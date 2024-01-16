Popocatepetl Volcano Spews 'Significant Fall of Ash'

The Popocatepetl volcano was spotted spewing ash on Monday, January 15.

Timelapse footage captured by Webcams de México shows the ash making its way out of the crater.

On Monday, January 15, the National Center for Prevention of Disasters, which monitors the volcano every day, detected “13 exhalations and 1,158 minutes of tremor.”

The agency urged people not to climb the volcano, “as explosions occur that throw incandescent fragments, as has been seen recently.”

People were advised to stay 12 kilometers away from the crater and to avoid the bottom of ravines in case of rain. Credit: Webcams de México via Storyful

