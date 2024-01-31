Popovich Comedy Pet Theater coming to Mansfield's Renaissance Theatre

Gregory Popovich notes that musicians have a sound check before they perform.

"My show has a smell test," he said.

Popovich and his animals will present their world-famous Comedy Pet Theater at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Renaissance Theatre.

The show features a blend of comedy and juggling skills from Popovich, a circus performer, and the talents of his performing pets.

"It's a variety show with the main attraction of cats and dogs," Popovich said.

The 30 or so animals each have been rescued from shelters across the country. Patrons will see such acts as the dog classroom, the amazing house cats, the animal train station and more.

Performers include doves, parrots, goats and a miniature horse named Diamond.

Popovich is world-class juggler

Popovich is considered one of the three best jugglers in the world and will show off his world--record balancing act on a 9-foot freestanding ladder.

He points out he is a fourth-generation circus performer from the Soviet Union.

Comedy Pet Theater has been featured on "The Tonight Show," "Late Night with David Letterman," "America's Got Talent" and Animal Planet.

It also has been featured in "People" magazine and the "Los Angeles Times."

Home base for Popovich and his animals is Las Vegas, where they perform in the V Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Popovich said he also has been touring for 15 years. He travels with a trainer and a groomer.

"We try to update the show every year," he said.

Sometimes the show is called "Second Chance" because Popovich has adopted all the animals. He shared a secret for working with them.

"You cannot show any favorites," Popovich said, adding he gives attention to each animal.

He is a lifelong advocate of animal rights and participates in fundraisers for animal shelters and neutering programs nationwide.

Popovich emphasizes responsible pet adoption through public-service announcements and has written two books.

"The Renaissance is thrilled to host the Popovich Comedy Pet Theater," said Kara Bechstein, programming manager. "This is an amazing show that will entertain both young and old. Audiences are going to be blown away by the talents and tricks of these incredible animals."

Tickets are $15-$34 and are available at rentickets.org or by calling the Renaissance box office at 419-522-2726. Located at 138 Park Ave. West, the box office is open from noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

