In Pope's homeland, ex-priest leaves church over gay unions

  • Former Catholic Priest Andres Gioeni, right, sits with his husband Luis Iarocci and their dog Boris after they got home from the bishopric where he started the process of apostasy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Gioeni, who left the priesthood 20 years ago and married in 2014, said he has decided to formally leave the church after the Vatican decreed that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions since God ‘cannot bless sin.’ (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
  • Andres Gioeni shows a photograph of his ordination ceremony to become a priest in 2000, after he got home from the bishopric where he started the process of apostasy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Gioeni, who left the priesthood in 2021 and married his boyfriend in 2014, said he has decided to formally leave the church after the Vatican decreed that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions since God ‘cannot bless sin.’ (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
  • Former Catholic Priest Andres Gioeni, right, poses for a photo with his husband Luis Iarocci and their dog Boris after they got home from the bishopric where he started the process of apostasy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Gioeni, who left the priesthood 20 years ago and married in 2014, said he has decided to formally leave the church after the Vatican decreed that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions since God ‘cannot bless sin.’ (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
  • Former Catholic Priest Andres Gioeni, right, leaves the bishopric with his husband Luis Iarocci, where he started the process of apostasy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Gioeni, who left the priesthood 20 years ago and married in 2014, said he has decided to formally leave the church after the Vatican decreed that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions since God ‘cannot bless sin.’ (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
1 / 4

Argentina Vatican Same Sex Unions

Former Catholic Priest Andres Gioeni, right, sits with his husband Luis Iarocci and their dog Boris after they got home from the bishopric where he started the process of apostasy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Gioeni, who left the priesthood 20 years ago and married in 2014, said he has decided to formally leave the church after the Vatican decreed that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions since God ‘cannot bless sin.’ (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
DÉBORA REY
·3 min read

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A former priest and LGBTQ activist who has blessed same-sex unions in Pope Francis’ home country, Argentina, is leaving the Roman Catholic Church after the Vatican issued a pronouncement this week that priests may not perform such blessings.

Andrés Gioeni delivered a letter disavowing his faith to the bishopric in a Buenos Aires suburb on Wednesday, the anniversary of his ordination as a priest in 2000 and two days after the declaration from the Holy See.

“I do not want to continue being an accomplice to this institution, because I realize the harm they are doing to people. I am not renouncing my faith in God but rather I am renouncing a role and a rite,” said Gioeni, 49.

He spoke in an interview with The Associated Press at the home he shares with his husband, 50-year-old Luis Iarocci, and their three dogs, a few blocks from the cathedral in San Isidro north of the capital.

Like other LGBTQ Catholics, Gioeni was shocked by Monday’s proclamation, which argued that clergy members cannot bless same-sex unions on the grounds that they are not part of the divine plan and God “cannot bless sin.”

The Vatican says LGBTQ people should be treated with dignity and respect, but that gay sex is “intrinsically disordered” and same-sex unions are sinful.

The declaration from the Holy See’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, was authorized by Francis, who prior to assuming the papacy supported legal protection for gay people in civil unions in the country as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, archbishop of Buenos Aires.

“There is no mention in any book (of the Bible) of consensual love between two people of the same sex and God telling them no,” said Gioeni, who has blessed at least four such unions.

Born in Mendoza province some 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) west of Buenos Aires, Gioeni pursued a religious vocation as a young man despite being tormented by doubts about his sexuality. He even “outed” to his superiors three fellow seminarians who had confessed attraction to him.

“All throughout seminary I was terribly homophobic,” Gioeni said. “It was a defense.”

After ordination he rose quickly in the provincial church, while secretly exploring chatrooms for the local gay community. He had his first sexual encounter with another man, broke it off to continue the priesthood, but then saw the man again. Gioeni told the bishop he needed to leave.

The church did not offer him psychological help, just a room next to the organ of the Buenos Aires cathedral where he was to confront his supposed crisis of faith.

“That was my descent into hell. ... There I realized that I was considered like the Hunchback of Notre Dame — a defective being who could not go out into the world because he would be criticized and singled out,” Gioeni recalled.

Gioeni’s superiors became aware of his sexual identity in 2003, when he appeared nude on the cover of a gay magazine, and barred him from exercising priestly ministry.

He studied acting and worked as a waiter in a disco, where he met Iarocci. Together for 17 years now, they wed after Argentina became the first Latin American nation to legalize same-sex marriage in 2010.

