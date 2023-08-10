Popping sounds in SC mall cause panic as shoppers flee. Here’s what happened

Two teenagers have been charged with breach of peace after shoppers at Haywood Mall in Greenville fled in panic, thinking popping sounds came from an active shooter.

Greenville Police evacuated the mall and directed all stores to close, only to allegedly find teenagers popping balloons in a hallway off the main thoroughfare. The arrests were announced Thursday.

Greenville Police Sgt, Jonathan Bragg said an officer stationed at the mall around 6:10 pm. Saturday saw a large crowd running outside.

Greenville Police and various agencies, including the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and other local and federal agencies, responded. Officers looked at video footage and talked to eyewitnesses to determine the sounds that mimicked gunshots were actually popping balloons.

“No shots were fired during the incident, and there was no immediate threat to public safety,” Bragg said in a news release.

The juveniles, who were not identified, are 13 and 15, Bragg said. Police allegedly obtained videos from the suspects’ phones.

“Their actions, though seemingly harmless, caused a significant disruption in the community. Such a serious lapse in judgment not only jeopardizes public safety but also places unnecessary strain on valuable emergency resources,” he said.