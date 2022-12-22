Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them

3
NICOLE WINFIELD
·4 min read

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis warned Vatican bureaucrats on Thursday to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an “elegant demon” that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.

Francis used his annual Christmas greeting to the Roman Curia to again put the cardinals, bishops and priests who work in the Holy See on notice that they are by no means beyond reproach and are, in fact, particularly vulnerable to evil.

Francis told them that by living in the heart of the Catholic Church, “we could easily fall into the temptation of thinking we are safe, better than others, no longer in need of conversion.”

“Yet we are in greater danger than all others, because we are beset by the 'elegant demon,' who does not make a loud entrance, but comes with flowers in his hand,” Francis told the churchmen in the Hall of Blessings of the Apostolic Palace.

Francis has long used his Christmas address for an annual dressing down of Vatican bureaucrats, taking them through a typical Jesuit-style “examination of conscience” to help them repent in the run-up to Christmas.

His most blistering critique came in 2014, when he listed the “15 ailments of the Curia” that some suffered, including the “terrorism of gossip,” ″spiritual Alzheimer’s” and of living “hypocritical” double lives. The following year, Francis offered an antidote to the sins by listing the “catalog of virtues” he hoped they would instead follow, including honesty, humility and sobriety.

This year was similar in tone, but Francis appeared to also want to take broader aim at arch-conservatives and traditionalists who have become the pope's biggest critics. Francis blasted their way of living the faith, insisting that being Catholic doesn't mean following a never-changing set of dicta but is rather a “process of understanding Christ’s message that never ends, but constantly challenges us."

“True heresy consists not only in preaching another gospel, as Saint Paul told us, but also in ceasing to translate its message into today’s languages and ways of thinking,” Francis said.

Traditionalist Catholics have denounced Francis’ emphasis on mercy and openness to doctrinal wiggle room on issues such as sacraments for divorced and civilly remarried Catholics. Some have even gone so far as to accuse him of heresy for some of his gestures and preaching, including allowing “pagan” statues in the Vatican.

Francis dedicated the bulk of his speech this year to the need to be vigilant about the work of the devil, picking up a theme he recently discussed during his weekly catechism lessons with the general public.

He told the Vatican bureaucrats it’s not enough to merely condemn evil or root it out, since it often comes back in different guises, stronger than before. Francis used the term “we” repeatedly, suggesting he includes himself among those in the Vatican who must remain mindful of the devil in their midst.

“Before, it appeared rough and violent, now it shows up as elegant and refined,” he warned. “We need to realize that and once again to unmask it. That is how these ‘elegant demons’ are: they enter smoothly, without our even being conscious of them," he said.

Francis told the story of a 17th century convent where the superior, Mother Angelica, had charismatically reformed herself and her monastery after evil crept in, but the devil came back in the form of a rigid faith.

“They had cast out the demon, but he had returned seven times stronger, and under the guise of austerity and rigor, he had introduced rigidity and the presumption that they were better than others,” Francis warned.

Some of Francis' critics themselves were in the audience along with his supporters. Returning to the annual Christmas ceremony was Cardinal Angelo Becciu, whom Francis fired in 2020 and stripped of his rights as a cardinal after the pope accused him of financial misconduct.

Becciu is currently on trial, along with nine other people, in the Vatican criminal court and denies wrongdoing. Francis recently allowed him to resume participating in Vatican ceremonies, a sign the pope thinks he perhaps jumped the gun in sanctioning Becciu before a court ruled on his guilt or innocence.

Recommended Stories

  • ISS Dodges Space Junk With Damaged ‘Life Boat’ Parked Outside

    A chunk of Russian space junk came uncomfortably close to the International Space Station early Wednesday, resulting in a debris avoidance maneuver. Routine stuff—except for the fact that three crew members would’ve been forced to escape inside a potentially damaged Soyuz spacecraft had an evacuation of the ISS been necessary.

  • 20-year church abuse probe ends with monsignor's quiet plea

    Twenty years after city prosecutors convened a grand jury to investigate the handling of priest-abuse complaints within the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia, the tortuous legal case came to an end with a cleric's misdemeanor no contest plea in a near-empty City Hall courtroom. Monsignor William Lynn, 71, had served nearly three years in state prison as appeals courts reviewed the fiery three-month trial that led to his felony child endangerment conviction in 2012. In the end, they said Lynn could end the two-decade ordeal by pleading no contest to a charge of failing to turn over records to the 2002 grand jury.

  • Tracy Tutor on Fredrik Eklund leaving Million Dollar Listing: 'There's not a whole lot of love lost there'

    Tracy Tutor is excited for the next chapter of "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles." Gibson Johns interviews the real estate power player about the new 14th season of the Bravo hit, including its smaller cast this season, which includes just her, Josh Altman and Josh Flagg. She shares her reaction to Fredrik Eklund, David Parnes and James Harris exiting the show, her dynamic with the Joshes and how the market affects things this season. They also discuss Tracy's relationships with her daughters, her experience at BravoCon and how Josh Flagg's divorce impacts everything this season.