In recent years Gioeni has become an LGBTQ activist lobbying for a more open Catholic Church.

Severing formal ties with the institution doesn’t change his faith in God, he said.

“I continue believing in God and He will be my God. In that, my spirituality is unchanged,” Gioeni said. “I no longer have a label. ‘What religion are you?’ I believe in God.”

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through The Conversation U.S. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Recommended Stories

  • Advocates, lawmakers demand end to anti-Asian hate crimes after Atlanta killings

    “This is the aftermath of a whole year of Donald Trump's using the terms ‘China Virus’ and ‘Wuhan Virus’ and creating hatred.”

  • How deep is the women’s game? Sophia Popov, Sarah White showed us all last summer

    Longbow Golf Club is host of the Symetra Tour season-opening Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic. White edged Sophia Popov last time out.

  • Baby Born To Partially Vaccinated Mom Shown To Have COVID Antibodies

    Doctors are studying whether COVID immunity can be passed on to babies from vaccinated mothers As more and more adults receive vaccines to protect them from COVID-19, doctors are learning more about the protection the vaccines can offer. And now, researchers in Florida have announced the first known case of a baby born to a []

  • African Union says use of AstraZeneca COVID shot should continue

    The African Union said on Thursday that African countries should continue to use AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, echoing the World Health Organization (WHO) by saying the shot's benefits outweighed risks. The recommendation comes after more than a dozen European countries suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid concerns over the risk of blood clots. Africa has lagged wealthier parts of the world in vaccinations, with many countries on the continent using free AstraZeneca shots distributed by a global scheme co-led by the WHO to kick-start immunisation campaigns.

  • Belarus opposition leader says OSCE and U.N. ready to help negotiate new election

    Exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Thursday that the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the United Nations were ready to mediate in any negotiations with the government on a new election. However, there was no immediate comment from the OSCE or the United Nations, or from the Minsk government, as President Alexander Lukashenko called on Thursday for tougher punishments against protesters who have challenged his legitimacy.

