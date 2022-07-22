Popeyes manager trying to end fight found unconscious in drive-thru, Georgia cops say

A Popeyes manager was trying to end a fight before she was found unconscious in the drive-thru lane, Georgia news outlets reported.

Now, two fast-food workers are among four people facing charges after the dispute broke out on Saturday, July 16, according to Atlanta-area deputies.

Popeyes in an emailed statement told McClatchy News it was aware of an incident at its Sharpsburg restaurant and was “horrified by the unacceptable behavior that occurred.” The fast-food chain also said it prioritizes the safety of its workers and customers.

“The owner of this franchised location has confirmed they took immediate action to terminate the team members responsible for this fight and are actively working with the authorities in their investigation,” a spokesperson wrote. “While this incident was devastating, we can confirm that the injured restaurant manager is in stable condition and no other team members sustained serious injuries.”

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said it received two reports in the same day from a Popeyes restaurant in Sharpsburg, roughly 40 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta. The second call was for an “active fight,” spokesperson Toby Nix told McClatchy News in an email.

“The argument started inside the restaurant, then parties went outside where it turned physical,” Nix wrote.

While at the scene, deputies found a manager in her 60s knocked unconscious in the drive-thru, WAGA and The Newnan Times-Herald reported. Officials said she had been trying to break up a fight that involved at least a dozen people.

Four suspects were arrested and charged with “affray,” which people can be accused of if they fight in a public place, according to the Lawson & Berry law firm website. An investigation into the brawl was ongoing as of July 22.

