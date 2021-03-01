Pope warned by health experts over Iraq visit

Infectious disease experts are expressing concern about Pope Francis’s upcoming trip to Iraq, given a sharp rise in coronavirus infections there, a fragile health care system and the unavoidable likelihood that Iraqis will crowd to see him.