  • What does it mean to live in an ‘ingredient household’?

    Did you grow up in an "ingredient household" or a "ready-made household?"

  • Incoming GOP congressman George Santos appears to have lied about his job history, educational background, and even possibly his home address. But House Republicans have no incentive to stop him from taking office.

    The information Santos gave voters about his past doesn't add up. It's still not grounds to keep him from holding office next congressional session.

  • Arizona judge allows GOP lawsuit over AG election to proceed

    An Arizona judge ruled Tuesday that Republican Abraham Hamadeh can proceed with his lawsuit challenging the results of the election for attorney general, which he lost in one of the closest elections in state history. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled that Hamadeh can attempt to prove his case during a trial scheduled for Friday. Under Arizona law, he faces the high bar of proving not just that election officials erred but that he would have won without their misconduct.

  • Buffalo, New York sues gun makers, accusing industry of fueling violence

    The upstate New York city of Buffalo on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in state court accusing major gun manufacturers of fueling violence through irresponsible marketing and sales practices. Defendants in the lawsuit include Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, Beretta USA Corp, Bushmaster Firearms Industries Inc, Colt's Manufacturing Co LLC and Glock Inc. The city is seeking an unspecified money award to combat gun violence.

  • Jake Tapper's daughter says she "almost died" after misdiagnosis

    "I got sicker and my skin started turning a pale green. As Monday turned into Tuesday, I was only given Tylenol for my pain," she said in an op-ed for CNN.

  • Keshi warns 'performers aren't circus animals' after concertgoer's hurled object injures his eye

    Vietnamese American singer-songwriter Keshi was left injured after a small object hit him in the face in Honolulu. On Monday, Keshi was performing in Honolulu for the final stop of his “HEAVEN/HELL” tour when he was struck by something that caused him to stumble onstage and clutch his face. The object, which was revealed to be a bracelet, left visible marks around Keshi’s left eye.

  • When fishing boats go dark at sea, they're often committing crimes – we mapped where it happens

    Workers flood a Vietnamese-flagged boat caught operating illegally off West Kalimantan, Indonesia on May 4, 2019 in order to sink it. AP Photos/William PasaribuIn January 2019, the Korean-flagged fishing vessel Oyang 77 sailed south toward international waters off Argentina. The vessel had a known history of nefarious activities, including underreporting its catch and illegally dumping low-value fish to make room in its hold for more lucrative catch. At 2 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Oyang 77 turned off

  • ‘Tired of funerals and crying:’ Metro mayor calls for stricter gun licenses, background checks

    The mayor made those statements outside the funeral of her nephew, 31-year-old Corey Brooks.

  • Hearses queue at Beijing crematorium, even as China reports no new COVID deaths

    Dozens of hearses queued outside a Beijing crematorium on Wednesday, even as China reported no new COVID-19 deaths in its growing outbreak, sparking criticism of its virus accounting as the capital braces for a surge of cases. Experts say China could face more than a million COVID deaths next year. The head of the World Health Organization said it is concerned about the spike in infections and is supporting the government to focus on vaccinating those at the highest risk.

  • This Stateless Refugee Has To Be Deported, But He Has Nowhere To Go

    Motaz Alhelou is one of at least 200,000 people who are currently in the U.S. but don’t have a country to call their own.

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy delivered historic speech to Congress at a crucial moment in Ukraine war: 'Ukraine is alive'

    Zelensky addressed Congress on Wednesday, thanking US politicians for their assistance and aid, while invoking his country's need for further help.

  • Woman who used pepper spray on 2 men, shot later while driving, police say

    Police are still investigating.

  • The factory behind the White House ornament

    The same family-owned business has manufactured the White House Christmas ornament for more than 4 decades. The collector’s item helps raise funds for the White House Historical Association to preserve the White House while teaching about presidential history. Ed O’Keefe has more.

  • Trump to Challenge NY Sex-Abuse Law as Unconstitutional

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is planning to argue that a New York law temporarily allowing people to sue over alleged sexual abuse that may have occurred decades earlier is unconstitutional. Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringChina's Covid Tsunami Could Spa

  • DTE, metro Detroit families prepare for major holiday storm

    People across Metro Detroit are preparing for the major winter storm expected later this week. Energy companies are also preparing. DTE says they have emergency crews ready to deploy to keep power on.

  • Islamic police raid 'gay wedding' in Nigeria's Kano city

    Nearly 20 guests have been detained, but the couple who planned to marry are on the run.

  • Trump will challenge NY sex abuse law in writer's defamation lawsuit

    (Reuters) -Donald Trump plans to argue that a New York law allowing a writer to sue the former U.S. president over claims that he raped her decades ago is unconstitutional, according to a court filing. Lawyers for Trump said in a filing made on Monday in Manhattan federal court that they would move to dismiss the lawsuit filed last month by E. Jean Carroll in part on grounds that the law spurred by the #MeToo movement is invalid. Trump has denied Carroll's claim that he raped her in a dressing room in a Bergdorf Goodman department store 27 years ago.