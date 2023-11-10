Poppy seller claims his possessions and a collection box were targeted by thieves in London

John O’Rourke, 76, has told LBC that he had his mobile phone and bag stolen while selling poppies - LBC

A poppy seller has claimed that his phone and bag were stolen and a collection box targeted by thieves at a London station.

John O’Rourke, 76, said that the stations were becoming more dangerous for Royal British Legion volunteers, and that they needed more protection.

The former army officer claimed that he had his mobile phone stolen on the first official day of this year’s poppy appeal, when he and his wife took over the stall at Abbey Wood Station, east London.

Mr O’Rourke also said that the collection tin was almost stolen last month in a separate incident, but the poppy seller who was volunteering at the time “managed to grab it back”.

It comes after safety concerns were raised for volunteers in stations, after hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters have occupied stations in London and Scotland.

Speaking to LBC, the Royal British Legion volunteer said: “At 11.15am my wife came in to volunteer. I said to her I wanted to use the toilet, and she said she would look after the stall.”

He left his phone on the table and, while he was away, he said, his wife, “was distracted by an individual who pulled my bag underneath the railing. Then he dropped a box of Ferrero Rocher chocolates on the floor, distracted her – and as she turned round, he came through the barrier, grabbed my phone off the table, and was gone.”

Put off selling poppies

He claimed that his bag was taken by the thief on October 26 but was later abandoned when they discovered “there was nothing in it”.

He added the acts had put him off selling poppies in the future after having done so for 15 years, which “upset” him.

“In a sense it has, because I won’t be selling poppies next year. I’m 76 now, and I’m not in the best of health, so I will have to take it easy.

“I won’t be selling poppies next year. I won’t be putting myself at risk because it’s too dangerous out there. At my age, I have to be careful.”

He added: “We are vulnerable on stations, we don’t have the level of protection that you would normally have in a supermarket or elsewhere. In a supermarket you have the protection of security staff, that doesn’t exist in a station.

“The only time you have security is if TfL security turn up.”

The British Transport Police have insisted that there is “no reason to believe that poppy sellers are at any risk or being intentionally targeted”.

But the force said that they have “enhanced policing patrols” across the rail network, including at stations, in the lead up to Remembrance weekend.

Another army veteran, Jim Henderson, said he was “punched and kicked” as he tried to leave Waverley Station during a pro-Palestine rally in Edinburgh on Saturday.

The British Transport Police looked into the incident but then dropped investigations because of “insufficient evidence” .

