Poplar man sentenced to 3 years in prison for stabbing 2 people

A Poplar man who admitted to stabbing two individuals at a Wolf Point residence on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation has been sentenced to three years and two months in prison, to be followed by two years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Dewayne C. Shoots, Jr., 29, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to an indictment charging him with two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

The government alleged in court documents that on March 5, 2020, a Wolf Point police officer responded to a report that Shoots had stabbed multiple victims at a residence. The officer saw a victim, identified as John Doe, outside of the residence and bleeding from multiple stab wounds.

The second victim, identified as Jane Doe, was lying on the floor inside of the residence and suffering from multiple stab wounds. Both victims identified Shoots as having stabbed them. Both victims suffered serious injuries. Witnesses confirmed they saw Shoots stab both John Doe and Jane Doe. All of the individuals at the scene had been consuming alcohol.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy A. Johnson prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Wolf Point Police Department and Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Poplar man sentenced to 3 years in prison for stabbing two people