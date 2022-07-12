Pope: I wouldn't live in Vatican or Argentina if I retire

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pope Francis
    Pope Francis
    Religious leader
  • Pope Benedict XVI
    Pope Benedict XVI
    Pope of the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis said he would not live in the Vatican or return to his native Argentina if and when he ever retires, but would instead like to find a church in Rome where he could continue hearing confessions.

“I’m the bishop of Rome, in this case the emeritus bishop of Rome,” Francis said in an interview segment with Spanish-language broadcaster TelevisaUnivision that aired Tuesday.

Francis, 85, denied he was planning to retire any time soon but repeated that “the door is open” after Pope Benedict XVI in 2013 became the first pope in 600 years to step down.

While having a retired pope on hand has gone well, the Vatican needs to better regulate the figure of an emeritus pope, Francis said in the interview.

Some cardinals and canon lawyers have long questioned Benedict’s decisions in retirement, including his continuing to wear the white cassock of the papacy and keeping his papal name, Benedict, rather than reverting back to his birth name, Joseph Ratzinger.

They say those choices and Benedict's continued presence in the Vatican created confusion among the faithful and enabled Francis’ traditionalist critics to use Benedict as a conservative point of reference, threatening the unity of the Catholic Church.

“The first experience went rather well because he’s a saintly and discreet man, and he handled it well," Francis said of Benedict in the interview. "But in the future, things should be delineated more, or things should be made more explicit.”

“I think for having taken the first step after so many centuries, he gets 10 points. It’s a marvel,” Francis added.

Francis said he would also step if the time was right before he died while still serving, “if I survive." He answered “surely no” when asked if he would live in the Vatican as a retired pope or would return to Argentina, and said “maybe” when it was suggested that he might take up residence in the Basilica of St. John Lateran, which is the traditional seat of the bishop of Rome.

He recalled that he had planned to retire as archbishop of Buenos Aires at the time of the 2013 conclave that resulted in him becoming pope. Francis said he had prepared a nice apartment in Buenos Aires where he could continue hearing confessions at a nearby church and visiting the sick at a hospital.

“This is what I thought for Buenos Aires. I think this scenario, if I survive until a resignation – it’s possible I might die before - … I’d like something like this,” he said.

The interview covered other topics. On whether Catholic politicians who support abortion rights should continue receiving the sacraments, Francis repeated it was a matter of conscience for elected officials to work out for themselves. While the Catholic Church opposes abortion, Francis added that priests and bishops should remain pastors.

“When a pastor loses the pastoral dimension, he creates a political problem,” Francis said, referring to the “polarized” debate in the United States concerning President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, both Catholics who support abortion rights.

U.S. bishops considered rebuking Biden for his support of abortion rights, but ultimately backed off a formal rebuke. Pelosi’s bishop, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, has barred her from receiving Communion in his archdiocese, though she recently received Communion during a papal mass at the Vatican's St. Peter's Basilica.

Asked what such Catholic politicians should do, Francis said: “I leave it to his conscience and that he speaks to his bishop, his pastor, his parish priest, about that inconsistency.”

Recommended Stories

  • God's will or ecological disaster? Mexico takes aim at Mennonite deforestation

    Here, in the state of Campeche on the Yucatan Peninsula at the northern edge of the Maya Forest, the Mennonites say they live to traditional pacifist values and that expanding farms to provide a simple life for their families is the will of God. In the eyes of ecologists and now the Mexican government, which once welcomed their agricultural prowess, the Mennonites' farms are an environmental disaster rapidly razing the jungle, one of the continent's biggest carbon sinks and a home to endangered jaguars. Smaller only than the Amazon, the Maya Forest is shrinking annually by an area the size of Dallas, according to Global Forest Watch, a non-profit organisation that monitors deforestation.

  • Cancer fears plague residents of US region polluted by ‘forever chemicals’

    Exposure to harmful PFAS remains almost impossible to escape – particularly for the people of the Cape Fear River basin

  • Aggressors claim Russian soldier has been beaten up in Crimea for wearing clothes marked with a Z

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Monday, 11 July 2022, 22:58 Unknown assailants have beaten up a Russian serviceman in the city of Sudak, in the southeast of occupied Crimea, for wearing clothes marked with the letter Z.