  • North Korea Says It’s Ghosting Endless Calls and Emails From Team Biden

    BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIForget about talks on anything between the U.S. and North Korea. That was the latest message from Pyongyang amid fears the North may soon test-fire a long-range missile capable of sending a nuclear warhead anywhere in the U.S.North Korea dashed the Biden administration’s hopes for fresh dialog with a broadside Thursday proclaiming absolutely no contact “can be possible unless the U.S. rolls back its hostile policy toward the DPRK [the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea].”The statement, in the name of Choe Son Hui, North Korea’s first vice foreign minister, said the U.S. had “tried to contact us since mid-February through several routes, including New York”—a reference to the North’s UN mission, often the easiest channel through which to get in touch.The Americans, she said, had “requested to contact us by sending emails and telephone messages”—“even the evening before the joint military drill” with the South Koreans “imploring us to respond to its request through a third country.”It was all for naught. Choe’s unequivocal response, carried in English by Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency, was dripping with scorn eerily similar to that of Kim Yo Jong, younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, mocking South Korea’s acquiescence to annual exercises. Between them, their statements appeared as a calculated one-two punch—first on Tuesday by Yo Jong mostly targeted at South Korea, then by Choe, the next highest woman in the North Korean hierarchy, at the U.S.Kim Jong Un’s Kid Sister Warns Biden Not to Make ‘a Stink’ With South Korean Exercise Drills“We don’t think there is a need to respond to the U.S. delaying-time trick again,” said Choe. “We will disregard such an attempt of the U.S. in the future too.”Choe accused the White House and the departments of state, treasury and justice of having “reeled off a spate of rhetoric” about “additional sanctions and diplomatic incentives.” At the same time, she said, “the U.S. military keeps stealthily putting military threat to us and is committing spying acts against us with lots of reconnaissance assets”—a reference to flights by spy planes south of the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas—amid “aggression-minded joint military exercises targeting us.”The war games involving U.S. and South Korean command posts, not combat troops on the ground, wound up Thursday after nine days, but the statement left no doubt that the confrontation on the Korean peninsula was escalating sharply. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, meeting their opposite numbers in Seoul on their first visit as members of President Joe Biden’s new cabinet, both emphasized the mounting dangers of North Korea’s nukes and missiles.A sign of rising tensions was that U.S. officials have taken to calling for “denuclearization of North Korea” rather than “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula”—the wording of the statement signed by Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un at their summit in Singapore in June 2018. In a sign of differences between Washington and Seoul, South Korea’s Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said “denuclearization” of the peninsula was “correct.” The U.S. withdrew its nukes from South Korea some 30 years ago and the South does not produce them.The threat of North Korean missile tests consumed U.S. efforts to try to bring the dovish views of South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in in line with reports that North Korea was working feverishly to develop a long-range missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead to targets anywhere in the U.S.North Korea also is believed to have been producing nuclear warheads and modernizing its fleet of submarines. The fear is that a North Korean submarine could fire a submarine-launched ballistic missile or SLBM from close to U.S. shores with greater accuracy than an ICBM or long-range ballistic missile fired thousands of miles away.Both Blinken and Austin larded their dialog in Korea with tough verbiage to persuade South Korea’s somewhat leftist government of the need to repair an alliance that became increasingly frayed during Donald Trump’s bromance with Kim.Blinken set the tone, calling the alliance “a linchpin for peace, security and prosperity”—familiar words that U.S. officials have been using for years. He and Austin, he said, would “reaffirm U.S. commitment to the alliance and build on it”—all to bring reluctant members of Moon’s government in line with U.S. thinking.The final communique, issued by both the U.S. and Korean sides in talks, was a masterpiece of diplomatic double-talk, papering over differences, all agreeing U.S. forces in South Korea “play a critical role.” The statement said North Korea “nuclear and ballistic missile issues” were “a priority” but failed to say what to do about them. The word “shared” showed up eight times—stressing “shared values” against “shared threats” with“a shared commitment to address and resolve these issues.”Beneath the level of formal statements, the U.S. and South Korea still disagree on how to approach North Korea. “Washington’s and Seoul’s leaderships must confront several unresolved policy differences to establish not only a coordinated North Korea strategy, but also a more robust alliance,” said Mathew Ha of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “One major issue that could spark discord,” he said, “is the South Korean administration’s introduction of inter-Korean engagement programs and incentives to revive inter-Korean diplomacy.”Kim’s eagerness to conduct nuclear tests reflects the reality that “the fundamentals of North Korea are really not changing,” said Sidney Seiler, officer for North Korea at the National Intelligence Council. “North Korea has the long-term objective of normalizing its nuclear status” that is, gaining recognition as a nuclear power.Kim Jong Un Finally Offers His Response to U.S. Election: More NukesBy meeting Trump in summits in Singapore in 2018 and in Hanoi in 2019, said Seiler at a panel sponsored by the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, Kim “secured awareness in Washington that North Korea should be dealt with as an equal.” No way, he said, could North-South Korean relations improve “until North Korea gets serious about denuclearization.’North Korea is “gradually intensifying pressure” by threatening to use ICBMs, said Sue Mi Terry, formerly with the CIA, now a senior fellow at the center, but there would not be “a breakthrough in North-South Korean relations until there’s a breakthrough in U.S.-North Korea relations.”Victor Cha, who served on the National Security Council during the George W. Bush presidency and now runs the Korea program at CSIS, said clearly the North Koreans “have said they are no longer bound by the moratorium” of the Trump presidency while looking for “a way to get attention.”North Korea conducted its sixth, most recent underground nuclear test in September 2017 and test-fired an ICBM most recently two months later. The North test-fired numerous short and mid-range missiles before and after Trump met Kim for summits in Singapore in June 2018, in Hanoi in February 2019 and then four months later in the truce village of Panmunjom, but these were not seen as matters of great concern.Blinken, departing Thursday for a meeting with China’s Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi In Anchorage, was to appeal for Chinese cooperation in persuading North Korea to get rid of its nukes. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed “the threats from North Korea” would be “part of the discussion with the Chinese.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Some migrants now sending their kids across the border alone so the kids won't be expelled, say lawyers

    Currently the Biden administration is expelling all new asylum seekers arriving in the U.S., citing Covid precautions — except children who arrive alone.

  • U.S. to share 4 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine with Mexico, Canada

    The United States plans to send roughly 4 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine that it is not using to Mexico and Canada in loan deals with the two countries, yielding to requests to share vaccines with allies. Mexico will receive 2.5 million doses of the vaccine and Canada is to receive 1.5 million doses, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. "It is not fully finalized yet but it is our aim," Psaki told a daily briefing.

