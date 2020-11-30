PopReach Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

·13 min read

Revenue of US$4.3 million, Gross Profit margin of 58.1%, and significant year-over-year improvement in Adjusted EBITDA1 and Net Loss

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF), a free-to-play game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises, today announced financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

PopReach Corporation Logo (CNW Group/PopReach Corporation)
PopReach Corporation Logo (CNW Group/PopReach Corporation)

Q3 2020 Operating Highlights
(All figures in US dollars)

  • Revenue of $4.3 million, a seasonal decrease of 11.5% compared to $4.9 million in Q2 2020, but an increase of 3.0% compared to $4.2 million in Q3 2019

  • Gross profit margin improved to 58.1%, from 56.6% in Q2 2020, and 42.9% in Q3 2019, driven by reductions in hosting fees and other expenses

  • Operating expenses of $2.5 million, compared to $2.3 million in Q2 2020, and $2.7 million in Q3 2019

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $0.8 million (18.7% of revenue), a decrease of $0.7 million from Q2 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million (31.0% of revenue), but an increase of $0.2 million from Q3 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million (13.7% of revenue)

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 million (22.9% of revenue) for the first nine months of 2020, doubling the $1.6M (12.5% of revenue) for the same nine-month period in 2019

  • Net loss of $0.5 million, or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share, a 72% improvement versus the Q2 2020 net loss of $1.8 million, or ($0.05) per basic and diluted share, and half of the Q3 2019 net loss of $1.0 million, or ($0.03) per basic and diluted share

1

Please refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this press release

Highlights Subsequent to Quarter-End

  • On October 2, 2020, the Company entered into a new non-revolving term facility of $6,500,000 with a leading Canadian Schedule I bank in order to refinance its prior bank credit facility on significantly improved terms, and entered into an operating line of credit of $1,000,000 with the same lender.

  • On November 5, 2020, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement of C$5,000,000 with New Insight Incentive Plan Company, a 100% owned subsidiary of eWTP Tech Innovation Fund LP, the global investment arm of Alibaba Group.

  • On November 27, 2020, the Company completed a public offering with Beacon Securities Limited, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, for the purchase on a bought deal basis, including the exercise of an over-allotment option, of 13,800,000 common shares at a price of C$1.25 per share for aggregate total gross proceeds to the Company of C$17,250,000.

Management Commentary

"Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months year to date has already surpassed our 2019 full year total as we successfully executed on cost reductions against our acquired assets while still investing profitably in future growth initiatives," said Jon Walsh, Co-founder and CEO of PopReach. "Our teams have been putting capital to work within our key franchises with new game prototypes, testing user acquisition campaigns and metrics, and building a game development leadership team in Vancouver. All of these initiatives help to set a strong foundation for revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow growth in 2021."

Added Mr. Walsh, "We also achieved a number of key milestones after the quarter-end to significantly strengthen our balance sheet, including the refinancing of our debt, a strategic investment from Alibaba's global investment arm, and the closing of an oversubscribed bought deal. PopReach is now in a strong position to continue to execute on our strategy of acquiring proven game franchises that will bring further accretive cash flows into the business."

Selected Quarterly Information

Below is selected quarterly information from the Company's consolidated financial statements for each of the quarterly periods indicated. The Company's functional and presentation currency is US Dollars. Except where indicated, the following financial data is reported in accordance with IFRS.














Three months
ended
September 30
2020


Three months
ended

June 30
2020


Three months
ended
September 30
2019










In-app purchases



$

4,185,045

$

4,706,106

$

3,970,133

Advertising




150,936


195,894


160,530

Other




248


326


80,844

Total revenue



$

4,336,229

$

4,902,326

$

4,211,507

Net Loss




(518,459)


(1,822,189)


(1,001,663)

Comprehensive Loss




(485,231)


(1,848,562)


(967,560)

Loss per share (basic and diluted)




(0.01)


(0.05)


(0.03)










Non-GAAP1:









Bookings




4,156,652


4,793,186


4,248,239

EBITDA




902,669


702,487


348,028

Adjusted EBITDA




810,899


1,519,290


575,490





















1

Please refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this press release


















