Toss Felony Rape Case

    Judge finds Masterson's accusers "credible," rejects claims the court improperly considered Scientology doctrine before sending the actor to criminal trial next August

  • Ministry affiliated with Duggar family falls from grace

    Bill Gothard, founder of the Institute in Basic Life Principles, which is affiliated with Duggar family, was forced out over harassment allegations.

  • Student heckled amid Indian state school hijab ban

    Muskan Khan is a female Muslim student who became an internet sensation in India. She was seen chanting "God is great" to counter a crowd of students with saffron shawls, typically worn by Hindus, who support a hijab ban."Every religion has freedom, India is a unity…every religion has freedom. They are following their culture and I am following my culture. They should let us follow our culture and not raise any obstacle."India's southern Karnataka state ordered schools and colleges to shut for three days on Tuesday (February 8) after protests erupted in response to some institutions refusing entry to students wearing the hijab, citing an education ministry order.Majority of Karnataka state is Hindu and 12% of the population is Muslim. It is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party.The education minister of the state B.C. Nagesh said school dress codes had been set after reviewing court decisions from across the country to ban the hijab at educational institutions. Opposition parties and critics accuse the government at federal and state level of discriminating against religious minorities and running the risk of stoking violence. Modi defended his record and says his economic and social policies benefit all Indians. The Karnataka High Court will hear a petition in the case on Wednesday, as per media reports.

  • Australian MP in emotional plea over religion bill

    Stephen Jones cites his son and late gay nephew, urging lawmakers not to rush legislation through.

  • Karnataka hijab row: Judge refers issue to larger bench

    Schools and colleges are shut after massive protests over Muslim women wearing headscarves in class.