Popeyes is jumping on emotional support bandwagon with its new 'Emotional Support Chicken'

Popeyes is offering Philadelphia travelers its own brand of comfort and reassurance in the air with the launch of its "Emotional Support Chicken."

Just in time for the busy holiday travel season, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is offering flyers its own brand of comfort and reassurance in the air with the launch of its "Emotional Support Chicken."

Starting Tuesday and for a limited time, travelers passing through Terminal C of Philadelphia International Airport can purchase the high-flying fowl – a fried chicken meal in a specially designed, chicken-themed carrier box, perfect for taking onto the next flight.

“We know holiday travel can be frustrating, and there’s no better way to ease stress than with a box of delicious Popeyes fried chicken and a good laugh,” said Hope Diaz, the company’s chief marketing officer, in a statement.

At $8.49, the Emotional Support Chicken tenders meal is the same price as its earth-bound kin.

More: Traveling with pets this holiday season? Read this first

More: Delta bans emotional-support animals on long-haul flights, changes rules for puppies

More: Christmas travel weather forecast: Mostly wet, but not white, for travelers this week

Emotional support animals have been in the news in recent months as travelers have been pushing the envelope on the types of animals they try to bring on flights and classify as "emotional support animals." There have been reports of peacocks, squirrels and pigs.

Airlines began to draw a line in the barnyard this year, cracking down on abusers and tightening up the rules on what is, and isn’t an emotional support animal.

Now, in most cases, travelers who need that extra support must apply in advance before toting their beloved pets on board.

Delta Air Lines tightened the leash in January, followed by United Airlines in February and American Airlines in May.

Additional rules went into effect for Delta on Tuesday, restricting animals on flights longer than eight hours and animals under 4 months old. Exceptions will be made until Feb. 1 for customers who already bought a ticket and asked to bring a support animal.

Alas, chickens fail to make the airlines’ cut for final boarding. Unless, apparently, they come with fries and a biscuit.

"We appreciate how comforting emotional support animals are and wanted to create our own version," Diaz said in the statement. "The good news is that our emotional support chicken is permitted to fly without any restrictions – one less worry for busy travelers!”

Popeyes' special carrier will be available while supplies last and when requested at the Philly airport.

More: Do's (and don'ts) of flying with an emotional support animal

More: KFC firelog that smells just like its fried chicken sells out in hours

More: December specials: Your guide to the month's festive freebies and merry meal deals

Contributing: Associated Press

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Popeyes is jumping on emotional support bandwagon with its new 'Emotional Support Chicken'