Nine months
ended
September 30,
2020


Nine months
ended
September 30,
2019










In-app purchases





$

13,342,779

$

12,401,389

Advertising






571,505


480,480

Other






815


263,952

Total revenue





$

13,915,099

$

13,145,821

Net Loss






(3,018,390)


(3,040,910)

Comprehensive Loss






(2,970,431)


(3,030,658)

Loss per share (basic and
diluted)






(0.07)


(0.08)










Non-GAAP1:









Bookings






13,664,723


13,659,146

EBITDA






2,301,017


721,382

Adjusted EBITDA






3,190,254


1,649,654






























September 30,

2020


December 31,
2019








Cash and cash equivalents




1,914,969


1,126,160

Current assets

4,075,616

3,532,277

Total assets

11,088,570

12,617,436




Current liabilities excluding borrowings

4,360,133

5,952,882

Total non-current liabilities including borrowings




6,805,868


9,398,135















Financial Statements and MD&A

PopReach's Financial Statements for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and Management's Discussion and Analysis (the "MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, are available on the company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with IFRS. However, the Company considers certain non-GAAP financial measures as useful additional information to assess its financial performance. These measures, which it believes are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to evaluate its performance, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Non-GAAP measures include "Bookings", "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA".

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") are non-IFRS measures of financial performance. The presentation of these non-IFRS financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS, and may be different from non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies. Company management defines EBITDA as follows: IFRS Net income (loss) adding back accretion and interest expenses (including amortization of deferred financing fees), income taxes, amortization, gain/loss on disposal of assets, and fair value gain/loss on financial liabilities. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA and excludes discontinued operations and the effects of significant items of income and expenditure which may have an impact on the quality of earnings, such as restructuring costs, legal expenses, and impairments where the impairment is the result of an isolated, non-recurring event. It also excludes the effects of equity-settled share-based payments, and changes in deferred revenues.

Management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful financial metrics to assess its operating performance on a cash basis before the impact of non-cash items.

The following table presents the Company's calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each period:










Three months
ended
September 30
2020


Three months
ended
June 30
2020


Three months
ended
September 30
2019








Net loss

$

(518,459)

$

(1,822,189)

$

(1,001,663)

Add:







Interest and accretion expenses


207,941


354,426


358,368

Loss on disposal of assets


6,750



(62,285)

Current taxes (recovery)


(13,058)


34,092


44,561

Deferred tax recovery


(37,846)



954,637

Amortization


743,314


734,124


54,410

Fair value loss on financial liabilities


514,027


1,402,034










EBITDA


902,669


702,487


348,028








Add:






Share-based compensation expense


59,692


38,946


27,211

Change in deferred revenue


(179,577)


(109,140)


36,732

Reverse takeover listing expense


28,115


886,997


163,519

Acquisition legal expenses











Adjusted EBITDA


810,899


1,519,290


575,490








Adjusted EBITDA/Revenue %


19%


31%


14%
















Nine months
ended
September 30
2020


Nine months
ended
September 30
2019










Net loss





$

(3,018,390)

$

(3,040,910)

Add:









Interest and accretion expenses






939,065


883,384

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets






6,750


(62,285)

Income taxes






45,125


146,707

Deferred tax recovery






(37,846)


Amortization






2,212,232


2,733,441

Fair value loss on financial liabilities






2,154,081


61,045










EBITDA






2,301,017


721,382










Add:









Share-based compensation expense






130,779


116,503

Change in deferred revenue






(250,376)


513,325

Reverse takeover listing expense






1,008,834


Acquisition legal expenses







298,445










Adjusted EBITDA






3,190,254


1,649,655










Adjusted EBITDA/Revenue %






23%


13%

The increase in Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019 was largely related to the acquisition of the Smurfs Portfolio, along with efforts to reduce server cost expenses as mentioned in the "Summary of Significant Developments" in the MD&A. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 was related to a decrease in MAU, resulting in lower revenues, as well as increased professional fees relating to the Company's public listing.

