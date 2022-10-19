Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey is available to preorder for Thanksgiving. Here's how to get one.

It's time to order your Cajun-Style Turkey.

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is now taking pre-orders for their “fan favorite Thanksgiving staple” ahead of the holiday season.

The fast-food New Orleans-style chicken chain is changing the way people can order their Cajun-Style Turkey, making it available to purchase online rather than having to call or visit local restaurants in year's past, which consumers can still do.

Pre-orders, which began on Oct. 18, can be made with this link. Shipments will begin on Oct. 24, and takes one-to-three business days. If you choose to have your turkey delivered online, it'll arrive at your door pre-cooked, so all that's needed is to thaw, heat and then serve it for whenever you plan to serve it. The turkey feeds eight to 12 people, Popeyes says.

Popeye's fast-food chain has been taking preorders for their holiday Cajun-Style Turkey.

While the turkey comes precooked and is marinated with Popeyes "signature blend of Louisiana seasoning, slow roasted and then flash fried for a crispy coating," it'll come at at a higher price than before, when it cost $39.99 in 2021.

If you order the turkey in-store, it'll start at $49.99, but pricing may vary by location. If you order online, turkeys will cost $94.99 this year, not including sales tax. Shipping is included in the price.

Sides, like mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese and biscuits, are not included and not available to buy online, but can be ordered in-store.

The Cajun-Style Turkey isn't the only type of turkey going up in price, as all types of bird meat are seeing an uptick in cost due to the bird-flu outbreak that has killed six million turkeys this year, The Wall Street Journal reported.

