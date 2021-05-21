The popemobile is going electric for the first time, thanks to EV maker Fisker

The popemobile is going electric for the first time, thanks to EV maker Fisker
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Annabelle Williams
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
fisker ocean papal transport rear_okextf
Fisker

  • Pope Francis approved plans for a new electric popemobile made by Fisker.

  • The modified Ocean SUV will feature an all-glass cupola for maximum visibility

  • When Pope Francis took over the papacy he opted for a Hyundai popemobile.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Fisker, an American electric car startup, reached an agreement with the Vatican to design a new electric popemobile for Pope Francis.

Co-founders Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker held a private audience with Pope Francis in Vatican City to show him the designs for a modified version of the company's Ocean SUV, the company said.

"I got inspired reading that Pope Francis is very considerate about the environment and the impact of climate change for future generations," Henrik Fisker said in a press release. "The interior of the Fisker Ocean papal transport will contain a variety of sustainable materials, including carpets made from recycled plastic bottles from the ocean."

Ocean will be "the world's most sustainable automobile," the company has said, with EV technology that will cut emissions by 80%.

In 2020, the price for an Ocean SUV started at $37,499. The current plan is for the SUVs to roll out to customers in late 2022 or early 2023; current customers have reserved their Fisker cars via pre-order.

This will be the first time a "popemobile," which is the colloquial term for the specially equipped vehicle that transports the pontiff and allows for him to see congregants from behind bulletproof glass, will be an electric vehicle.

Fisker said the design presented to the pontiff included a modern, all-glass cupola for maximum visibility.

Mercedes-Benz was formerly the typical manufacturer of the vehicle, according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

However, Insider reported that in 2015, after Pope Francis took over the papacy, he broke Mercedes-Benz's 80-year streak of making popemobiles and went for a Hyundai instead.

In November of 2019 during a papal visit to Japan, Pope Francis used a Toyota-designed carbon neutral vehicle to underscore his environmental platform, according to the AP.

"Pope John Paul II was the first Pope to use a Popemobile. However, the idea originally stems from a mobile version of the papal throne used for centuries," the USCCB noted.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Republican Senate hopefuls in Ohio angling for Trump’s endorsement

    One candidate has been circulating a who’s–done–more–for–Donald Trump scorecard. Footage of a waving Trump was dropped without context into a TV ad for another. The U.S. Senate primary in Ohio is still a year away, but Republican contenders already are working furiously to cast themselves as Trump’s favorite in the open race.

  • 6 European countries that could be next on the travel 'green list' in time for summer

    Yahoo News UK has identified six European nations which have low infection rates and high vaccine numbers.

  • Europe plans sat-nav and telecoms network at the Moon

    A satellite constellation would tell astronauts and robots their exact position on the lunar surface.

  • Ontario allows for golf and announces a staged reopening

    Ontario’s premier announced plans Thursday to again allow golf, tennis and other outdoor recreational activities beginning this weekend and said there will be a staged reopening of Canada’s largest province starting next month. Premier Doug Ford said Ontario is able to loosen pandemic restrictions because coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are in decline while vaccinations increase. New coronavirus cases have fallen in recent days in Ontario, with more than 2,400 cases reported Thursday, while Canada’s government expects to have 65% of the country's eligible adults vaccinated with at least one dose by the end of May.

  • How Indy 500's JR Hildebrand made an emergency pitstop in Goodland, Kansas

    – Race driver JR Hildebrand is an Indianapolis 500 celebrity, but last week on his way to Indy he was just another repair job at Alex’s Radiator and Auto Repair in Goodland, Kansas. Hildebrand, a true car guy who’s just as comfortable driving his bagged 1960 Cadillac Coupe de Ville as he is a 230-mile-per-hour Dallara IndyCar, decided to pull the grand old ride out of storage in Boulder, Colorado, and cruise 1,100 miles to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. At 33, Hildebrand loves the classics, especially cruising in a ride nearly twice his age.

  • Players at the PGA Championship are literally aiming at the fans on the 18th hole because a quirk in the rules backfired

    The 18th tee box at Kiawah is daunting, but some of the best players in the world have found a way to attack the hole - aim at the fans.

  • Iran deliberately shot down plane full of passengers in act of terrorism, Canadian judge rules

    Jury to decide how much Iran should pay victims in compensation, but collection will be challenging

  • In Virginia, Trump's election lies look like a GOP liability

    Washington Republicans may be rushing to embrace former President Donald Trump's falsehoods about fraud costing him a second term, but next door in Virginia the GOP candidate in the year's only major election is doing the opposite. Former private equity executive and political newcomer Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for this November's gubernatorial election, once dodged questions about whether President Joe Biden was fairly elected. Cruz is unlikely to headline events this fall, an advisor said.

