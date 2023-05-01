Popeyes on Park Avenue vandalized Saturday

WORCESTER — Damage to the outside of Worcester's only Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen location on Park Avenue remained visible Monday following reports that two customers became agitated and vandalized the inside of the restaurant Saturday because the restaurant was out of an item they ordered.

Employees at the Popeyes did not comment Sunday or Monday. Calls and emails to Popeyes' media contact was not immediately returned.

Worcester police spokesperson Lt. Sean Murtha said officers were dispatched to Popeye’s at about 4:30 p.m. for a report of two men damaging restaurant equipment.

Witnesses told police that the men were in line at the drive-thru and were told a food item they asked for was not available. The men responded by threatening the clerk and entering the restaurant. WBZ-TV reports witnesses said the men became angry over missing jalapeños in their order.

The men began throwing food at the employees and began damaging equipment including a computer, register, a TV and a printer.

According to police, the employees felt threatened, as the suspects were verbally threatening them and throwing things at them.

After they left the restaurant, the two men are reported to have thrown a rock at the drive-thru window shattering it.

Popeyes temporarily closed Saturday.

Monday afternoon, only the smashed and boarded up drive-thru window was open for take-out orders. The inside dining space, which still had the benches and chairs on top of the tables as of noontime, was not open for walk-in food orders and was only accepting Grubhub and online order pickups.

The incident is still under investigation. No arrests were made as of Monday afternoon.