The increase in Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to nine months ended September 30, 2019 was largely related to the acquisition of the Smurfs Portfolio, along with efforts to reduce hosting and other fees as mentioned in the "Summary of Significant Developments" in the MD&A, as well as lower research and development salaries and benefits expenses as a result of the restructuring efforts at PR Tech during Q4 2019.

Decreases in amortization was due to the impairment charge recorded in Q4 2019. As a result of the impairment charge, the carrying values of the intangible assets were decreased, resulting in a lower amortization per period moving forward. Increases in interest and accretion expenses were due to the increase in convertible debt during the first half of 2020.

Bookings

Bookings is a non-GAAP financial measure that is equal to revenue recognized plus or minus the change in deferred revenue during the period. The following table is the reconciliation from revenue to bookings for each period:














Three months
ended September
30 2020


Three months
ended June
30 2020


Three months
ended September
30 2019










Revenue



$

4,336,229

$

4,902,326

$

4,211,507

Add: Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue




(179,577)


(109,140)


36,732










Total bookings




4,156,652


4,793,186


4,248,239














Nine months
ended
September 30
2020


Nine months
ended
September
30 2019









Revenue




$

13,915,099

$

13,145,821

Add: Change in deferred revenue





(250,376)


513,325









Total bookings





13,664,723


13,659,146

The decrease in bookings for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019 is related to a decrease in average monthly users relative to the same period in the prior year, along with the absence of other revenues in the current year related to a revenue share agreement, which was terminated on July 31, 2019. The decrease in bookings for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 was due to seasonality.

Bookings for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 are slightly higher as monthly average users were higher over the same comparative nine-month period offset by the absence of revenues related to a revenue share agreement, which was terminated on July 31, 2019.

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a free-to-play mobile game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises. The Company has acquired 12 successful game franchises competing mainly in the North American game market, including Smurfs' Village (IP under license), Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations and Kingdoms of Camelot. The Company's games are enjoyed by over 1.2 million unique players a month. PopReach, headquartered in Toronto, employs a team of over 120 experts in Toronto, Vancouver, and Bangalore.

Subscribe to PopReach news alerts.

Forward-looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to and the business, financials and operations of the Company. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements and future events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Investors are cautioned undue reliance should not be placed on any such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE PopReach Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2020/30/c3753.html

Latest Stories

  • Trump said world leaders complained to him about the election results — but most of them have already congratulated Biden

    Even world leaders who have previously allied with Trump — including UK's Boris Johnson and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu — have congratulated Biden.

  • In El Salvador, arrested gang members paraded for the cameras

    Hundreds of handcuffed Salvadoran gang members were displayed before assembled reporters on Saturday, a vivid show of President Nayib Bukele's policy of confronting them and the violent crime they are accused of committing. In April, Bukele provoked the ire of rights groups when he published on social media jarring pictures of hundreds of semi-naked jailed gang members, pressed tightly together in rows, despite the raging pandemic. Security Minister Rogelio Rivas called the majority of the newly-detained "terrorists" in remarks after they were assembled in an open-air plaza by heavily-armed soldiers, nearly all the detainees wearing masks and with their faces, many tattooed, looking down.

  • More than 100 civilians dead in 'gruesome' Nigeria attack blamed on Islamic jihadists

    A weekend attack on farm workers in northeast Nigeria blamed on jihadists left at least 110 dead, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the country said on Sunday, the deadliest attack on civilians this year. The attack, in a state gripped by a jihadist insurgency for more than 10 years, took place the same day as long-delayed local elections in the state. "I am outraged and horrified by the gruesome attack against civilians carried out by non-state armed groups in villages near Borno State capital Maiduguri," Edward Kallon said in a statement. "At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack," he added. Some locals blamed the attack on Boko Haram fighters, but Bulama Bukarti, an analyst with the Tony Blair Institute, said rival group the IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were more active in the area. "ISWAP is the likely culprit," he tweeted. Kallon, in his statement, said: "The incident is the most violent direct attack against innocent civilians this year. "I call for the perpetrators of this heinous and senseless act to be brought to justice," he added. The violence centred on the village of Koshobe near the Borno state capital Maiduguri, with assailants targeting farm workers harvesting rice fields. One pro-government anti-jihadist militia said the assailants tied up the labourers and slit their throats. Kallon said the assailants - "armed men on motorcycles" - also targeted other communities in the area. "Rural communities in Borno State are facing untold hardships," he added, calling for more to be done to protect them and to head off what he said was a looming food crisis there. Borno Governor Babaganan Umara Zulum attended the burial Sunday in the nearby village of Zabarmari of 43 bodies recovered on Saturday, saying the toll could rise after search operations resumed. The victims included dozens of labourers from Sokoto state in northwestern Nigeria, roughly 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) away, who had travelled to the northeast to find work, it said. Six were wounded in the attack and eight remained missing as of Saturday. Kallon, citing "reports that several women may have been kidnapped", called for their immediate release. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack on Saturday, saying: "The entire country has been wounded by these senseless killings." Neither the president's statement nor Sunday's from the UN mentioned either Boko Haram or rival group ISWAP by name. But both groups have been active in Borno State, their attacks having forced the postponement of locations in Borno State, which finally took place Saturday.