  • Trump sued for $22m for calling Covid ‘China virus’

    Former president also referred to disease as ‘Wuhan virus’ and ‘Kung Flu’ while in office

  • Prince Harry insists Oprah Winfrey interview was done in 'most compassionate way possible'

    The Duke of Sussex has insisted that his Oprah Winfrey interview was done in “the most compassionate way possible” to pave the way for reconciliation. Speaking on his new AppleTV mental health series, he claimed that the “forces working against” him and the Duchess of Sussex had tried to make it “impossible” for them to leave the UK, admitting that their departure was “incredibly sad”. He accused both the Royal family and the media of trying to “smear” Meghan, 39, in what he described as a “combined effort” that had left her sobbing into her pillow whilst trying not to wake him because he was “carrying too much.” But the Duke said he knew his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, would be proud he was living the life she had wanted for him. He said that “grandma Diana” was one of the first things his two-year-old son, Archie, had said and that he has a photograph of the Princess on his nursery wall. Explaining their decision to give a bombshell interview to Ms Winfrey, in which they accused members of the Royal family of racism and of ignoring their pleas for help when Meghan was suicidal, the Duke insisted that it was “about being real and authentic” and sharing experiences that are relatable to people around the world. “I like to think that we were able to speak truth in the most compassionate way possible therefore leaving an opening for reconciliation and healing,” he said.

  • Joe Manchin calls increasingly likely GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission 'so disheartening'

    Republicans in the Senate are "ready to mount a filibuster" of legislation creating an independent panel to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, as GOP opposition to it is "hardening by the day," Politico reports. Citing interviews with Republicans, Politico writes that there is "almost no path to even opening up debate" on the bill to create the bipartisan commission, let alone a path to actually passing it. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) told the outlet that "I don't think there will be 10 votes on our side for it" and that he'd "be surprised" if there's "even a handful." Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who has repeatedly expressed opposition to eliminating the filibuster, in an interview "seemed aghast" that Republicans are set to block the commission, Politico wrote. "So disheartening," he said. "It makes you really concerned about our country." Manchin added, when asked if the GOP was abusing the filibuster, that he's "still praying we've still got 10 good solid patriots within that conference." Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) earlier this week announced his opposition to the proposal for the commission, arguing the legislation was "slanted and unbalanced." Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has promised, though, that the Senate will vote on creating the commission. Schumer, Politico writes, plans to bring the bill to the floor while "daring Senate Republicans to block it," and with a GOP filibuster likely, Democrats "see an opportunity to begin making their case to reluctant members that the 60-vote status quo is unsustainable." Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), for example, asked, "How do you go forward if you can't make it work over something like an independent commission?" Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayBiden infrastructure compromise elicits cold reception from GOP negotiatorsHarry Reid saw 'classified' things at Area 51 that 'fascinated me'

  • Myanmar's junta-backed election commission called Aung San Suu Kyi's party 'traitors' and says it will dissolve the NLD

    The chairman of the junta-linked commission cited "election fraud" as his rationale.

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Democrat’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • Veterans slam ‘sedition-loving traitor’ Ted Cruz after he mocks ‘woke, emasculated’ US military

    VoteVets calls Cruz ‘sedition-loving traitor’ and Illinois Senator says he shouldn’t go after army who ‘protected him from an insurrection he helped foment’

  • Argentina locks back down as coronavirus infections soar

    Argentina is imposing its first strict coronavirus lockdown of the year starting Saturday due to surging levels of coronavirus infections and a soaring death toll. The measures, due to last until the end of the month, will limit circulation and suspend social, business, educational, religious and sporting activities. “We are living the worst moment since the pandemic began,” President Alberto Fernández said in a televised message Thursday.

  • Kevin McCarthy refuses to say whether GOP lawmakers had direct contact with capitol rioters

    Lawmaker blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for delaying a commission investigating the attack

  • A female engineer said Google failed to tackle her harassment-at-home case. It shows how blurring work and home can create pitfalls for businesses.

    "We have heard from women who have been asked to dress in a certain way for a Zoom call, for example, or comments made about clothes or physical appearance."

  • Diver spots elusive ‘vampire fish’ for first time in decades in California river

    But they don’t bite humans, experts say.

  • U.S. says Giuliani not above the law, cannot block review of phones

    U.S. prosecutors urged a federal judge to allow a review of evidence seized from Rudolph Giuliani's phones, saying the former New York City mayor was not above the law and could not block the review because he had been Donald Trump's lawyer. The recommendation came in a Thursday night court filing, three days after Giuliani opposed the government's request for a "special master" to review records seized from 18 electronic devices, including cellphones and computers, taken during April 28 raids on his home and office. Prosecutors have been examining Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine, including whether he violated lobbying laws by acting as an unregistered foreign agent while working for then-U.S. President Trump.

  • Japan reporter freed from Myanmar says inmates were abused

    A Japanese journalist who was freed from a Myanmar prison said Friday that military and police interrogators repeatedly asked him about his friends, clients and made-up allegations. Yuki Kitazumi, a freelance journalist and a former reporter for Japan’s Nikkei business news, also said other inmates told him about abuses they suffered at the hands of authorities, including repeated beatings during nonstop, dayslong interrogations. Kitazumi was detained at Yangon’s notorious Insein prison for a month before his release and return to Japan last week.