  • German archbishop offers to resign after abuse criticism

    The archbishop of Hamburg has offered his resignation to Pope Francis after being faulted in a report on church officials’ handling of sexual abuse allegations in his former diocese of Cologne. Archbishop Stefan Hesse issued a statement Thursday saying he was offering to resign “to prevent damage to the office of the archbishop and to the Hamburg archdiocese.” German news agency dpa said Hesse also asked to be relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

  • Hannity: Should we start taking Biden's 'Harris administration' flubs seriously?

    Sean Hannity considers whether Vice President Harris is truly running the country, given Biden's repeated gaffes.

  • Are running back Chris Carson and the Dolphins close to a deal?

    Seattle Seahawks unrestricted free agent running back Chris Carson could be close to reaching a deal with the Miami Dolphins.

  • Jury nearly complete for Chauvin trial; major rulings loom

    Just two more jurors were needed for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death, as the judge prepared to rule Friday on two major motions — including whether to allow evidence from Floyd's earlier 2019 arrest. Former officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man who was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill was to rule Friday on Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson's motion to halt or move the trial due to concerns that the settlement had tainted the jury pool.

  • Ohio's attorney general is suing the Biden administration over the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill

    Attorney General Dave Yost's lawsuit says the bill's restrictions on how $350 billion in state and local aid can be spent are "unconstitutional."

  • The Latest: Nevada to open vaccination to everyone over 16

    Nevada is making all residents ages 16 and older eligible for the coronavirus vaccine starting April 5 as part of its efforts to inoculate the population as quickly as possible. The timeline will make vaccines appointments available in the coming weeks to hundreds of thousands more people in Nevada, where roughly 61% of the population is older than 18 and younger than 65. The decision satisfies President Joe Biden’s goal to have everyone 18 years and older eligible for vaccines by May 1 in all states.

  • Bowfinger: Steve Martin Gets Eddie Murphy To Run Across The Freeway

    When a desperate movie producer fails to get a major star for his bargain basement film, he decides to shoot the film secretly around him.

  • Candace Owens Says She’s Taking Legal Action Against Cardi B After Online Spat

    On Tuesday, Candace Owens took to Instagram to say she’s suing Cardi B after the two battled it out on Twitter. It all started on Monday, when the conservative political commentator slammed Cardi’s GRAMMY performance on Fox News. After Owens and the ‘WAP’ rapper went back and forth on Twitter, Cardi shared a tweet that she alleged was written by Owens, saying that the author’s husband had an affair with Owens’ brother. Later, Owens tweeted that she planned to sue Cardi and posted a 13-minute video about the whole ordeal on IGTV.

  • Everything We Know About Disney+'s 'Loki' Series

    Gugu Mbatha-Raw is the latest cast member to join the forthcoming Disney+ Loki series, joining Tom Hiddleston as the Asgardian trickster god. Will she play God, mortal, or something else all together? The post Everything We Know About Disney+’s LOKI Series appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Man ID’d as former Special Forces soldier is charged with assaulting police during Capitol riot

    Jeffrey McKellop, now a military contractor, is accused of spearing an officer in the face with a flagpole on Jan. 6.

  • Alberta Ferretti, Moschino Parent Aeffe Sees Rebound in 2021

    The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic dented Aeffe's performance in 2020, but the fashion group expects a rebound in 2021 thanks to its brands, including Moschino.

  • French bird glue-trapping banned by European Court of Justice

    Bird lovers have long denounced it as a barbaric French exception while local hunters argued it should be embraced as an age-old tradition. On Wednesday, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that trapping songbirds with glue is illegal and cannot be authorised by the French state, handing a major victory to "twitchers'". Using glue sticks to catch birds has been outlawed in Europe since the 1979 Bird Directive, except in specific circumstances where the practice is “controlled, selective and in limited quantities”. Since 1989, on these grounds France has permitted glue-trapping in five south-east departments on the grounds that it is “traditional”. The first birds caught are placed in cages and act as lures for their feathered friends. Last year, the European Commission threatened France with legal action and fines, prompting President Emmanuel Macron to suspend the practice pending a ruling by the EU court. On Wednesday, the Court of Justice of the European Union announced that the French exception must end. The judges ruled the practice was not selective - meaning different bird species were indiscriminately trapped - and contravened EU rules. Hunters, who have quotas for catching individual species, disagree.