  • Many struggle to find a doctor to tie their tubes. Roe's overturn may make it harder

    Tubal ligations are a way for people to permanently stop the risk of pregnancy. However, some are told they are too young or need a husband's consent.

  • Russian invaders trying to prevent Ukrainian forces' offensive in the south

    Invading Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on holding their front line in the South Buh area, and preventing offensives by Ukraine’s army, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a Facebook post on July 12.

  • U.S. envoy sees 'consequential shift' in NATO, Asia ties amid China challenges

    The recent attendance by four Asia Pacific leaders at the NATO summit reflects a "consequential shift" in the U.S. transatlantic security partnership which Washington seeks to expand to better counter China, a senior U.S. diplomat told Reuters. In an interview in Seoul, Derek Chollet, counselor of the U.S. Department of State who serves as a senior policy advisor to Secretary Antony Blinken, said he sees "great potential" for cooperation between South Korea and NATO, built on previous exchanges including global efforts to help Ukraine and European countries joining RIMPAC military exercises in Asia.

  • Saudi Arabia's powerful prince unbowed by Western uproar

    U.S. President Joe Biden, who has accused the prince of ordering Khashoggi's murder and said Saudi Arabia should be made a pariah, will visit the oil-producing kingdom on Friday hoping for a respite from soaring global petroleum prices. He follows in the footsteps of European leaders who condemned the 2018 killing of Khashoggi by a Saudi hit squad in Istanbul but accept they cannot ignore the global energy giant and its de facto ruler. Only 36 years old and nominally still waiting to inherit power from his elderly father King Salman, the prince has already stamped his mark on the kingdom and the Middle East.

  • 'It wouldn’t be my choice for judge': Senate Democrats slam Biden's planned anti-abortion pick

    The strong reaction from Senate Democrats suggested Biden's own party could block the judicial nomination of Chad Meredith if he's nominated.

  • China complains to Japan about Taiwan vice president at Abe funeral

    China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday its embassy in Japan had lodged "stern representations" with the government there about Taiwan Vice President William Lai attending the funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. Lai visited Japan in what a Japanese official described as a private visit to pay his respects as a friend of Abe's, a move that was always likely to upset Beijing which considers democratically ruled Taiwan its own territory with no right to the trappings of a state.

  • Director of Roskosmos Rogozin posts picture of Sarmat nuclear missile, again says it will be serially produced

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 12 JULY, 10:17 Dmitrii Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, has said that Russia is preparing for serial production of the Sarmat nuclear missile. Source: Rogozin on Telegram Quote from Rogozin: "Sarmat.

  • Mexico's Mennonites: God's work or environmental disaster?

    STORY: Location: Valle Nuevo, MexicoThis is a Mennonite community in southern Mexicotoiling the land in the name of their Christian faith.Their agricultural prowess was once welcomed here.But now, both ecologists and the Mexican governmentsee Mennonites' ranches as an environmental disaster,for rapidly razing the Maya Forest to plant their crops.Smaller only than the Amazon, the Maya Forest is one of the continent's biggest carbon sinksand home to endangered jaguars.According to non-profit Global Forest Watch, it’s shrinking by an area the size of Dallas every year.Mennonites first arrived here from Canada in the early 1900s, in search of land and isolation.Tracing their roots to 16th century Germany, they still speak ‘Plautdietsch’a blend of Low German, Prussian dialects and Dutch.The Mennonites say they live by traditional pacifist valuesand that expanding farmland to provide a simple life for their families is the will of God.But despite shunning electricity and other modern amenities,their farming has evolved to include bulldozers, chainsaws, tractors and harvesters.The government is now pressuring the Mennonites to shift to more sustainable practices.According to research, Mennonites in Campeche embraced the use of genetically modified soy in the 2000sand glyphosate weedkiller 'Roundup', designed to work alongside GMO crops.Local farmers like Francisco Collo Caamal worry about the repercussions for the surrounding environment.FARMER, FRANCISCO COLLO CAAMAL, SAYING:“We don’t like to see other people from other nations or communities coming and to see they destroy the mountains and the jungle that provides us and the fields with life and fresh air. They come with machinery and fumigate soils, and contaminate soils with fertilizers.”One 2017 study found that property owned by Mennonites in Campechehad rates of deforestation four times higher than non-Mennonite properties.Carlos Tucuch is the head of the National Forestry Commission in Campeche.[Carlos Tucuch, Head / National Forestry Commission in Campeche]“Campeche shamefully ranks first in deforestation in the country, and this is very worrisome and serious. Overall it's boosted now that the fellow Mennonites are coming in search of new cropping areas. They open new farmlands, and this has contributed to our leading position in deforestation.”Despite a deal between the Mexican government and some Mennonite communities,ongoing land clearance was visible in two villages visited by Reuters in February and May.A lawyer representing some Mennonite communities said they felt attacked and scapegoated by the government's efforts.Groups including palm oil farmers and cattle ranchers also engage in widespread land clearance,although data on how much each group is driving deforestation versus others is not readily available.Mennonite leaders are seeking a proposal from the government that won't cut their production dramatically.Higher yields means more income to support large families, which can commonly hold 10 children.The fear is organic methods will not be successful.Still, some have faith.One Mennonite leader said “If the government shuts us down. God will open for us.”