  • Iran newspaper: Strike Haifa if Israel killed scientist

    An opinion piece published Sunday by a hard-line Iranian newspaper urged Iran to attack the Israeli port city of Haifa if Israel carried out the killing of the scientist who founded the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program in the early 2000s. Israel, suspected of killing Iranian nuclear scientists over the past decade, has not commented on the brazen slaying of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

  • The Supreme Court refused to get involved in the case of a Louisiana pastor who ignored the governor's order banning large gatherings

    Louisiana Pastor Tony Spell openly violated the governor's order prohibiting gatherings larger than 10 people, hosting services that totaled 1,000.

  • Man who attacked ex-girlfriend killed by victim's mom and sister with golf club and kitchen knife, California police say

    The women "were well within their right to act in defense of their sister and daughter" and are not expected to face charges, authorities say.

  • Ethiopia's PM relishes victory, but Tigrayan leader says war not over

    Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed praised his soldiers on Monday for victory over a rebellious northern movement, but the leader of Tigray's forces said they were still fighting amid fears of a protracted guerrilla conflict. The nearly month-long war has killed hundreds and probably thousands, sent refugees into Sudan, enmeshed Eritrea, affected a peacekeeping mission in Somalia, and deepened divisions between Ethiopia's myriad ethnic groups. Abiy's troops took Tigray's capital Mekelle at the weekend and declared defeat for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a guerrilla movement-turned-political party that dominated national government for nearly three decades until 2018.

  • Britain urged to probe wealth of Russian family whose son had 'world’s most expensive wedding'

    It was perhaps the world’s most expensive wedding; an extravaganza costing tens of millions of pounds with performances by Jennifer Lopez, Sting and Enrique Iglesias, a fleet of Rolls Royces to ferry the guests and a 20-year-old bride wearing a $1m dress and a $5m crown. The groom, Said Gutseriev, had grown up in London and been educated at Harrow School and at Oxford, and his father - one of Russia’s wealthiest oligarchs - could not have been prouder.

  • Ex-Overstock CEO Says He’s Put Together an ‘Army of Various Odd People’ to Save Trump

