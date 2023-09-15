Popeyes cashier steals customer’s credit card and goes shopping, Texas cops say

A Popeyes cashier stole a customer’s credit card in Texas and then told law enforcement he used it for personal purposes, authorities said.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office were called to a Popeyes restaurant in Houston on Tuesday, Sept. 12, according to a news release.

When deputies arrived, the caller reported someone had used his credit card without his consent, officials said. Investigators determined he had given his credit card to an employee to buy his food before the card was taken.

Surveillance video captured the worker as he pocketed the customer’s card, according to the release.

The employee was detained, and he admitted to using the credit card, authorities said. He was then arrested and booked into jail on a charge of credit card abuse.

The man is being held on a $2,500 bond.

Authorities did not say what the cashier used the credit card for or how much he spent.

McClatchy News reached out to Restaurant Brands International, Popeyes parent company, for comment on Sept. 15 and was awaiting a response.

Woman stole credit cards across the US by cutting locks off gym lockers, cops say

Postal carrier stole credit cards and gift cards from 1,500 pieces of mail in CA, feds say

Firefighter steals credit cards from dead man — then goes shopping, NY official says