  • Harry and Meghan Will Use Mandela Day Speech to Relaunch Brand After Jubilee Humiliation

    Karwai Tang/WireImageRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry will relaunch his career as a global humanitarian with a keynote address to the United Nations in New York next week to mark Nelson Mandela day.The livestream of the event Monday is likely to attract huge attention, and Harry’s presence will inject a dose of glamor into usually dry U.N. proceedings.Appearing with his wife Meghan alo

  • US rejects 'Serbian world' advocated by Serbian minister

    A senior Serbian minister on Monday advocated the creation of a “Serbian world” that would unite all Serbs in the Balkans into a single state, rejecting a U.S. warning that such calls could fuel tensions in the still-volatile region rocked by bloody wars in the 1990s. “I dream of the unification of Serbs, just as all my ancestors dreamed of it,” Serbia's Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said.

  • This galaxy was already grown-up and spinning 13.3 billion years ago!

    A galaxy so distant we see it practically at the edge of the observable Universe has been seen to act like a more fully grown galaxy: Observations show it’s rotating, spinning in a way similar to our own Milky Way, despite us seeing it as it was just 500 million years after the Big Bang! The galaxy is called MACS1149-JD1 — or just JD1 for short — and its light took about 13.3 billion years to reach us. Given the Universe is only about 13.8 billion years old, we see this galaxy as it was when it

  • Half of GOP Voters Ready to Leave Trump Behind, Poll Finds

    As Donald Trump weighs whether to open an unusually early White House campaign, a New York Times/Siena College poll shows that his post-presidential quest to consolidate his support within the Republican Party has instead left him weakened, with nearly half the party’s primary voters seeking someone different for president in 2024 and a significant number vowing to abandon him if he wins the nomination. By focusing on political payback inside his party instead of tending to wounds opened by his

  • Chevrolet Bolt EV to disappear from lineup as new technology rolls out

    Before GM had its Ultium platform, it put the Chevy Bolt on a BEV2 platform. As new EVs are on Ultium, there's an expiration plan for the Bolt.

  • Pakistan's largest city flooded in latest bout of torrential rain

    Torrential rains caused widespread flooding and damage in Pakistan's financial capital Karachi on Monday, even inundating the business district, officials said. Most underpasses were flooded and there was nowhere to pump the flood waters out to, the chief minister for Sindh province, Murad Ali Shah told reporters. One death had been confirmed in the latest spell of Monsoon rains, adding to the 29 reported since they began last month.

  • Japan’s Unification Church confirms mother of alleged Abe assassin was a member, raising questions about possible motivation

    But Abe's assassination has stunned residents of a country where gun violence is almost unheard of.

  • ‘The View’ Hosts Mock Brett Kavanaugh for Fleeing Morton’s Steakhouse With Protestors Outside: ‘Let Me Take Out My Little Violin’

    "He was not at risk, he was not in danger," Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out

  • Assassin may have killed Abe as revenge against religious group that bankrupted his mother

    Assassin may have killed Abe as revenge against religious group that bankrupted his mother