    Former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne left behind a cloud of confusion when he resigned in 2019 from the internet retailer he’d founded after panicking investors with his bizarre claims that he had romanced a Russian agent at the behest of “Men in Black” working for the United States government.Now he’s back, with what he has described as his own personal “army,” touting what he claims is proof that Democrats stole the election from Donald Trump.“I’ve funded a team of hackers and cybersleuths, other people with odd skills,” Byrne said in a Tuesday interview at One America News, where OAN personality Chanel Rion praised Byrne as the head of an “elite shadow cyber security team.”Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne Claims Maria Butina Offered to Arrange One-on-One for Him With PutinAs Trump’s chances of securing a second term dwindle down to nothing, Byrne has launched a media tour to promote his mysterious hacker team, appearing from an “undisclosed location” on OAN, Newsmax, and a series of far-fringe YouTube shows associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory movement. On Friday, a guest host on the popular Rush Limbaugh talk radio show praised Byrne’s allegations about voter fraud and proposed inviting Byrne on the show.With Trump allies on his legal team and in conservative media scrambling for any evidence that Trump didn’t legitimately lose the presidential race, Byrne has become a hero to the MAGA crowd, despite his history of making off-the-wall allegations.Byrne claims he’s funding teams of “hackers and crackers” who realized all the way back in August that Dominion voting machines could be used to steal the election from Trump. Since the election, those voting machines have figured prominently in Trump supporters’ allegations of fraud, despite the company’s repeated denials and any actual proof the voting tallies were changed.The actual details of Byrne’s supposed hacker super-team, however, similarly thin.“I’m a free agent, and I’m self-funded, and I’m funding this army of various odd people,” Byrne said in a Nov. 23 appearance on a podcast with a QAnon promoter who used the name InTheMatrixxx. “It’s really going to make a great movie someday.”Asked for more details on his hacker team, Byrne referred The Daily Beast to his blog, “DeepCapture.” But the 40,000-word explanation on Byrne’s website focuses on his long-running feud with Wall Street short-sellers, and Byrne’s conversations with a mysterious financial whistleblower called the “Easter Bunny,” rather than on any election investigations team.Byrne stopped responding to emails from The Daily Beast when asked whether any members of his hacker team would be available for interviews.Despite his vague claims, Byrne says he’s been funneling allegations about the election to the White House and one-time Trump lawyer Sidney Powell for weeks. Byrne’s claims are similar to those Powell has made publicly, including an allegation that deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez somehow meddled in the election seven years after his death.“Sidney was the first to really get it, and to get what we’re saying is so vast, that you need kind of a very open-minded person to get it,” Byrne said in the InTheMatrixxx podcast.In the aftermath of the election, Byrne has become the latest with a broad “tech” background to reinvent himself as an expert on voting machines. Byrne is joined in that niche by former 8kun administrator Ron Watkins, who left his position managing the site for its QAnon posts on Election Day and has since appeared on OAN as a so-called elections investigator.During his post-election media tour, Byrne has made a series of other strange claims, including that he could be the reincarnation of an ancient Chinese monk.“I love the Chinese, I speak Chinese, I think I’m the reincarnation of a Shaolin monk, maybe,” Byrne said on the “InTheMatrixxx” podcast.Here’s How Hugo Chavez, Dead Since 2013, Became Responsible for Trump’s Election LossByrne has also encountered some other strange allegations on his media tour. In an appearance on a QAnon YouTube show hosted by a woman named “Cirsten W,” Byrne listened as his host claimed that Bill Clinton and late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein have been cloned.Byrne’s habit of making oddball claims made headlines in 2019, when he was still the CEO of Overstock. Using company letterhead, Byrne issued a statement claiming that “Men in Black” figures in the federal government had urged him to romance Russian agent Maria Butina, who was at the time allegedly trying to infiltrate conservative circles as a gun rights activist. Overstock’s share price plunged, and Byrne eventually resigned after Overstock’s insurer refused to insure the company with Byrne at the helm.A Senate Intelligence Committee report issued in August lays out a different view of Byrne’s interactions with Butina. In the report, Butina sees Byrne as a potential avenue to reach Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), then a presidential candidate. In a July 2016 email published in the committee report, Butina’s boyfriend, Paul Erickson, wrote that Byrne was “stalking” Butina after meeting her at a libertarian conference and claimed that Byrne made her a $1 million offer related to having his child.“Byrne is a bachelor by choice and consequences of his intellectual gifts and limitations, but is now concerned with his mortality and family legacy,” Erickson wrote. “Since meeting Maria, he has found ever more creative ways to pitch a standing $1 million offer to her ‘to have a baby with him.’ He is utterly enamored of her imagined gene stock and believes that a baby would cement not only his familial line but also relations between our two nations.”Byrne didn’t respond to The Daily Beast about the allegations made in Erickson’s email.Byrne’s other allegations haven’t always paid off, either. In 2018, he lost a landmark defamation trial filed against him by a Canadian businessman who had been described on Byrne’s blog as a terrorist financier and drug and arms trafficker, with the plaintiff awarded $1.2 million in damages.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Cardinal's prison diary explores suffering, solitary lockup

    Cardinal George Pell, who was convicted and then acquitted of sexual abuse in his native Australia, reflects on the nature of suffering, Pope Francis’ papacy and the humiliations of solitary confinement in his jailhouse memoir, according to an advance copy obtained by The Associated Press. “Prison Journal," which recounts the first five months of Pell’s 404 days in solitary lockup, also provides a play-by-play of Pell’s legal case and gives personal insights into one of the most divisive figures in the Catholic hierarchy today. To his supporters and even some detractors, Pell is a victim of a terrific perversion of justice; to his critics, he is the symbol of everything that has gone wrong with the Catholic Church’s wretched response to clergy sexual abuse.

  • Former CIA Director John Brennan says the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist was 'criminal' and risked inflaming conflict in the Middle East

    Iran's foreign minister, Javad Zarif, pointed the finger at Israel for the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, on Friday.

  • Ethiopian military retakes Tigray, says PM, but explosions reported in Eritrean capital

    Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has declared military operations in the country’s northern Tigray region “completed’ and claimed that his federal forces had captured the crucial regional capital of Mekele. Due to an almost complete communications black out in Tigray, it was impossible to independently verify his statement. The announcement on Saturday night came just hours before at least six rockets from northern Tigray hit Eritrea, according to diplomats, suggesting the prime minister's claims were premature. Catastrophic fighting was expected over the weekend in Mekele when the Ethiopian army said it was surrounding the city of half a million people with tanks and artillery and warned civilians to stay inside. International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) staff visited government-run Ayder Referral Hospital yesterday, where they said approximately 80 per cent of patients were suffering from trauma injuries and basic supplies were dwindling. "The hospital is running dangerously low on sutures, antibiotics, anticoagulants, painkillers, and even gloves," said Maria Soledad, ICRC’s head of operations in Ethiopia. It is thought that forces loyal to the powerful regional government, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), may have tactically retreated into the nearby mountains days ago to avoid heavy clashes. The TPLF is thought to command as many as 200,000 fighters, some of whom fought in the bloody Eritrea-Ethiopia war from 1998 to 2000. Because of these old hostilities with neighbouring Eritrea, Tigray is home to some of the largest stores of weapons in the country. The US embassy in the Eritrean capital Asmara reported early Sunday “six explosions” caused by rockets from Tigray region had occurred in the city “at about 10:13 pm” on Saturday night. The strikes marked the third time that Asmara has been shot at since fighting began on November 4. The TPLF has only claimed responsibility for the first rocket attack two weeks ago but has frequently accused Eritrea of siding with Ethiopian federal forces. Eritrea, Africa’s most totalitarian state, has not commented on the strikes. The conflict began when Mr Abiy, last year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner, announced that he was sending federal troops into Tigray in response to attacks by pro-TPLF forces on national army camps. The move marked a dramatic escalation of tensions between the federal government and the TPLF, which dominated Ethiopian politics for nearly three decades before anti-government protests swept Mr Abiy to office in 2018. Thousands have died in the conflict so far, with tens of thousands of refugees streaming across the border into Sudan. Each side has accused the other of grave crimes and mass killings.

  • Thailand tracking 200 people as infected returnees skip COVID-19 quarantine

    Thailand was racing to track down about 200 people in its northern provinces on Monday to stop a potential coronavirus outbreak, after three Thai nationals entered the country illegally from Myanmar and tested positive days later. Three women bypassed immigration checks and entered via natural border crossings last Tuesday and Friday, skipping the mandatory quarantine for new arrivals, Chiang Rai provincial governor Prachon Pratsakul said. There were 356 people in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai provinces potentially exposed, among them staff and customers of a hotel, shopping mall, cinema, restaurants and passengers in a van and taxi, Prachon told a news conference.

  • Justice Department seeks to authorize firing squad executions

    With a new presidential administration imminent, the current U.S. Department of Justice is scrambling to push through several policy changes before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in in January. According to CNN, one such change involves expanding methods of execution of federal death row convicts. U.S. Attorney General William Barr has teamed up with the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs to attempt to expand the ways that federal death row inmates can be put to death.

  • Mother of teenager killed by police is shot during funeral service, report says

    Sincere Pierce, 18,  was one of two teenage victims in the 13 November killing by a Brevard County deputy officer

  • Thousands flee erupting Indonesian volcano

    Indonesia has nearly 130 active volcanoes, more than any other country, and while many show high levels of activity it can be weeks or even months before an eruption. Raditya Jati, a spokesman for the agency, said in a statement that the eruption from the Mt. Ile Lewotolok volcano had caused panic among those living nearby. Muhammad Ilham, a 17-year-old who witnessed the eruption, told Reuters that resident nearby were "panicked and they're still looking for refuge and in need of money right now". Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre said on its website that the area near the volcano is likely to be inundated with "hot clouds, lava stream, lava avalanche, and poisonous gas".

  • South Dakota's governor encouraged people to go shopping the same day the state reported its highest single-day COVID-19 death total

    Noem, a Republican, has refused calls to issue a mask mandate, disputing their effectiveness even as cases in South Dakota surge.

  • Exclusive: Syrian general accused of war crimes 'given new life in Europe by Mossad'

    A senior Syrian official denied asylum in France due to concerns of possible involvement in war crimes was spirited out of the country with help from the Israeli secret service Mossad to Austria, where he was helped to start a new life, a top judicial source has told The Telegraph. Brigadier General Khaled al-Halabi, who was chief of Syrian intelligence in Raqqa from 2009 until 2013, is also the target of a legal complaint for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, a Telegraph investigation can reveal. During his time in charge of the Raqqa facility, prisoners were allegedly murdered, tortured and sexually assaulted, according to the complaint filed in a Western country and which has been sent to the Paris prosecutor. Mr Halabi vehemently denies any wrongdoing. In spite of human rights concerns about his unit, France’s spy agency, Direction Générale de la Ssécurité Extérieure, (DGSE), helped the general secretly leave Syria and travel to France in 2014 at a time when Syria’s war against rebel forces was in the balance, it is alleged. He was, however, then denied asylum in France due to concerns that his senior position in the Syrian regime meant he could have been involved in criminal acts, The Telegraph has learned. That prompted the French War Crimes Unit to launch a preliminary investigation in 2017. In spite of this, he was then mysteriously exfiltrated from France by Israeli intelligence agents to Austria, where he was successfully granted asylum, according to the judicial source and French and Austrian media. The agencies involved allegedly believed Mr Halabi could play an important role in the future of Syria. “It's clear he is a big fish,” said one senior French judicial source. “We wanted to quiz him about all the testimonies we have gathered. It is very frustrating as he was a top target."

  • Hungarian official retracts comparing George Soros to Hitler

    After facing strong condemnation, a Hungarian commissioner on Sunday begrudgingly retracted an article comparing American-Hungarian billionaire and philanthropist George Soros, a staunch critic of Hungary’s government, to Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. “Europe is George Soros’ gas chamber,” Szilard Demeter, ministerial commissioner and head of the Petofi Literary Museum in Budapest, wrote in an opinion Saturday in the pro-government Origo media outlet.

  • The Trump campaign wound up spending $3 million to increase Biden's lead in Wisconsin

    That seemingly didn't go according to plan.President-elect Joe Biden picked up 257 votes in Wisconsin's Milwaukee County on Friday after the Trump campaign demanded a recount there. President Trump did pick up some votes, as well, but the 125 he received gives Biden a net gain of 132.Biden won Wisconsin by around 20,000 votes, which was close enough for the Trump campaign to call for recounts, and a separate one in Dane County is expected to finish Sunday, so the president could still decrease his deficit. But Dane County is also Democratic-leaning, so it's unlikely the recount will significantly alter the results either way.The Trump campaign's efforts, which are grounded in unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, cost $3 million.Trump's lawyers are still expected to mount a legal challenge of the overall vote in Wisconsin, The Guardian notes, but the state is on track to certify its results Tuesday. Read more at The Guardian and Business Insider.More stories from theweek.com Is Mnuchin trying to sabotage the economy? Close adviser compares Trump's election reaction to 'Mad King George' muttering 'I won. I won. I won.' Trump: 'I'm ashamed I endorsed' Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp